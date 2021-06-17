Hardware Leftovers
Intel Is in Talks to Buy GlobalFoundries for About $30 Billion
Intel Corp. is exploring a deal to buy GlobalFoundries Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would turbocharge the semiconductor giant’s plans to make more chips for other tech companies and rate as its largest acquisition ever.
A deal could value GlobalFoundries at around $30 billion, the people said. It isn’t guaranteed one will come together, and GlobalFoundries could proceed with a planned initial public offering. GlobalFoundries is owned by Mubadala Investment Co., an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, but based in the U.S.
Any talks don’t appear to include GlobalFoundries executives, as a spokeswoman for the company said it isn’t in discussions with Intel.
Intel Reported To Be Looking At Acquiring GlobalFoundries - Phoronix
The latest surprise news under Intel's new leadership is that they are reported to be exploring a deal to acquire GlobalFoundries, the company ultimately formed when AMD decided in 2008 to spin off their semiconductor manufacturing business.
According to a report this evening by the Wall Street Journal, Intel is in tentative talks to buy out GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion USD.
The talks still appear to be early-stage and according to the WSJ might not include GlobalFoundries itself but rather a deal through one of its major stakeholders such as Mubadala Investment. The report notes that such an Intel + GloFo deal could still fall through.
Chinese chip designers hope to topple Arm's Cortex-A76 with XiangShan RISC-V design
The Institute of Computing Technology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ICT CAS) has showcased progress on a fully open-source processor, designed around the RISC-V architecture, which it hopes will offer competition for Arm parts at the performance end of the market.
Developed from the opening of a GitHub repository to booting Debian Linux in a matter of months, with work currently progressing on a higher-performance second iteration, XiangShan, or "Fragrant Hills", comes with bold promises as spotted by our friends at Heise. Once optimised, its creators claim, it will go toe-to-toe with Arm's top-end Cortex-A76 processor cores – and it will do so while being available under an open-source licence.
NXP i.MX 8 SoMs and SBC get WiFi 6 upgrade via u-Blox JODY-W3 module - CNX Software
We’ve just written about a WiFi 6 M.2 card based on JODY-W3 module that works with NXP i.MX 8 evaluation and development kit. But the u-Blox module appears to be the solution of choice for other NXP i.MX 8 platforms, as well as iWave Systems upgraded their existing systems-on-module and one single board computer with JODY-W3 adding WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1.
Android, Linux, Ubuntu, and QNX operating systems are all supported o nNXP i.MX 8 platform. It’s very likely other i.MX 8/8M/8X platforms will also support WiFI 6 through u-Blox modules since those are the ones used on NXP devkits. More details specific to iWave NXP i.MX 8 WiFI 6 hardware can be found on the company’s website.
BACKPACKSInside the Hacker Backpack, laptop, USB Rubber Ducky, Wi-Fi Adapter, Secondary phone, Raspberry Pi, Power Bank , Wi-Fi Pineapple, External SS
This may be one of the cheapest and easiest CNC drawing machines you'll find | Arduino Blog
CNC plotters are a lot of fun to build and use, as they teach mechanics, electronics, and how G-code works. However, traditional Cartesian machines often require expensive components such as linear rods and ample amounts of bearings to move in just two axes. YouTuber DAZ Projects set out to change that by assembling a form of a Polargraph to draw pictures with great detail. The idea is simple: use a pair of stepper motors to alter the length of a string on two sides that controls where the toolhead goes.
He started by 3D printing stepper motor mounts, a few pulleys for the string to wrap around, and the pen holding/lifting mechanism. Both 5V stepper motors plug into a generic Grbl CNC shield and are driven by a couple of A4988 modules. The servo is powered directly by an Arduino Uno, and its job is to adjust the pressure the pen applies to the page to define how dark the lines are.
