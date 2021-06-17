Dear Mozilla, Please Remove This Annoying ‘Feature’ from Firefox
Despite its receding user base, Mozilla Firefox has remained my primary browser. Mozilla has revamped Firefox in the last couple of years and have added several features to it specially focused on protecting user privacy. I respect that.
However, there is one ‘feature’ that annoys the hell out of me. This so-called feature relates to the auto-update of Firefox in the background.
Auto-upgrade immediately remind of Windows updates. I mean, Windows is infamous for the forced restarts and updates, right?
