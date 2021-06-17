Language Selection

Hardware Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 16th of July 2021 05:57:28 AM
Hardware
  • Intel Is in Talks to Buy GlobalFoundries for About $30 Billion

    Intel Corp. is exploring a deal to buy GlobalFoundries Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would turbocharge the semiconductor giant’s plans to make more chips for other tech companies and rate as its largest acquisition ever.

    A deal could value GlobalFoundries at around $30 billion, the people said. It isn’t guaranteed one will come together, and GlobalFoundries could proceed with a planned initial public offering. GlobalFoundries is owned by Mubadala Investment Co., an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, but based in the U.S.

    Any talks don’t appear to include GlobalFoundries executives, as a spokeswoman for the company said it isn’t in discussions with Intel.

  • Intel Reported To Be Looking At Acquiring GlobalFoundries - Phoronix

    The latest surprise news under Intel's new leadership is that they are reported to be exploring a deal to acquire GlobalFoundries, the company ultimately formed when AMD decided in 2008 to spin off their semiconductor manufacturing business.

    According to a report this evening by the Wall Street Journal, Intel is in tentative talks to buy out GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion USD.

    The talks still appear to be early-stage and according to the WSJ might not include GlobalFoundries itself but rather a deal through one of its major stakeholders such as Mubadala Investment. The report notes that such an Intel + GloFo deal could still fall through.

  • Chinese chip designers hope to topple Arm's Cortex-A76 with XiangShan RISC-V design

    The Institute of Computing Technology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ICT CAS) has showcased progress on a fully open-source processor, designed around the RISC-V architecture, which it hopes will offer competition for Arm parts at the performance end of the market.

    Developed from the opening of a GitHub repository to booting Debian Linux in a matter of months, with work currently progressing on a higher-performance second iteration, XiangShan, or "Fragrant Hills", comes with bold promises as spotted by our friends at Heise. Once optimised, its creators claim, it will go toe-to-toe with Arm's top-end Cortex-A76 processor cores – and it will do so while being available under an open-source licence.

  • NXP i.MX 8 SoMs and SBC get WiFi 6 upgrade via u-Blox JODY-W3 module - CNX Software

    We’ve just written about a WiFi 6 M.2 card based on JODY-W3 module that works with NXP i.MX 8 evaluation and development kit. But the u-Blox module appears to be the solution of choice for other NXP i.MX 8 platforms, as well as iWave Systems upgraded their existing systems-on-module and one single board computer with JODY-W3 adding WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1.

    [...]

    Android, Linux, Ubuntu, and QNX operating systems are all supported o nNXP i.MX 8 platform. It’s very likely other i.MX 8/8M/8X platforms will also support WiFI 6 through u-Blox modules since those are the ones used on NXP devkits. More details specific to iWave NXP i.MX 8 WiFI 6 hardware can be found on the company’s website.

  • BACKPACKSInside the Hacker Backpack, laptop, USB Rubber Ducky, Wi-Fi Adapter, Secondary phone, Raspberry Pi, Power Bank , Wi-Fi Pineapple, External SS
  • This may be one of the cheapest and easiest CNC drawing machines you'll find | Arduino Blog

    CNC plotters are a lot of fun to build and use, as they teach mechanics, electronics, and how G-code works. However, traditional Cartesian machines often require expensive components such as linear rods and ample amounts of bearings to move in just two axes. YouTuber DAZ Projects set out to change that by assembling a form of a Polargraph to draw pictures with great detail. The idea is simple: use a pair of stepper motors to alter the length of a string on two sides that controls where the toolhead goes.

    He started by 3D printing stepper motor mounts, a few pulleys for the string to wrap around, and the pen holding/lifting mechanism. Both 5V stepper motors plug into a generic Grbl CNC shield and are driven by a couple of A4988 modules. The servo is powered directly by an Arduino Uno, and its job is to adjust the pressure the pen applies to the page to define how dark the lines are.

»

Russia Also

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 16th of July 2021 05:59:05 AM.
  • Russia To Build RISC-V Processors for Laptops: 8-core, 2 GHz, 12nm, 2025

    Russian outlet Vedomosti.ru today is reporting that the conglomerate Rostec, a Russian state-backed corporation specializing in investment in technology, has penned a deal with server company Yadro and silicon design company Syntacore to develop RISC-V processors for computers, laptops, and servers. Initial reports are suggesting that Syntacore will develop a powerful enough RISC-V design to power government and education systems by 2025.

    The cost of the project is reported to be around 30 billion rubles ($400m), with that the organizers of the project plan to sell 60,000 systems based around new processors containing RISC-V cores as the main processing cores. The reports state that the goal is to build an 8-core processor, running at 2 GHz, using a 12-nanometer process, which presumably means GlobalFoundries but at this point it is unclear. Out of the project funding, two-thirds will be provided by ‘anchor customers’ (such as Rostec and subsidiaries), while the final third will come from the federal budget. The systems these processors will go into will operate initially at Russia’s Ministry of Education and Science, as well as the Ministry of Health.

Android Leftovers

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox), Debian (firefox-esr), Fedora (linuxptp), Gentoo (commons-collections), Mageia (aom, firefox, python-django, thunderbird, and tpm2-tools), openSUSE (claws-mail, kernel, nodejs10, and nodejs14), Red Hat (nettle), Scientific Linux (firefox), SUSE (firefox, kernel, nodejs10, and nodejs14), and Ubuntu (libslirp and qemu).

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 178 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 178. This version includes the following changes: 

    [ Chris Lamb ]
* Don't traceback on an broken symlink in a directory.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#269)
* Rewrite the calculation of a file's "fuzzy hash" to make the control
  flow cleaner.

[ Balint Reczey ]
* Support .deb package members compressed with the Zstandard algorithm.
  (LP: #1923845)

[ Jean-Romain Garnier ]
* Overhaul the Mach-O executable file comparator.
* Implement tests for the Mach-O comparator.
* Switch to new argument format for the LLVM compiler.
* Fix test_libmix_differences in testsuite for the ELF format.
* Improve macOS compatibility for the Mach-O comparator.
* Add llvm-readobj and llvm-objdump to the internal EXTERNAL_TOOLS data
  structure.

[ Mattia Rizzolo ]
* Invoke gzip(1) with the short option variants to support Busybox's gzip.

  • RPM with key issues [Ed: Older and machine-translated]

    The Linux package management tool RPM checks the digital signature of the packages to be installed, but not the PGP key with which they were created. In any case, it does not check whether this key has already been revoked and is therefore invalid. The developer Dmitry Antipov found this out and reported it a bug report the development team. He even supplemented it with a patch that was supposed to retrofit the required functionality.

Games: Vintage Story, Clunky Hero, Oxygen Not Included, Jupiter Hell

  • Awesome survival game Vintage Story sees the Homesteading update out now | GamingOnLinux

    After multiple Release Candidates, the Homesteading update (which is huge) is out now for Vintage Story, one of the best survival games available for Linux. With a huge open world, it's very much a sandbox survival game in the spirit (and style) of Minecraft. However, it's deep. The mechanics have a huge amount of thought put into them, and I'll never get over how cool it actually is to craft items with you needing to chip away at tiny little blocks in their shape - it's fantastic.

  • Grab your broom as Clunky Hero has a new trailer and a Steam page | GamingOnLinux

    The upcoming metroidvania platformer Clunky Hero from Chaosmonger Studio (ENCODYA) has a brand new trailer to show off all the development, along with a Steam page. Funded on both Kickstarter and IndieGoGo, Clunky Hero is a story-driven platformer metroidvania with a touch of RPG and tons of humour. While it has no release date yet, the developer did mention in June that they were finalizing the Alpha version so it's starting to get closer. Clunky Hero also pulls in elements of other genres to make it a bit more than another platformer. There's some RPG elements, a proper comedy storyline to follow, quests and more.

  • Klei address some long-term concerns in Oxygen Not Included in the latest update | GamingOnLinux

    While Klei has been busy expanding the Oxygen Not Included expansion Spaced Out, they've now come back to the main game to improve it for everyone. A lot of the work on Spaced Out mechanically has improved the base game, with Klei mentioning that the two were actually on different codebases but that's no longer the case. They went back and unified them so that everyone who doesn't own the DLC can see some improvements. What the Breath Of Fresh Air update brings is a focus on some "long-term concerns" along with a new Modding API and an upgraded version of the Unity engine.

  • Jupiter Hell shows off a fancy new trailer ahead of the full release on August 5

    Currently in Early Access, the awesome and brutal roguelike Jupiter Hell is getting set to leave Early Access on August 5 and they have a surprisingly great new trailer. Acting as a successor to DRL (formerly DoomRL), Jupiter Hell is a shiny and tough proper roguelike that's so slick with the movement it often feels real-time but it's not. The new trailer (below) doesn't have a lot of gameplay in it (there's some towards the end) but we still love it. A good animated trailer always ends up suckering me in, not that I needed it considering that Jupiter Hell is just fantastic overall and thanks to the Vulkan support it runs blisteringly fast on Linux with the native build.

today's howtos

  • LibreDNS DnsOverTLS no ads with systemd-resolved
  • How to Remove Broken Packages in Ubuntu Linux

    As a professional Linux user, I need to install, test, and remove tons of packages on my Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch systems. Installing and removing packages are straightforward, but somehow, if you face a broken package issue on your Ubuntu machine, that is havoc. If you can not remove broken packages from your Ubuntu machine, you will probably face issues while installing it later. Moreover, broken packages also occupy some space in the Ubuntu file system.

  • How To Install Polr URL Shortener on Ubuntu 20.04

    Polr is a free and open-source URL shortener written in PHP. It provides a simple and user-friendly interface to create and manage links. You can host your own URL shortener, brand your URLs, and gain control over your data. It provides a ton of features including, robust API, URL forwarding, customize permissions, themes, and more. In this post, we will show you how to install Polr with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Install Prometheus System Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04

    In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Prometheus on Ubuntu 20.04. For those unfamiliar with Prometheus, it is a system monitoring tool that provides an overview of all your system's metrics and performance information so you can identify any problems or bottlenecks. You might find it useful if you want to keep track of resources such as CPU usage, memory utilization, network IO wait time, etc... It has a web interface that allows for easy monitoring from any device with an internet connection and also supports alerting via email and SMS messages in case the metrics surpass a configured threshold.

