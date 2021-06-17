Language Selection

Games: Steam Deck and Netflix

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 17th of July 2021 04:23:04 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Steam Deck is a Linux desktop trojan horse

    Switching from Windows to Linux is pretty easy nowadays -- unless you're a gamer. If you are into PC gaming, Windows is still the best operating system for maximum compatibility and performance. Gaming on Linux has gotten better thanks to Steam's Proton, but still, Windows clearly reigns supreme.

    With all of that said, Linux gaming is about to get much more possible. You see, Valve's new handheld gaming console is basically just a PC running an Arch Linux-based operating system. The OS is named "SteamOS" and it uses KDE Plasma.

  • There’s enough Steam Deck demand to take Steam’s store down

    Two Verge editors managed to get through the reservation process and put $5 in their Steam Wallet to reserve a Steam Deck, eventually, with a little luck and a lot of refreshing. Another made it through later in the day.

    The reservation system opted to lock out people with new or unused accounts for the first 48 hours, so it’s hard to know if the problems were caused by demand from real people who won’t let handhelds go, or if bot operators found some way around the block. One Verge editor confirmed that his credit card company wasn’t blocking the transaction, even after receiving Steam error messages suggesting that was the issue.

  • Valve's Steam Deck handheld is like a Nintendo Switch built by PC nerds

    The rumors were true. Valve officially pulled the curtain back on the Steam Deck on Thursday—a $399 gaming handheld designed to bring your Steam gaming library to the palms of your hands, powered by AMD hardware and Valve’s own Linux-based SteamOS operating system. Preorders open July 16, with shipments starting in December.

  • Netflix signals play plans with video exec hiring

    Mike Verdu was hired to take charge of video game development at the Silicon Valley company, which has openly called hits such as "Fortnite" competition for people's online entertainment time.

    Netflix has played with games before, releasing an interactive "Bandersnatch" episode of original series "Black Mirror" and also a free mobile game spinning off its hit "Stranger Things" shows.

The Deck is Valve’s Strongest Product Yet

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 17th of July 2021 09:09:04 PM.
  • The Deck is Valve’s Strongest Product Yet

    Yes, another Steam Deck post! This is going to be a short one because this time around I made a video to talk at length about what I consider relevant with that device and what this means for the future. I am very excited by this initiative and I hope you will better understand why after watching this. You can see it on Peertube below (or Youtube if you prefer):

And now by Bobby Borisov

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 17th of July 2021 09:43:32 PM.
  • Steam Deck by Valve: Portable Gaming Console That Runs Arch Linux

    Valve is getting into the handheld gaming business. Steam Deck is powered by some of the latest AMD architecture for top-notch AAA gaming action.

    Valve has taken Linux seriously for years now, and it looks like the Steam Deck is the company’s next big move. The company just announced the upcoming Steam Deck handheld gaming PC.

Free Software Leftovers

  • Hashcat 6.2.3 Introduces AMD HIP Backend - Phoronix

    Released on Friday was a new version of the Hashcat open-source password recovery tool that now adds an AMD HIP back-end. The Hashcat password recovery / password cracking software already sports an OpenCL back-end as well as an AMD ROCm (Radeon Open eCosystem) back-end (as well as CUDA for NVIDIA GPUs) but now they have also introduced an AMD HIP back-end for those wishing to leverage that AMD interface instead.

  • Caritas Deutschland has turned to open source for its online counselling platform

    The registered charity German Caritas Association switched to open source for its platform dedicated to the provision of online counselling services. In doing this, it calls for a growing involvement of other associations in the open source community.

    •                  
    Online event: Practical Open Source Information
                     
                       

    This event, which will be held in English, is intended for organisations of all sizes and mostly non-profits, academics and companies.

                       

    The registration is mandatory and free of charge.

  • French historians ‘being shut out of state archives’

    French historians have raised the alarm that a new terrorism and intelligence law will stop the release of state military and security archival documents, amid accusations that elements in the government are deliberately trying to conceal the country’s role in the Algerian war of independence.

    Historians say that for the past two years, they have had increasing difficulty gaining access to archives because of a government order that allowed relevant ministries to sign off on declassification.

    •                
  • Changing The Channel
                     
                       

    Don’t let it ever be said that we forgot the demise of the analog television signal in the United States. It finally happened this week, with low-power networks largely dying off, more than 12 years after the primary signals went off the air. [...]

    •                
  • End Of An Era: NTSC Finally Goes Dark In America
                     
                       

    A significant event in the history of technology happened yesterday, and it passed so quietly that we almost missed it. The last few remaining NTSC transmitters in the USA finally came off air, marking the end of over seven decades of continuous 525-line American analogue TV broadcasts. We’ve previously reported on the output of these channels, largely the so-called “FrankenFM” stations left over after the 2009 digital switchover whose sound carrier lay at the bottom of the FM dial as radio stations, and noted their impending demise. We’ve even reported on some of the intricacies of the NTSC system, but we’ve never taken a look at what will replace these last few FrankenFM stations.b

    •                

Programming Leftovers

  • Normalization of Data in Python – Linux Hint

    Normalization of data is a technique that helps to get the result faster as the machine has to process a smaller range of data. Normalization is not an easy task because all your results depend upon the choice of your normalize method. So, if you have chosen the wrong method to normalize your data, you might get something different from your expectations. The normalization also depends upon the data type like images, text, numeric, etc. So, every data type has a different method to normalize. So, in this article, we are focusing on numeric data.

  • Function Pointers in C with Examples – Linux Hint

    A function pointer is mutable that holds the location of a method that may be invoked later using that address. Since methods contain behavior, this seems to be helpful. Instead of creating a chunk of code each moment, we require a specific action, like drawing lines; you just have to invoke the method. However, with basically a similar code, we could want to adopt various actions at different moments. For specific instances, continue following this guide to the end.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: ttdo 0.0.7: Micro-tweak

    A new (and genuinely) minor release of our ttdo package arrived on CRAN today. The ttdo package extends the most excellent (and very minimal / zero depends) unit testing package tinytest by Mark van der Loo with the very clever and well-done diffobj package by Brodie Gaslam to give us test results with visual diffs (as shown in the screenshot below) which seemingly is so compelling an idea that it eventually got copied by another package…

  • How to avoid waste when writing code

    The long road toward quality is filled with diversions, false starts, and detours. The enemy of quality is waste, because waste is never desirable. No one pays anyone to deliver waste. We sometimes tolerate waste as part of the process of making something useful and desirable, but the more we can reduce waste while making something, the better.

  • Faster sorted array unions by reducing branches

    As usual, your results will vary depending on your compiler and processor. Importantly, I do not claim that the branchless version will always be faster, or even that it is preferable in the real world. For real-world usage, we would like to test on actual data. My C++ code is available: you can check how it works out on your system. You should be able to modify my code to run on your data.

    You should expect such a branchless approach to work well when you had lots of mispredicted branches to begin with. If your data is so regular that you a union is effectively trivial, or nearly so, then a conventional approach (with branches) will work better. In my benchmark, I merge ‘random’ data, hence the good results for the branchless approach under the LLVM compiler.

5 Must-Have Open-Source Personal Finance Software for Linux

To be financially successful, one needs to know how to manage their funds. There are high chances of making mistakes while calculating expenses manually within spreadsheets. Probably, this is why you would tend to look for an automated personal finance tool to do your bidding. Personal finance tools like the ones listed below can go a long way in helping you manage your costs. Each of these tools can help you create budgets, track your spending, and much more. Keep track of your money, and spend wisely to enhance your savings. Here is a list of the top five open-source personal finance tools doing wonders for Linux users. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Audacity, Volla OS, Best Software Center for Debian and Ubuntu

