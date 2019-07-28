Language Selection

Development
  • C++ versus Python solving one interesting problem from the field of number theory

    The version of C++ code here differs from the first one been posted at Lxer.com . Vector "v1" been pushed back by 2D vector "vec" is supposed to be re-declared before every next push back by "vec" versus option of been cleaned up in previous version of compilation. I just believe that attempt to follow previous schema doesn't work properly as did it before due to pushing back the same variable "j" by vector "v1" in the loop preparing "v1" to be pushed by "vec".

  • Why are APIs so important? [Ed: Lawyers see APIs (application programming interfaces) as a lawsuit opportunity]

    Lawyers are generally familiar with APIs (application programming interfaces). They’re sets of standardised requirements enabling data to be communicated efficiently between different pieces of software. At one end of the spectrum, an API is just a simple document that says if you follow these rules when you’re programming, your two pieces of software will be able to communicate. At the other end, they can be complex software development kits, software based routines, protocols and tools. There’s a wide range of things to consider and that’s an important concept to grasp.

    Historically, the developer used an API to ensure that an application written for one computer would run on another using the same operating system. It’s really an efficiency tool to enable one bit of work to be reused many times. The application calls on the OS through the API to use the OS’s functions through data transmission, exchange and access. Contrast APIs with drivers, which enable communication between the OS and the hardware it sits on; and compilers, which translate programs from human readable (source) code to machine readable or executable (object) code.

  • What's the Biggest Software Package by Lines of Code?

    For the average user of any piece of software (or hardware for that matter), the code going on behind the scenes probably rarely enters their thoughts. Even if you have just a little bit of coding experience in coding, you likely appreciate the work that goes into making even the simplest task possible.

    When it comes to really complex pieces of software like operating systems, the amount of coding involved can seem overwhelming. In the world of coding, the size of some of these programs is downright mind-boggling.

  • What does the Open-Closed Principle mean for refactoring?

    Both of these deal with volatility in software. When, as is always the case, you need to make some change to a software module, the ripple effects can be disastrous. The root cause of disastrous ripple effects is tight coupling, so the Open-Closed Principle and Protected Variation Pattern teach us how to properly decouple various modules, components, functions, and so forth.

    Does the Open-Closed Principle preclude refactoring?

    If a module (i.e., a named block of code) must remain closed to any modifications, does that mean you're not allowed to touch it once it gets deployed? And if yes, wouldn't that eliminate any possibility of refactoring?

    Without the ability to refactor the code, you are forced to adopt the Finality Principle. This holds that rework is not allowed (why would stakeholders agree to pay you to work again on something they already paid for?) and you must carefully craft your code, because you will get only one chance to do it right. This is in total contradiction to the discipline of refactoring.

    If you are allowed to extend the deployed code but not change it, are you doomed to swim forever in the waterfall rivers? Being given only one shot at doing anything is a recipe for disaster.

  • How to Install Different Browsers on a Chromebook

    While Google Chrome might be the star of the Chromebook show, you can install different browsers on a Chromebook. Whether you're a web developer testing a site on multiple browsers, or just someone who wants something different, you have the full range of Linux browsers available.

  • Build Your Own Raspberry Pi Cloud Server with Nextcloud

    Cloud storage is an essential part of modern life. The downside is that your data is stored on remote servers by a faceless corporation which you have to trust with the privacy and security of your precious documents and photos. There is another option, however: hosting your files on your very own cloud server running on a computer in your home or office. One of the most popular services for achieving this is . We’ll show you how to install Nextcloud on a Raspberry Pi, attach external storage, and choose a suitable case.

  • Generate a SSH Key Pair: How to Do it (with Examples)

    Learn how to generate a SSH key pair on your own machine that can then be used to authenticate your connection to a remote server. Password authentication is the default method most SSH clients use to authenticate with remote servers, but it suffers from potential security vulnerabilities like brute-force login attempts. An alternative to password authentication is using authentication with SSH key pair, in which you generate a SSH key and store it on your computer.

  • How to install Gnome 40 on Debian 11

    Before installing Gnome 40 on Debian, you must ensure that your system is upgraded from Debian 10 stable to Debian 11 testing. The reason you’ll need to update is that the packages on Debian 10 are out of date and won’t work with the Gnome 40 packages. To start the upgrade, open up a terminal window on the desktop. You can open up a terminal window on the desktop by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T on the keyboard. Or by searching for “terminal” in the app menu. With the terminal window open and ready to use, make your terminal window a root shell by entering the su command. You need root to modify sources in your sources.list file.

  • How Do I Check My Pod Details in Kubernetes? – Linux Hint

    In Kubernetes, Pods are the simplest and most basic deployable entities. In your cluster, a Pod defines a specific occurrence. One or even more containers, such as Docker containers, are contained in Pods. When many containers are running in a Pod, they are handled as a single entity that shares the Pod’s resources. Several containers in a single Pod are considered an advanced use case. A cluster’s processes are represented by Pods. Kubernetes can inform on the status of each process operating in the cluster by restricting Pods to a single process. While Pods can hold several containers, the most typical configuration is one container per Pod. Containers that are tightly tied and need to share resources may be placed in the same Pod in some cases. As though they were operating on the very same machine, Pods can interact fast and effortlessly with one another. Inside the cluster, each Pod is specified with its IP address, enabling the application to be using ports without interference. Pods are projected to be transient, disposable objects. When a Pod is generated, it is allocated to a node to run on. The Pod object is removed until the process is stopped. The Pod is evicted due to a shortage of resources or the node crashes. The Pod stays on that node. It is important to check Pod details in Kubernetes from time to time. So, we are going to explain the method to check Pod details in Kubernetes.

  • How to Update Ubuntu Automatically? – Linux Hint

    If you are new to Ubuntu, you must have wondered that the Ubuntu system is not updating itself. You probably have a single question that “does Ubuntu update automatically?”. Unlike Windows or Mac, Ubuntu doesn’t update itself. It lacks completely integrated, automatic, and self-updating software management. However, you can update it easily. So in this guide, you will get to know about the procedure to update Ubuntu automatically.

  • How to Open AppImage in Ubuntu – Linux Hint

    AppImage is a convenient way for the developers to provide the software to most Linux distributions by packing the software in just one file rather than creating multiple packages for multiple Distributions. If you are familiar with .deb packages, then AppImage is a simple concept to understand. Yes, it’s a way of installing software on Linux. It is a “Universal software package” format. So why is a tutorial required for using it? Because it is not as convenient as installing .deb packages (by double-clicking them or from terminal using GDebi), but with AppImage, you need to follow some steps to install the software. AppImage doesn’t follow the traditional way of installing software. It doesn’t install the software. It is a compressed image containing all dependencies and libraries required to run specific software. The AppImage is executed, and then you can run the software. There are no extractions or installations required. So many people always ask the question, “how do I open AppImage in Ubuntu?”. Now, let’s start the tutorial and get a thorough explanation on installing and opening an AppImage quickly.

