today's leftovers
-
Wallys’ “DR5018” router board is equipped with a Qualcomm IPQ5018 with dual Cortex-A53 cores and offers 5x GbE (or 1x GbE and 1x 2.5GbE) plus 802.11ax, BT 5.1, USB 3.0, and 2x M.2 E-key slots.
Wallys (or Wally’s) Communications has announced another Linux-driven router board based on a Qualcomm reference design. The new DR5018 incorporates a Qualcomm IPQ5018 networking SoC.
-
The Open 3D Engine spun out of Amazon's Lumberyard game engine has been seeing progress on Vulkan 1.2 API work as well as Linux porting at large, including the bringing up of the game engine's editor on Linux.
Opened last week was this work-in-progress pull for Linux editor support for this open-source game engine. Over the past week it quickly went from being very early stage with various hacks to now sort of working.
-
The Humble Sakura Series Bundle has gone live, giving you a chance to pick up a bunch of them for cheaps. Quite a big bundle this time around too, with 16 items as the Sakura games have been going for some time now.
-
Piwigo is a free and open-source photo gallery that allows users to upload and manage their photos on the web. Simply put, it's a photo manager, more like Google Photos, with a strong emphasis on user experience and simplicity. It provides an intuitive and easy-to-use User Interface that allows you to create photo albums and upload your favorite photos.
Piwigo provides additional plugins that allow users to further customize the look and feel of the UI and improve the overall presentation of photos.
-
We are pleased to announce that the VFIO/IOMMU/PCI Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. Today’s high speed components commonly utilize the devices that implement the PCI interconnect specification and the system IOMMUs that provide memory and access control between the devices and the system resources
-
At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.
Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.
-
While thinking of an interesting project to create, Hackster user marcaubin started to imagine an audio spectrum visualizer, but not a traditional one that has a matrix of LEDs with columns corresponding to certain frequencies. Instead, his device would have just a single NeoPixel strip featuring 29 LEDs in total, with the bottom ones displaying the lower frequencies while the top pixels would indicate the higher frequencies.
He built a small box that houses a few components, including an Arduino Nano Every for taking in sound data and controlling the LED strip, a jack for plugging in a sound source, and a series of potentiometers for carefully adjusting certain variables. Two of those potentiometers can change the color range of the LEDs, as the possible range of colors get divided amongst the pixels in between the two ends. There is a way to change both the saturation and max brightness of the LEDs as well.
Programming Leftovers
-
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 882 other packages on CRAN.
This new release gets us Armadillo 10.6.0 which was released yesterday. We did the usual reverse dependency checks (which came out spotless and clean), and had also just done even fuller checks for Rcpp 1.0.7.
-
Opencv (Open Source Computer Vision Library) is a Python module used for computer vision. It is an immense module with exceptional capabilities. We can do a lot of things with computer vision, and some of the greatest are face recognition and motion detection.
In this tutorial, you will be learning to write code to detect faces in images, videos, and motion.
To avoid all sorts of errors and problems, we will download the opencv file from GitHub at https://github.com/opencv/opencv. We will be using some of the files within in order to complete the code.
Hitting the Bullseye: Upgrade Debian 10 Buster to 11 Bullseye
Debian 11, codenamed Bullseye, is the latest release that comes with several crucial improvements over Debian 10. The developers are yet to roll out a stable version; however, users can expect significant differences over its predecessor.
If you plan to upgrade from Debian 10 Buster to 11 Bullseye without breaking a sweat, then it’s time to hop on the bandwagon and carry out a simple upgrade.
Announcing Istio 1.10.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.10.2 and Istio 1.10.3.
Recent comments
15 hours 51 min ago
16 hours 23 min ago
17 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago
18 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 30 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 19 min ago