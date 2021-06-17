Free Software Leftovers Hashcat 6.2.3 Introduces AMD HIP Backend - Phoronix Released on Friday was a new version of the Hashcat open-source password recovery tool that now adds an AMD HIP back-end. The Hashcat password recovery / password cracking software already sports an OpenCL back-end as well as an AMD ROCm (Radeon Open eCosystem) back-end (as well as CUDA for NVIDIA GPUs) but now they have also introduced an AMD HIP back-end for those wishing to leverage that AMD interface instead.

Caritas Deutschland has turned to open source for its online counselling platform The registered charity German Caritas Association switched to open source for its platform dedicated to the provision of online counselling services. In doing this, it calls for a growing involvement of other associations in the open source community.

Online event: Practical Open Source Information This event, which will be held in English, is intended for organisations of all sizes and mostly non-profits, academics and companies. The registration is mandatory and free of charge. French historians ‘being shut out of state archives’ French historians have raised the alarm that a new terrorism and intelligence law will stop the release of state military and security archival documents, amid accusations that elements in the government are deliberately trying to conceal the country’s role in the Algerian war of independence. Historians say that for the past two years, they have had increasing difficulty gaining access to archives because of a government order that allowed relevant ministries to sign off on declassification.

Changing The Channel Don’t let it ever be said that we forgot the demise of the analog television signal in the United States. It finally happened this week, with low-power networks largely dying off, more than 12 years after the primary signals went off the air. [...]

End Of An Era: NTSC Finally Goes Dark In America A significant event in the history of technology happened yesterday, and it passed so quietly that we almost missed it. The last few remaining NTSC transmitters in the USA finally came off air, marking the end of over seven decades of continuous 525-line American analogue TV broadcasts. We’ve previously reported on the output of these channels, largely the so-called “FrankenFM” stations left over after the 2009 digital switchover whose sound carrier lay at the bottom of the FM dial as radio stations, and noted their impending demise. We’ve even reported on some of the intricacies of the NTSC system, but we’ve never taken a look at what will replace these last few FrankenFM stations.b

Programming Leftovers Normalization of Data in Python – Linux Hint Normalization of data is a technique that helps to get the result faster as the machine has to process a smaller range of data. Normalization is not an easy task because all your results depend upon the choice of your normalize method. So, if you have chosen the wrong method to normalize your data, you might get something different from your expectations. The normalization also depends upon the data type like images, text, numeric, etc. So, every data type has a different method to normalize. So, in this article, we are focusing on numeric data.

Function Pointers in C with Examples – Linux Hint A function pointer is mutable that holds the location of a method that may be invoked later using that address. Since methods contain behavior, this seems to be helpful. Instead of creating a chunk of code each moment, we require a specific action, like drawing lines; you just have to invoke the method. However, with basically a similar code, we could want to adopt various actions at different moments. For specific instances, continue following this guide to the end.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: ttdo 0.0.7: Micro-tweak A new (and genuinely) minor release of our ttdo package arrived on CRAN today. The ttdo package extends the most excellent (and very minimal / zero depends) unit testing package tinytest by Mark van der Loo with the very clever and well-done diffobj package by Brodie Gaslam to give us test results with visual diffs (as shown in the screenshot below) which seemingly is so compelling an idea that it eventually got copied by another package…

How to avoid waste when writing code The long road toward quality is filled with diversions, false starts, and detours. The enemy of quality is waste, because waste is never desirable. No one pays anyone to deliver waste. We sometimes tolerate waste as part of the process of making something useful and desirable, but the more we can reduce waste while making something, the better.

Faster sorted array unions by reducing branches As usual, your results will vary depending on your compiler and processor. Importantly, I do not claim that the branchless version will always be faster, or even that it is preferable in the real world. For real-world usage, we would like to test on actual data. My C++ code is available: you can check how it works out on your system. You should be able to modify my code to run on your data. You should expect such a branchless approach to work well when you had lots of mispredicted branches to begin with. If your data is so regular that you a union is effectively trivial, or nearly so, then a conventional approach (with branches) will work better. In my benchmark, I merge ‘random’ data, hence the good results for the branchless approach under the LLVM compiler.