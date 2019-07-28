today's leftovers
-
Open Badges for awesome Brazilian Portuguese contributors!
-
Mozilla Reps Community: New Council Members – 2021 H1 Election
We are happy to welcome two new fully onboarded members to the Reps Council!
Hossain Al Ikram and Luis Sanchez join the other continuing members in leading the Reps Program. Tim Maks van den Broek was also re-elected and continues to contribute to the council.
-
The universal VM we call browser
There were many attempts at standardization for the sake of running the same application code on any machine. There's clang and gcc trying to provide a common frontend for a variety of languages, standard libraries trying to abstract over machine-specific and os-specific functions, language-runtimes and fully-fledged VM's (e.g. the JVM). Not to mention the POSIX standard, Windows including a Linux VM inside and containers.
-
OSI Election Update: Investigative Reports and the Next Election [Ed: OSI is so defunct that months later it's still unable to run an election]
Effective self-governance is the bedrock of a healthy open source community. That includes an unwavering commitment to transparency, even when it’s difficult.
Today, OSI released two reports about what went wrong with our initial 2021 Board of Directors election. These reports were first released to the Board, then to the candidates, and now to the general public. Commensurate with the sensitive nature of elections, these reports are both authored by independent bodies: a specialist who conducted a forensic investigation, and an Oversight Committee which reviewed the forensic results and conducted additional interviews.
The results of this work paint a picture not uncommon among small nonprofits: technical and process debt accrued over time, and eventually creating an opening for things to go wrong.
Ultimately, some people who should have received ballots didn’t, some people who shouldn’t have received ballots did, and one erroneously issued ballot was cast in the Individual Member election, which was the initial discovery that triggered the investigation.
-
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 16 July 2021
The week has zipped by --it's Friday already-- and it's time to take a look at what the Apache community has been up to over the past week...
-
How pillars and triangles can focus your game design
-
Compact Tiger Lake module features soldered RAM
Congatec’s Linux-friendly “Conga-TC570r” Compact Type 6 module supplies Intel’s 11th Gen Core CPUs with up to 32GB soldered LPDDR4x, quad independent displays, PCIe Gen4, 2.5GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, and -40 to 85°C support.
Last September, Congatec announced its Conga-TC570 COM Express Basic Type 6 module along with a Conga-HPC/cTLU COM-HPC module that similarly runs on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. A month later, the German manufacturer added Tiger Lake embedded “E” and industrial “GRE” support for the modules and a month later added more “E” and “GRE” SKUs. Now, Congatec has followed up with a 95 x 95mm COM Express Compact Type 6 Conga-TC570r variant. This smaller module supports only half the RAM, but it is soldered and there is -40 to 85°C support.
-
Update Roulette | Self-Hosted 49
Updates gone wrong, surprise hardware failures, and flooding out all our electronics in a single go. We've got a lot to catch you up on.
-
Distributed machine learning: Substra new in the Linux Foundation's incubator - Market Research Telecast
The LF AI & Data Foundation takes another open source project under its wing, which first has to prove itself in the incubator: Substra. The framework is aimed at data scientists and machine learning specialists who want to handle distributed, cross-team and cross-company ML projects without having to forego the confidentiality of their respective data sets.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 665 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Announcing Istio 1.10.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.10.2 and Istio 1.10.3.
Microsoft Propaganda and FUD
today's howtos
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 21 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
13 hours 22 min ago