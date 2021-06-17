today's howtos
-
Making two Unix permissions mistakes in one
In the process of writing this entry I learned that POSIX umask supports symbolic modes, and that they work this way. You get and set umask modes like 'u=rwx,g=rx,o=rx' (aka '022', the traditional friendly Unix umask), and they're the same permissions as you would use with chmod. I believe that this symbolic mode is supported by any modern Bourne compatible shell (including zsh), but it isn't necessarily supported by non-Bourne shells such as tcsh or rc (which is my shell).
-
New Tool: dnsresolver.py
By no way is it a full fledged DNS server: it implements particular features that I’ve needed for different experiments I conducted.
-
RBAC and ABAC with AWS IAM
We talked about how AWS CIP, STS and IAM can serve as the foundation of application authorization in our last post, i.e., how the application gets the temporary credential representing a specific role (i.e. privileges) to access the resources of the applications — an architecture understanding how different building blocks work together under the hood.
Now, we need to strategize how we actually build the authorization mechanism. When talking about application authorizations, we often encounter two concepts RBAC (role-based access control) and ABAC (attribute-based access control).
-
How To Create a File in Linux by Commands and GUI Guide 2021
To create a file in Linux is easier than eating ice-cream. Yes, I am talking about creating a file in the windows operating system is quite simple and easy.
But to create a file in Linux is easier than creating a file in the Windows operating system, and you have multiple options to complete this task If you are using Linux.
If you think it is not true, then continue reading..
In this article, I am going to cover multiple ways to create a file in the Linux operating system. All methods have an appropriate example, so you can understand better.
I cover the following methods for creating a file in Linux step by step, you can jump on a particular section by clicking on the link.
-
How To Print QR Code Card For Connecting To Your WiFi - OSTechNix
Are you entering your WiFi password manually on each device? Well, those days are over now! A web service named WiFi Card provides an ingenious way to print QR code card for connecting to your WiFi networks.
-
How to Add a WhatsApp Chatbox to Your WordPress Site - Make Tech Easier
While email is often the perfect channel communicating with your site’s visitors, in some cases, it might be too slow, or inconvenience for your specific business. For these situations, you’ll want to add a WhatsApp chatbox to your site so the user can get in touch immediately.
For this post, we’re going to look at how to add a WhatsApp chatbox to your WordPress site. Before this, let’s talk more about what a chatbot is.
-
How to Install and Use vnStat on Ubuntu
vnStat is a console-based network traffic monitoring tool for Linux. It provides network statistics for various time periods.
VnStat uses the network interface statistics provided by the kernel as the source of information - ie from the proc and sys filesystem. It keeps a log of hourly, daily, and monthly network traffic for the selected interface(s).
In this tutorial, we learn how to install and use vnStat in Ubuntu.
-
How to Set Up Passwordless SSH login – TecAdmin
Accessing computers remotely has become an important part of the IT world especially in today’s scenario where everyone is working from home due to covid19. There are mainly two ways of connecting machines remotely depending on your operating system like SSH for Linux and RDP for Windows. But every time we try to connect with our remote server, we have to enter a password. So how to set up a passwordless SSH login? In this tutorial, we will guide you on the same.
SSH works by installing SSH server and SSH application respectively on destination(remote) and source(Client) machine.
After installing the SSH application on the client-side, you can provide information related to the remote server. On the server-side, There will be an SSH daemon that continuously checks for specific TCP/IP ports for client connection requests. Once the client initiates the connection requests with the right credentials, the SSH daemon starts exchanging the identification data with the client to establish a secured remote connection.
-
How to install SELinux on Ubuntu Server 20.04 - TechRepublic
Ubuntu Server has its own Mandatory Access Control system, called AppArmor, which is similar to SELinux, in that they both provide tools to isolate applications from one another, to protect the host system. But how each of these tools is used is quite different. In fact, just because you know one, doesn't mean you'll be able to immediately use the other. That's why you might want to consider installing SELinux on Ubuntu Server. You might be migrating from a Red Hat-based distribution and have invested considerable time learning how to use that particular system.
Good thing you can install SELinux on Ubuntu.
In fact, it's actually quite simple, and I'm going to show you how it's done. Once finished, you can start working with SELinux on Ubuntu Server in the same way you did when administering your Red Hat-based systems.
-
How to install themes and icon packs on elementary OS | FOSS Linux
Before installing themes and icon packs on our elementary system, let us quickly overview this OS. Elementary OS is a Linux distro based on the Ubuntu LTS. The system is well-known for its fast, open-source nature and its top-notch privacy and security.
Elementary OS started as a set of themes and applications designed for Ubuntu before becoming a standalone Linux distro. Being an Ubuntu-based OS, the system is compatible with its repo’s and packages. A point to note is that the system is based on Ubuntu’s Long Term support releases.
-
How to remove User in Linux by userdel command Guide for Beginners
Why do you want to remove a user in Linux? It’s up to you, but you can use userdel command to delete a user in Linux with or without a home directory. userdel command belongs to RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, etc. but it is a low-level utility in Debian based operating systems such as Ubuntu, Debian, etc. You can use the deluser command there as well.
Basically I want to explain that userdel command in the Linux system is used to remove a user account and related files.
This command basically modifies the system account files, deleting all the entries which refer to the username LOGIN.
As you know Linux is a multi-user system, which means more than one user can use the same Linux system at the same time.
If you are working in an organization as a system administrator, then you have the responsibility to manage the system’s users and groups.
I have described in another article how to create a user in the Linux system and how to list users in Linux and how to add a user in the sudo group etc. This article only related how to delete a user in the Linux system with userdel command.
-
Fdisk command to create and delete partition in Linux Guide 2021
fdisk command in Linux is used to create and delete partitions in Linux of Hardisk. Its know as format disk, You can use it for manipulating disk partition table as well.
With the help of fdisk command you can view, create, resize, delete, change, copy and move patitions on a hard drive.
You can create a maximum four primary partition and unlimited logical partition. Creating logical partition depends on the size of the hard disk.
You will get a very simple and user freindly text based menu driven interface.
You can use this tool for creating space for new partitions, organizing space for new drives, re-organizing an old drive and copying or moving data to new disks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 608 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free Software Leftovers
Online event: Practical Open Source Information
Programming Leftovers
5 Must-Have Open-Source Personal Finance Software for Linux
To be financially successful, one needs to know how to manage their funds. There are high chances of making mistakes while calculating expenses manually within spreadsheets. Probably, this is why you would tend to look for an automated personal finance tool to do your bidding. Personal finance tools like the ones listed below can go a long way in helping you manage your costs. Each of these tools can help you create budgets, track your spending, and much more. Keep track of your money, and spend wisely to enhance your savings. Here is a list of the top five open-source personal finance tools doing wonders for Linux users.
Audiocasts/Shows: Audacity, Volla OS, Best Software Center for Debian and Ubuntu
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 53 min ago
1 day 25 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago