Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox), Debian (firefox-esr), Fedora (linuxptp), Gentoo (commons-collections), Mageia (aom, firefox, python-django, thunderbird, and tpm2-tools), openSUSE (claws-mail, kernel, nodejs10, and nodejs14), Red Hat (nettle), Scientific Linux (firefox), SUSE (firefox, kernel, nodejs10, and nodejs14), and Ubuntu (libslirp and qemu).
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 178. This version includes the following changes:
[ Chris Lamb ]
* Don't traceback on an broken symlink in a directory.
(Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#269)
* Rewrite the calculation of a file's "fuzzy hash" to make the control
flow cleaner.
[ Balint Reczey ]
* Support .deb package members compressed with the Zstandard algorithm.
(LP: #1923845)
[ Jean-Romain Garnier ]
* Overhaul the Mach-O executable file comparator.
* Implement tests for the Mach-O comparator.
* Switch to new argument format for the LLVM compiler.
* Fix test_libmix_differences in testsuite for the ELF format.
* Improve macOS compatibility for the Mach-O comparator.
* Add llvm-readobj and llvm-objdump to the internal EXTERNAL_TOOLS data
structure.
[ Mattia Rizzolo ]
* Invoke gzip(1) with the short option variants to support Busybox's gzip.
The Linux package management tool RPM checks the digital signature of the packages to be installed, but not the PGP key with which they were created. In any case, it does not check whether this key has already been revoked and is therefore invalid. The developer Dmitry Antipov found this out and reported it a bug report the development team. He even supplemented it with a patch that was supposed to retrofit the required functionality.
Games: Vintage Story, Clunky Hero, Oxygen Not Included, Jupiter Hell
After multiple Release Candidates, the Homesteading update (which is huge) is out now for Vintage Story, one of the best survival games available for Linux.
With a huge open world, it's very much a sandbox survival game in the spirit (and style) of Minecraft. However, it's deep. The mechanics have a huge amount of thought put into them, and I'll never get over how cool it actually is to craft items with you needing to chip away at tiny little blocks in their shape - it's fantastic.
The upcoming metroidvania platformer Clunky Hero from Chaosmonger Studio (ENCODYA) has a brand new trailer to show off all the development, along with a Steam page. Funded on both Kickstarter and IndieGoGo, Clunky Hero is a story-driven platformer metroidvania with a touch of RPG and tons of humour.
While it has no release date yet, the developer did mention in June that they were finalizing the Alpha version so it's starting to get closer. Clunky Hero also pulls in elements of other genres to make it a bit more than another platformer. There's some RPG elements, a proper comedy storyline to follow, quests and more.
While Klei has been busy expanding the Oxygen Not Included expansion Spaced Out, they've now come back to the main game to improve it for everyone.
A lot of the work on Spaced Out mechanically has improved the base game, with Klei mentioning that the two were actually on different codebases but that's no longer the case. They went back and unified them so that everyone who doesn't own the DLC can see some improvements. What the Breath Of Fresh Air update brings is a focus on some "long-term concerns" along with a new Modding API and an upgraded version of the Unity engine.
Currently in Early Access, the awesome and brutal roguelike Jupiter Hell is getting set to leave Early Access on August 5 and they have a surprisingly great new trailer. Acting as a successor to DRL (formerly DoomRL), Jupiter Hell is a shiny and tough proper roguelike that's so slick with the movement it often feels real-time but it's not.
The new trailer (below) doesn't have a lot of gameplay in it (there's some towards the end) but we still love it. A good animated trailer always ends up suckering me in, not that I needed it considering that Jupiter Hell is just fantastic overall and thanks to the Vulkan support it runs blisteringly fast on Linux with the native build.
As a professional Linux user, I need to install, test, and remove tons of packages on my Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch systems. Installing and removing packages are straightforward, but somehow, if you face a broken package issue on your Ubuntu machine, that is havoc. If you can not remove broken packages from your Ubuntu machine, you will probably face issues while installing it later. Moreover, broken packages also occupy some space in the Ubuntu file system.
Polr is a free and open-source URL shortener written in PHP. It provides a simple and user-friendly interface to create and manage links. You can host your own URL shortener, brand your URLs, and gain control over your data. It provides a ton of features including, robust API, URL forwarding, customize permissions, themes, and more.
In this post, we will show you how to install Polr with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Prometheus on Ubuntu 20.04. For those unfamiliar with Prometheus, it is a system monitoring tool that provides an overview of all your system's metrics and performance information so you can identify any problems or bottlenecks. You might find it useful if you want to keep track of resources such as CPU usage, memory utilization, network IO wait time, etc... It has a web interface that allows for easy monitoring from any device with an internet connection and also supports alerting via email and SMS messages in case the metrics surpass a configured threshold.
