Don't Miss: Clapper is My New Go-To Linux Video Player
It’s called Clapper, and it’s a superbly designed GTK app pitched as a “simple and modern GNOME media player”.
VLC is undoubtedly the big cheese in the open source video player scene – and rightly so: no other player comes close in performance, versatility, reliability, features, and so on.
But VLC isn’t the most attractive app, and although there are ways to make VLC look better on Ubuntu it’s less effort to switch to a native Linux media player.
Free Software Leftovers
Online event: Practical Open Source Information
Programming Leftovers
5 Must-Have Open-Source Personal Finance Software for Linux
To be financially successful, one needs to know how to manage their funds. There are high chances of making mistakes while calculating expenses manually within spreadsheets. Probably, this is why you would tend to look for an automated personal finance tool to do your bidding. Personal finance tools like the ones listed below can go a long way in helping you manage your costs. Each of these tools can help you create budgets, track your spending, and much more. Keep track of your money, and spend wisely to enhance your savings. Here is a list of the top five open-source personal finance tools doing wonders for Linux users.
Audiocasts/Shows: Audacity, Volla OS, Best Software Center for Debian and Ubuntu
