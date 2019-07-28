today's leftovers
Router board features WiFi 6 and five GbE ports
Wallys’ “DR5018” router board is equipped with a Qualcomm IPQ5018 with dual Cortex-A53 cores and offers 5x GbE (or 1x GbE and 1x 2.5GbE) plus 802.11ax, BT 5.1, USB 3.0, and 2x M.2 E-key slots.
Wallys (or Wally’s) Communications has announced another Linux-driven router board based on a Qualcomm reference design. The new DR5018 incorporates a Qualcomm IPQ5018 networking SoC.
O3DE Game Engine Seeing Progress On Linux Editor [Ed: Linux Foundation promoting Windows-only things]
The Open 3D Engine spun out of Amazon's Lumberyard game engine has been seeing progress on Vulkan 1.2 API work as well as Linux porting at large, including the bringing up of the game engine's editor on Linux.
Opened last week was this work-in-progress pull for Linux editor support for this open-source game engine. Over the past week it quickly went from being very early stage with various hacks to now sort of working.
Love your Sakura games? There's a new Humble Bundle with 16 games included | GamingOnLinux
The Humble Sakura Series Bundle has gone live, giving you a chance to pick up a bunch of them for cheaps. Quite a big bundle this time around too, with 16 items as the Sakura games have been going for some time now.
How to Install Piwigo on Ubuntu 20.0
Piwigo is a free and open-source photo gallery that allows users to upload and manage their photos on the web. Simply put, it's a photo manager, more like Google Photos, with a strong emphasis on user experience and simplicity. It provides an intuitive and easy-to-use User Interface that allows you to create photo albums and upload your favorite photos.
Piwigo provides additional plugins that allow users to further customize the look and feel of the UI and improve the overall presentation of photos.
Linux Plumbers Conference: VFIO/IOMMU/PCI Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference
We are pleased to announce that the VFIO/IOMMU/PCI Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. Today’s high speed components commonly utilize the devices that implement the PCI interconnect specification and the system IOMMUs that provide memory and access control between the devices and the system resources
Noodlings 30 | Packing up the Vintage
Olivia Rodrigo, the cast of “The French Dispatch,” “Loki” and more are on this week’s Top Shelf
At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.
Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.
Watch your music come to life on this single LED strip audio spectrum visualizer | Arduino Blog
While thinking of an interesting project to create, Hackster user marcaubin started to imagine an audio spectrum visualizer, but not a traditional one that has a matrix of LEDs with columns corresponding to certain frequencies. Instead, his device would have just a single NeoPixel strip featuring 29 LEDs in total, with the bottom ones displaying the lower frequencies while the top pixels would indicate the higher frequencies.
He built a small box that houses a few components, including an Arduino Nano Every for taking in sound data and controlling the LED strip, a jack for plugging in a sound source, and a series of potentiometers for carefully adjusting certain variables. Two of those potentiometers can change the color range of the LEDs, as the possible range of colors get divided amongst the pixels in between the two ends. There is a way to change both the saturation and max brightness of the LEDs as well.
Announcing Istio 1.10.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.10.2 and Istio 1.10.3.
Microsoft Propaganda and FUD
today's howtos
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
