Server: Web Hosting, NGINX vs. OpenLiteSpeed, March Networks
Web admins prefer Linux hosting for its extreme security, high scalability, superior performance, and open-source advantages.
Although plenty of Linux hosting companies claim to offer best-in-class features, finding the top ones living up to their promises in real-world situations can be a daunting task for most people.
Here's a list of the best Linux web hosting services for beginners and advanced users, who want to get a taste of the best in the market.
You might not give too much thought to the type of server your site runs on, but it’s a vital cog in the wheel. It’s the foundation of your entire site and its performance. As such, two leading server types often grab the headlines, although NGINX vs. OpenLiteSpeed isn’t a simple decision.
In this post, we compare NGINX vs. OpenLiteSpeed through features and performance. By the end, you’ll know exactly which one to choose as your server.
March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce a new highly scalable Linux version of its video management software (VMS) that can support up to 3,000 cameras on a single server.
Audiocasts/Shows: Rewrites, Destination Linux, and Privacy
I know it might sound dumb but rewriting existing software is great for FOSS as a whole, not only does it give new developers something existing they can aim towards but it's great way to find places where existing software is lacking and could use a bit of work.
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re discussing the Right To Repair. This topic is so hot it created a rift in the multiverse, and Chris from Jupiter Broadcasting will be joining us in the discussion. Then we cover the biggest gaming news to hit Linux since the launch of Proton on Steam with Valve’s Steam Deck! Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
So many companies now are requesting people's biometric data. Things like fingerprints, iris scans, voice scans, DNA, etc. are not pieces of information that you should freely give to a company. These are immutable identifiers and could potentially be a security risk and privacy nightmare.
The 4 Best RHEL-Based Alternatives to CentOS and More Red Hat News
Red Hat's announcement that CentOS would "shift direction" from a simple drop-in replacement for Red Hat Enterprise Linux to CentOS Stream left quite a few users scrambling for a replacement. Fortunately, there are several RHEL-based distros available already.
Contrary to what some may have feared, the exec's departure wasn't a sign that IBM was trying to make Red Hat more like IBM, reneging on its promise earlier.
As Red Hat remains focused on our vision for open hybrid cloud, Red Hat customers, partners and associates are delivering the products and services needed to revolutionize the cloud. We are proud to have a strong open source ecosystem and team of innovators standing by us through it all. Together, we have received more than 30 accolades from industry publications and organizations in the last five months.
today's howtos
Sometimes a command is either too long to always be typing out or you simply cannot always remember it. Or maybe you have a collection of commands that you frequently run, and constantly typing them isn't the best use of your time. When that's the case, what do you do? You create aliases.
Dealing with PDF files can be quite a hassle at times since they are not very modifiable. Often one needs to extract a handful of specific pages from a huge document, and the whole errand can feel very laborious. This is exactly why we will be devoting this tutorial to show you the best methods and the finest tools you need to extract pages from PDF files in Linux.
Paths are a concept that many individuals who wanted to understand how to utilize the command prompt in Linux are confused about. We will illustrate how pathways are and how the distinction between relative as well as absolute pathways in this article. Let’s have a clear understanding of both first.
The top is a Linux command-line utility that allows you to monitor running processes and resource usage in your system. Understanding what is going on in your Linux system in real-time can help you locate resource-intensive processes and take necessary actions.
This guide will discuss using the top command in Linux to find specific information about running processes in your system.
This article will cover a guide on installing and using a custom dock application in the Xfce desktop environment. Acting as a window / task manager, you can use it to improve the look and feel of your Xfce desktop as well as improve productivity by enhancing window management and switching experience.
Linux is a multi-user and multi-task operating system. It supports more than one user and can run multiple processes simultaneously. Technically, that is not the case; the Linux kernel uses scheduling and other process management methods to assign a specific time to each process, making them appear to run simultaneously.
However, Linux allows us to perform tasks to the running processes, including background and foreground jobs.
This tutorial will discuss how to work with background processes and terminate them using various commands.
Top is a Linux process and resource usage monitoring utility. It allows users to view real-time information about the running processes and threads managed by the system’s kernel. Because of its interactivity, top enables users to perform tasks, such as filtering for specific processes, filter processes by users, PID, and kill processes.
This guide will walk you through the basics of using the ps command to locate specific information about the system.
There is a comprehensive collection of open-source tools for playing, editing, converting, saving, optimizing, and managing multimedia files. However, many tools, such as VLC and Handbrake, all share one engine: FFmpeg.
FFmpeg is an open-source collection of tools for handling multimedia files. FFmpeg contains a set of shared multimedia libraries such as libavcodec, libavutil, and libavformat. Moreover, it works behind the scenes with many multimedia tools. Thus, allowing you to convert video and audio files, perform streams, and resize video files.
The sort command available in Linux allows users to perform sorting operations on a file or an input. The sort command is handy when we want to get an ordered output of a file ascending, descending, or custom-defined sort order. By default, the sort command does not alter the original file unless the output is redirected back to the file.
This article covers how to use the sort command to perform sorting operations on specific columns in a file.
This tutorial will discuss a quick way to use Bash to rename files from a specific extension to another. We will use a bash loop, find, rename, and the mv command for this one.
Today we are looking at how to install EtternaOnline on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
In this video, we are looking at how to install Inkscape on Linux Lite 5.4.
We all know that by default every command output is displayed on the terminal after execution.
The output of a command can be used as a variable or input to another command or then redirected to a file for later reference.
This is not always been the situation. also, the saved output of the command can shared with somebody for further analysis.
When installing or updating packages on Linux distributions, a pesky common error “Unable to lock the administration directory….. locks /var/lib/dpkg” appears frequently. This error has been discussed on various help portals and forums. Yet, many users run into this problem again and again, despite applying for these potential methods as following:
1. Detecting the process that holds a lock to the file and killing the process.
2. Deleting the locked file to kick off the installation again.
Though these solutions work fine, they may lead to system failure or cause some unwanted problems. In the end, you should find out the “the whys and wherefores” as there may be several reasons, among which the following can be one of the reasons.
“It generally happens when the system uses a particular file throughout the time of pre-programmed periodic OS update, security update, or package update triggered by apt-daily.service.” So in this guide, you will get to know what is systemd daily and how it works in Linux.
During the last year or so, many people from around the world have switched to remote work arrangements, often using a mix of personal and work devices to get things done.
This widescale disruption of established work routines has cast new light on an old issue: how to control multiple computers using one keyboard, one mouse, and one monitor?
As you can probably already guess, the answer is the humble KVM switch, and this article explains what it is and how it works, equipping you with all the knowledge you need to take advantage of it.
