today's leftovers
Oh SUSE Q2. Oh SUSE Q2. Pay IPO shares bread, it leaves you in the red, SUSE Q2
Veteran Linux wrangler SUSE has swung into the red largely due to shares-based payments related to its lacklustre IPO in May.
The business, sold by Micro Focus to private equity house EQT for $2.5bn in 2018, reported revenue of $133.2m for its Q2 ended 30 April [PDF], up a decent 17 per cent year-on-year.
The double-digit rise, with trading "in line with expectations," stands in contrast to SUSE's flotation, which was set at €30 per share and struggled to make much ground during its first day of trading several months back.
After an initial climb to the heady heights of over €35, the stock stood around the €33-€34 mark until the publication of these results, dropping - at the time of writing - to $31, with investors seemingly unimpressed.
First new vax in ...30 years?
some time ago I ended up in an architectural discussion (risc vs cisc etc...) and started to think about vax. Even though the vax is considered the "ultimate cisc" I wondered if its cleanliness and nice instruction set still could be implemented efficient enough. Well, the only way to know would be to try to implement it I had an 15-year-old demo board with a small low-end FPGA (Xilinx XC3S400), so I just had to learn Verilog and try to implement something. And it just passed EVKAA.EXE:
First ‘new VAX’ in 30 years, 64-bit extensions proposed
It’s nice to see people still putting work and effort into what is nearly a half-century old, and otherwise obsolete, instruction set.
Before The Web, There Was CIX — And It’s Still Going
David Crookes reveals how Brits swapped software and joined online chats before the web was even invented
Python attributes, __slots__, and API design [LWN.net]
A discussion on the python-ideas mailing list touched on a number of interesting topics, from the problems with misspelled attribute names through the design of security-sensitive interfaces and to the use of the __slots__ attribute of objects. The latter may not be all that well-known (or well-documented), but could potentially fix the problem at hand, though not in a backward-compatible way. The conversation revolves around the ssl module in the standard library, which has been targeted for upgrades, more than once, over the years—with luck, the maintainers may find time for some upgrades relatively soon.
2Factor Authentication for the Web Management
The LinuxSchool server system uses a Web Management front end to configure the servers. To keep the Web Management secure it can be used with two factor authentication.
How to install & Configure Nessus on Ubuntu 20.04 - Linux Shout
In this tutorial, we will learn, the steps to install and configure the Nessus scanner on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server to scan vulnerabilities.
Nessus is a modularly expandable vulnerability scanner that examines various operating systems and servers for a large number of security holes. The reports can be output in various formats. Nessus uses plug-ins written in the NASL scripting language. The suite is client-server-oriented, the scan engine can be operated from any remote system with a separate GUI.
It is available in both premium and free versions, the free one has a limitation of 16 IPs scanning. Thus, Nessus free edition is ideal for personal usage, a small startup, educators, and individuals starting their careers in Cyber Security.
Remove all the characters before last space per line including it
Get a range on line with sed (first two)
Wireshark 3.4.7
Wireshark is a network packet analyzer. A network packet analyzer will try to capture network packets and tries to display that packet data as detailed as possible. You could think of a network packet analyzer as a measuring device used to examine what's going on inside a network cable, just like a voltmeter is used by an electrician to examine what's going on inside an electric cable (but at a higher level, of course). In the past, such tools were either very expensive, proprietary, or both. However, with the advent of Wireshark, all that has changed. Wireshark is perhaps one of the best open source packet analyzers available today.
QOwnNotes 21.7.5
QOwnNotes is a open source (GPL) plain-text file notepad with markdown support and todo list manager for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X and Windows, that (optionally) works together with the notes application of ownCloud (or Nextcloud). So you are able to write down your thoughts with QOwnNotes and edit or search for them later from your mobile device (like with CloudNotes) or the ownCloud web-service. The notes are stored as plain text files and you can sync them with your ownCloud sync client. Of course other software, like Dropbox, Syncthing, Seafile or BitTorrent Sync can be used too.
Android Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Games: Vintage Story, Clunky Hero, Oxygen Not Included, Jupiter Hell
today's howtos
