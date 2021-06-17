today's howtos
How To Install DNS Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DNS Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, DNS servers very important tool for your network because many IP addresses can’t remember so can remember DNS name. BIND or BIND 9 is an open-source implementation of DNS, available for almost all Linux distributions. BIND stands for Berkeley Internet Name Domain and it allows us to publish DNS information on the internet as well as allows us to resolve DNS queries for the users. BIND is by far the most used DNS software on the Internet.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the DNS Server (Bind9) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Deploy WVD Session Hosts using Terraform - buildVirtual
Following on from this article covering how to deploy Windows Virtual Desktop resources, this article will show how you can also deploy WVD session hosts using Terraform. The previous article detailed how to use Terraform to deploy a AVD workspace, app group and host pool. This article will show how you can use Terraform to add session hosts to the empty host pool.
Nginx Optimization Tuning with Caching
Nginx is a powerful web application software to host websites with. In time, Nginx has finally surpassed Apache in the most used web server software after its launch in the early 2000s, mainly due to performance plus the ability to be more than a traditional web server. One of the many things Nginx is used for is being deployed as a reverse proxy or load balancer.
However, a key feature is missed most times when deployed as a front for back end servers. That is the ability Nginx has over HAProxy in catching static resources quite easy with writing to disk or if you have a beefy server with quite an abundance of RAM adding the cache to memory for ultimate performance.
Rsync (Remote Sync): Practical Examples of Rsync
Rsync is a Linux-based tool that can be used to sync files between remote and local servers. Rsync has many options that can help you define the connections you make. From deciding the type of shell that should be used to files that should be excluded in a transfer, Rsync gives you the power to shape the transfer specifications.
How To Redirect Non-www to www with Nginx - LinuxCapable.com
When you have a website or application up and running Nginx, it is desirable to allow visitors to access the domain using both www and non-www versions of your domain name. However, in today’s age of Search Engine Optimization and users wanting a fast and easy browsing experience, having two URL links can negatively affect the overall experience of your website. However, this doesn’t mean you should abandon one of the ways your visitors can access the site. Instead, setting up a simple redirection can improve the visitor’s experience to your website, increase backlink recognition easier and SEO rating.
In the below guide, you will learn using how to redirect a www URL to non-www, e.g. (www.example.com) to (example.com) and vice versa with a redirect is called a Permanent Redirect, or “301 redirect”, This can be done on any operating system using Nginx, the examples are for the server blocks only. They do not explain how to set these up or how to install Nginx.
How to Install, Configure Tripwire IDS on Debian 10 - LinuxCapable.com
Tripwire IDS is a reliable intrusion detection system that identifies changes made to specified files and directories. Tripwire IDS Detects intrusions by analyzing operating systems and applications, resource utilization, and other system activity.
How to Install Mono on Debian 10 Buster - LinuxCapable.com
Mono is a free, open-source development platform based on the .NET Framework. Mono’s .NET implementation is based on the ECMA/ISO standards for C# and the Common Language Infrastructure.
How to Install and Configure PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable.com
PostgreSQL, also often referred to as Postgres, is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system. PostgreSQL has built a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance amongst developers.
You will know how to install PostgreSQL on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa operating system in the following guide. The same principle will work for the newer version Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).
GNU Linux how to vim install VimPlug
5 Linux commands I'm going to start using | Enable Sysadmin
Linux system administration is best described as automating Linux system administration. Sometimes these tools are yours and yours alone. Other times, utilities are shared with others on your team, shipped, or offered as a service. This comes from the most casual understanding of the UNIX philosophy: Using small, purpose-built tools, and joining them in new, powerful, and unexpected ways. These can be complex commands, which become one-line scripts, which become multiple-line scripts. Some scripts you will keep and share, some you will forget about at your next coffee break.
I can't throw around phrases like UNIX philosophy without remembering back to a time where not everything was Linux, or even when all Linux systems one might be responsible for were the same distro. The only confidence I have in the future is that it will be different. Therefore, some historic tricks for portability—forward and backward—are due, especially when they don't cost you anything.
