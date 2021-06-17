today's howtos
How To Add Fonts In Fedora Linux - OSTechNix
The stock fonts in your Linux desktop may not look good or satisfy your requirements. You might want to add new fonts in your Linux distribution. In this brief guide, let me show you how to add fonts in Fedora Linux distribution.
How to install Solus 4.3
In this video, I am going to show how to install Solus 4.3
Enable Windows 11 Style Start Menu in Ubuntu 20.04 & Higher via Arc Menu | UbuntuHandbook
By releasing recent update, the popular Arc Menu Gnome Shell extension finally adds Gnome 40 and Windows 11 layout support.
Arc Menu is a free open-source app menu extension for Gnome. It provides various menu layouts to choose from, as well as many options to customize the appearance. For users new to GNOME and looking for a Windows style start menu, this extension will be perfect for you!
With the extension along with dash to panel, you can make Ubuntu just look like Windows 11.
How to Use the lp Command in Linux to Print Files From Terminal - Make Tech Easier
Linux printing can be a bit of a challenge – especially to new users. In this tutorial, we introduce you to the lp command in Linux and show you how to use it to perform basic printing operations. We cover how to print in portrait and landscape mode, single and multiple copies, and more.
How to Add Drop Shadow to Text with GIMP? – Linux Hint
GIMP is a free image manipulation tool. It has many advanced manipulation tools for pro-level editing such as alpha channel, layers, channels, GIMP text-shadow, etc. Text shadow is a long-prevailing method used by professionals to make text appear out of the surface that gives a 3D appearance to the text that goes easy on the eye. If you want to learn to add shadows, then read this tutorial completely, as we will give a brief on how to add a drop shadow to text with GIMP.
Adding shadow is one of the most preferred and quick ways to beautify text in GIMP. A subtle and balanced stroke can dramatically enhance the text’s appearance. Though there are multiple ways to add shadow to the text, we will throw light on some most used methods to create a shadow.
All the Ways to Move Files in Linux for Beginners – Linux Hint
Certain tasks are pretty easy to perform, but many users get stuck because they are unaware of their proper functionality. When a user shifts to a different platform, these minor operations become time-consuming, and one of those tasks is moving files/folders from one path to another.
When you switch from Windows to Linux system, the question may arise in the beginners’ mind on “How can we move files?” In Linux, there are several routes to reach the same destination, and Linux distributions are designed to make the system easy to use for all types of users.
Before getting started with moving files, let’s discuss what moving the files means? This might be helpful for the beginners confused with the move(mv) and copy(cp) command.
Install Redmine on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting
Redmine is an open-source and one of the most popular project management and issue tracking systems written in the Ruby on Rails framework. It is a cross-platform and cross-database tool that allows you to manage multiple projects and sub-projects. It offers robust monitoring tools and has integrated support for news, document management, calendars, forum and file management.
Redmine can be integrated with various version control systems and offers a repository browser.
Android Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Games: Vintage Story, Clunky Hero, Oxygen Not Included, Jupiter Hell
