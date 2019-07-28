Announcing Istio 1.10.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.10.2 and Istio 1.10.3.
Microsoft Propaganda and FUD
Microsoft Linux has arrived, but it's not what you imagined. Jack Wallen shares his take on this new arrival called CBL-Mariner and even shows you how to build it.
Which OS hits your mind when I say software development? Probably Linux? But you’d be surprised to know that Windows is and has been the most popular choice for software development, followed by Linux and macOS for five years, according to the latest JetBrains Developer Ecosystem 2021 survey.
HelloKitty joins the growing list of ransomware bigwigs going after the juicy target of VMware ESXi, where one hit gets scads of VMs.
For the first time, researchers have publicly spotted a Linux encryptor used by the HelloKitty ransomware gang: the outfit behind the February attack on videogame developer CD Projekt Red.
On Wednesday, MalwareHunterTeam disclosed its discovery of numerous Linux ELF-64 versions of the HelloKitty ransomware targeting VMware ESXi servers and virtual machines (VMs) running on them.
today's howtos
While Google Chrome might be the star of the Chromebook show, you can install different browsers on a Chromebook. Whether you're a web developer testing a site on multiple browsers, or just someone who wants something different, you have the full range of Linux browsers available.
Cloud storage is an essential part of modern life. The downside is that your data is stored on remote servers by a faceless corporation which you have to trust with the privacy and security of your precious documents and photos.
There is another option, however: hosting your files on your very own cloud server running on a computer in your home or office. One of the most popular services for achieving this is .
We’ll show you how to install Nextcloud on a Raspberry Pi, attach external storage, and choose a suitable case.
Learn how to generate a SSH key pair on your own machine that can then be used to authenticate your connection to a remote server.
Password authentication is the default method most SSH clients use to authenticate with remote servers, but it suffers from potential security vulnerabilities like brute-force login attempts. An alternative to password authentication is using authentication with SSH key pair, in which you generate a SSH key and store it on your computer.
Before installing Gnome 40 on Debian, you must ensure that your system is upgraded from Debian 10 stable to Debian 11 testing. The reason you’ll need to update is that the packages on Debian 10 are out of date and won’t work with the Gnome 40 packages.
To start the upgrade, open up a terminal window on the desktop. You can open up a terminal window on the desktop by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T on the keyboard. Or by searching for “terminal” in the app menu.
With the terminal window open and ready to use, make your terminal window a root shell by entering the su command. You need root to modify sources in your sources.list file.
In Kubernetes, Pods are the simplest and most basic deployable entities. In your cluster, a Pod defines a specific occurrence. One or even more containers, such as Docker containers, are contained in Pods. When many containers are running in a Pod, they are handled as a single entity that shares the Pod’s resources. Several containers in a single Pod are considered an advanced use case. A cluster’s processes are represented by Pods. Kubernetes can inform on the status of each process operating in the cluster by restricting Pods to a single process. While Pods can hold several containers, the most typical configuration is one container per Pod. Containers that are tightly tied and need to share resources may be placed in the same Pod in some cases. As though they were operating on the very same machine, Pods can interact fast and effortlessly with one another. Inside the cluster, each Pod is specified with its IP address, enabling the application to be using ports without interference. Pods are projected to be transient, disposable objects. When a Pod is generated, it is allocated to a node to run on. The Pod object is removed until the process is stopped. The Pod is evicted due to a shortage of resources or the node crashes. The Pod stays on that node. It is important to check Pod details in Kubernetes from time to time. So, we are going to explain the method to check Pod details in Kubernetes.
If you are new to Ubuntu, you must have wondered that the Ubuntu system is not updating itself. You probably have a single question that “does Ubuntu update automatically?”. Unlike Windows or Mac, Ubuntu doesn’t update itself. It lacks completely integrated, automatic, and self-updating software management. However, you can update it easily. So in this guide, you will get to know about the procedure to update Ubuntu automatically.
AppImage is a convenient way for the developers to provide the software to most Linux distributions by packing the software in just one file rather than creating multiple packages for multiple Distributions.
If you are familiar with .deb packages, then AppImage is a simple concept to understand. Yes, it’s a way of installing software on Linux. It is a “Universal software package” format. So why is a tutorial required for using it? Because it is not as convenient as installing .deb packages (by double-clicking them or from terminal using GDebi), but with AppImage, you need to follow some steps to install the software.
AppImage doesn’t follow the traditional way of installing software. It doesn’t install the software. It is a compressed image containing all dependencies and libraries required to run specific software. The AppImage is executed, and then you can run the software. There are no extractions or installations required. So many people always ask the question, “how do I open AppImage in Ubuntu?”. Now, let’s start the tutorial and get a thorough explanation on installing and opening an AppImage quickly.
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
The Nest With Fedora CfP is extended until 23 July. Registration is open now.
Fedora Linux 35 mass rebuild begins Wednesday.
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
Atos and IBM have been selected as vendors for the Dutch Ministry of Defense to build new IT infrastructure.
The two companies will help the Dutch MoD to construct new data centers, safeguard its IT systems, and build a proprietary broadband mobile network for its classified government information.
IBM To Acquire Hybrid Data Firm Bluetab [Ed: IBM and Microsoft buy companies not because of a powerful position but a lack of long-term strategy]
Having a transparent, data-driven enterprise is more important than ever. Ensuring your tools and datasets are configured to provide agility in today’s dynamic times will allow organizations to move at today’s accelerated speed of business. Watch the video now!
After IBM President Jim Whitehurst resigned, investors should not buy IBM stock. A wait-and-see approach is preferable.
IBMâs artificial intelligence was supposed to transform industries and generate riches for the company. Neither has panned out. Now, IBM has settled on a humbler vision for Watson.
Libre-SOC developers sent the first test ASIC to TSMC's manufacturing facilities.
