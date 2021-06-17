Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 16th of July 2021 02:31:36 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install DNS Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DNS Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, DNS servers very important tool for your network because many IP addresses can’t remember so can remember DNS name. BIND or BIND 9 is an open-source implementation of DNS, available for almost all Linux distributions. BIND stands for Berkeley Internet Name Domain and it allows us to publish DNS information on the internet as well as allows us to resolve DNS queries for the users. BIND is by far the most used DNS software on the Internet.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the DNS Server (Bind9) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Deploy WVD Session Hosts using Terraform - buildVirtual

    Following on from this article covering how to deploy Windows Virtual Desktop resources, this article will show how you can also deploy WVD session hosts using Terraform. The previous article detailed how to use Terraform to deploy a AVD workspace, app group and host pool. This article will show how you can use Terraform to add session hosts to the empty host pool.

  • Nginx Optimization Tuning with Caching

    Nginx is a powerful web application software to host websites with. In time, Nginx has finally surpassed Apache in the most used web server software after its launch in the early 2000s, mainly due to performance plus the ability to be more than a traditional web server. One of the many things Nginx is used for is being deployed as a reverse proxy or load balancer.

    However, a key feature is missed most times when deployed as a front for back end servers. That is the ability Nginx has over HAProxy in catching static resources quite easy with writing to disk or if you have a beefy server with quite an abundance of RAM adding the cache to memory for ultimate performance.

  • Rsync (Remote Sync): Practical Examples of Rsync

    Rsync is a Linux-based tool that can be used to sync files between remote and local servers. Rsync has many options that can help you define the connections you make. From deciding the type of shell that should be used to files that should be excluded in a transfer, Rsync gives you the power to shape the transfer specifications.

  • How To Redirect Non-www to www with Nginx - LinuxCapable.com

    When you have a website or application up and running Nginx, it is desirable to allow visitors to access the domain using both www and non-www versions of your domain name. However, in today’s age of Search Engine Optimization and users wanting a fast and easy browsing experience, having two URL links can negatively affect the overall experience of your website. However, this doesn’t mean you should abandon one of the ways your visitors can access the site. Instead, setting up a simple redirection can improve the visitor’s experience to your website, increase backlink recognition easier and SEO rating.

    In the below guide, you will learn using how to redirect a www URL to non-www, e.g. (www.example.com) to (example.com) and vice versa with a redirect is called a Permanent Redirect, or “301 redirect”, This can be done on any operating system using Nginx, the examples are for the server blocks only. They do not explain how to set these up or how to install Nginx.

  • How to Install, Configure Tripwire IDS on Debian 10 - LinuxCapable.com

    Tripwire IDS is a reliable intrusion detection system that identifies changes made to specified files and directories. Tripwire IDS Detects intrusions by analyzing operating systems and applications, resource utilization, and other system activity.

  • How to Install Mono on Debian 10 Buster - LinuxCapable.com

    Mono is a free, open-source development platform based on the .NET Framework. Mono’s .NET implementation is based on the ECMA/ISO standards for C# and the Common Language Infrastructure.

  • How to Install and Configure PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable.com

    PostgreSQL, also often referred to as Postgres, is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system. PostgreSQL has built a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance amongst developers.

    You will know how to install PostgreSQL on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa operating system in the following guide. The same principle will work for the newer version Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).

  • GNU Linux how to vim install VimPlug
  • 5 Linux commands I'm going to start using | Enable Sysadmin

    Linux system administration is best described as automating Linux system administration. Sometimes these tools are yours and yours alone. Other times, utilities are shared with others on your team, shipped, or offered as a service. This comes from the most casual understanding of the UNIX philosophy: Using small, purpose-built tools, and joining them in new, powerful, and unexpected ways. These can be complex commands, which become one-line scripts, which become multiple-line scripts. Some scripts you will keep and share, some you will forget about at your next coffee break.

    I can't throw around phrases like UNIX philosophy without remembering back to a time where not everything was Linux, or even when all Linux systems one might be responsible for were the same distro. The only confidence I have in the future is that it will be different. Therefore, some historic tricks for portability—forward and backward—are due, especially when they don't cost you anything.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox), Debian (firefox-esr), Fedora (linuxptp), Gentoo (commons-collections), Mageia (aom, firefox, python-django, thunderbird, and tpm2-tools), openSUSE (claws-mail, kernel, nodejs10, and nodejs14), Red Hat (nettle), Scientific Linux (firefox), SUSE (firefox, kernel, nodejs10, and nodejs14), and Ubuntu (libslirp and qemu).

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 178 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 178. This version includes the following changes: 

    [ Chris Lamb ]
* Don't traceback on an broken symlink in a directory.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#269)
* Rewrite the calculation of a file's "fuzzy hash" to make the control
  flow cleaner.

[ Balint Reczey ]
* Support .deb package members compressed with the Zstandard algorithm.
  (LP: #1923845)

[ Jean-Romain Garnier ]
* Overhaul the Mach-O executable file comparator.
* Implement tests for the Mach-O comparator.
* Switch to new argument format for the LLVM compiler.
* Fix test_libmix_differences in testsuite for the ELF format.
* Improve macOS compatibility for the Mach-O comparator.
* Add llvm-readobj and llvm-objdump to the internal EXTERNAL_TOOLS data
  structure.

[ Mattia Rizzolo ]
* Invoke gzip(1) with the short option variants to support Busybox's gzip.

  • RPM with key issues [Ed: Older and machine-translated]

    The Linux package management tool RPM checks the digital signature of the packages to be installed, but not the PGP key with which they were created. In any case, it does not check whether this key has already been revoked and is therefore invalid. The developer Dmitry Antipov found this out and reported it a bug report the development team. He even supplemented it with a patch that was supposed to retrofit the required functionality.

Games: Vintage Story, Clunky Hero, Oxygen Not Included, Jupiter Hell

  • Awesome survival game Vintage Story sees the Homesteading update out now | GamingOnLinux

    After multiple Release Candidates, the Homesteading update (which is huge) is out now for Vintage Story, one of the best survival games available for Linux. With a huge open world, it's very much a sandbox survival game in the spirit (and style) of Minecraft. However, it's deep. The mechanics have a huge amount of thought put into them, and I'll never get over how cool it actually is to craft items with you needing to chip away at tiny little blocks in their shape - it's fantastic.

  • Grab your broom as Clunky Hero has a new trailer and a Steam page | GamingOnLinux

    The upcoming metroidvania platformer Clunky Hero from Chaosmonger Studio (ENCODYA) has a brand new trailer to show off all the development, along with a Steam page. Funded on both Kickstarter and IndieGoGo, Clunky Hero is a story-driven platformer metroidvania with a touch of RPG and tons of humour. While it has no release date yet, the developer did mention in June that they were finalizing the Alpha version so it's starting to get closer. Clunky Hero also pulls in elements of other genres to make it a bit more than another platformer. There's some RPG elements, a proper comedy storyline to follow, quests and more.

  • Klei address some long-term concerns in Oxygen Not Included in the latest update | GamingOnLinux

    While Klei has been busy expanding the Oxygen Not Included expansion Spaced Out, they've now come back to the main game to improve it for everyone. A lot of the work on Spaced Out mechanically has improved the base game, with Klei mentioning that the two were actually on different codebases but that's no longer the case. They went back and unified them so that everyone who doesn't own the DLC can see some improvements. What the Breath Of Fresh Air update brings is a focus on some "long-term concerns" along with a new Modding API and an upgraded version of the Unity engine.

  • Jupiter Hell shows off a fancy new trailer ahead of the full release on August 5

    Currently in Early Access, the awesome and brutal roguelike Jupiter Hell is getting set to leave Early Access on August 5 and they have a surprisingly great new trailer. Acting as a successor to DRL (formerly DoomRL), Jupiter Hell is a shiny and tough proper roguelike that's so slick with the movement it often feels real-time but it's not. The new trailer (below) doesn't have a lot of gameplay in it (there's some towards the end) but we still love it. A good animated trailer always ends up suckering me in, not that I needed it considering that Jupiter Hell is just fantastic overall and thanks to the Vulkan support it runs blisteringly fast on Linux with the native build.

today's howtos

  • LibreDNS DnsOverTLS no ads with systemd-resolved
  • How to Remove Broken Packages in Ubuntu Linux

    As a professional Linux user, I need to install, test, and remove tons of packages on my Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch systems. Installing and removing packages are straightforward, but somehow, if you face a broken package issue on your Ubuntu machine, that is havoc. If you can not remove broken packages from your Ubuntu machine, you will probably face issues while installing it later. Moreover, broken packages also occupy some space in the Ubuntu file system.

  • How To Install Polr URL Shortener on Ubuntu 20.04

    Polr is a free and open-source URL shortener written in PHP. It provides a simple and user-friendly interface to create and manage links. You can host your own URL shortener, brand your URLs, and gain control over your data. It provides a ton of features including, robust API, URL forwarding, customize permissions, themes, and more. In this post, we will show you how to install Polr with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Install Prometheus System Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04

    In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Prometheus on Ubuntu 20.04. For those unfamiliar with Prometheus, it is a system monitoring tool that provides an overview of all your system's metrics and performance information so you can identify any problems or bottlenecks. You might find it useful if you want to keep track of resources such as CPU usage, memory utilization, network IO wait time, etc... It has a web interface that allows for easy monitoring from any device with an internet connection and also supports alerting via email and SMS messages in case the metrics surpass a configured threshold.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6