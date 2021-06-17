Debian Leftovers
6 Ways to get Debian version information – VITUX
We may need to know what version of the Debian operating system we have installed on our computer. It may be useful in a variety of situations, such as when we need to download a software build for a certain version of our current operating system, or when we need to obtain online support or engage with development environments. Whatever the cause, it’s always a good idea to double-check the OS version you’re using.
In this post, we’ll show you how to figure out what version of Debian your computer is running. There are primarily two methods for accomplishing this. One is through a graphical user interface, while the other is through a command-line terminal. In this post, we’ll go through both options.
From Ikiwik to Hugo
Back in the days of Etch, I converted this blog from Drupal to ikiwiki. I remember being very excited about this brand new concept of static web sites derived from content stored in a version control system.
And now over a decade later I’ve moved to hugo.
I feel some loyalty to ikiwiki and Joey Hess for opening my eyes to the static web site concept. But ultimately I grew tired of splitting my time and energy between learning ikiwiki and hugo, which has been my tool of choice for new projects. When I started getting strange emails that I suspect had something to do with spammers filling out ikiwiki’s commenting registration system, I choose to invest my time in switching to hugo over debugging and really understanding how ikiwiki handles user registration.
Thoughts about RAM and Storage Changes « etbe - Russell Coker
My first Linux system in 1992 was a 386 with 4MB of RAM and a 120MB hard drive which (for some reason I forgot) only was supported by Linux for about 90MB. My first hard drive was 70MB and could do 500KB/s for contiguous IO, my first Linux hard drive was probably a bit faster, maybe 1MB/s. My current Linux workstation has 64G of RAM and 2*1TB NVMe devices that can sustain about 1.1GB/s. The laptop I’m using right now has 8GB of RAM and a 180GB SSD that can do 380MB/s.
My laptop has 2000* the RAM of my first Linux system and maybe 400* the contiguous IO speed. Currently I don’t even run a VM with less than 4GB of RAM, NB I’m not saying that smaller VMs aren’t useful merely that I don’t happen to be using them now. Modern AMD64 CPUs support 2MB “huge pages”. As a proportion of system RAM if I used 2MB pages everywhere they would be a smaller portion of system RAM than the 4KB pages on my first Linux system!
Linux Release Roundup #21.29: Mozilla Firefox 90, Tails 4.20, Solus 4.3, and More New Releases
Tails 4.20 is an interesting release that introduces a Tor connection assistant that makes it easy for anyone to setup a Tor connection.
Along with that, several apps like OnionShare have been updated to its latest versions.
You can learn more in their official news announcement.
Enve
Flexible, user expandable 2D animation software for Linux and Windows. You can use enve to create vector animations, raster animations, and even use sound and video files. Enve was created with flexibility and expandability in mind.
