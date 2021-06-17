today's howto
Andy Simpkins: Duel boot Debian and Windows
I have been a Debian user for over 20 years, I use windows at work for the proprietary EDA ‘Altium’, but I have never had a windows installation on my laptop. This machine will to be different – it is the first laptop that I have owned that has sufficient GPU to realistically run Altium.. I will try it in a VM later (if that works it will be my preferred choice), but for now I want to try a duel boot system.
How to Install The Latest Mesa Graphics Driver in Ubuntu 20.04 / 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook
For those sticking to the open-source graphics driver, the latest Mesa 3D graphics library is easy to install via an Ubuntu PPA.
Mesa is an open-source software implementation of OpenGL, Vulkan, VDPAU, VA-API, and other graphics API specifications.
Ubuntu uses Mesa as OpenGL implementation if no proprietary driver is in use. It is however always old. For users want to play some games with the open-source RadeonSI, RADV, Intel, or Nouveau drivers, you may try the latest Mesa via PPA.
How to SSH Using Private Key Linux – Linux Hint
Secure SHEEL, commonly known as SSH, is a popular open-source network protocol used to secure connections from a client to an SSH server. SSH allows remote control of the target host, port forwarding, executing commands, and files transfer.
SSH uses two types of methods to authenticate users; passwords and public-key authentication.
This guide will walk you through creating and initiating SSH connections using pubic/private keys. Using public-key authentication removes the need to enter a password every time you need to connect to a remote SSH host.
How to Bring a Background Linux Process to The Foreground – Linux Hint
A process is an instance of a running program. Any program you execute in a Linux shell spawns a new process that’s identifiable using a process name and a Unique Process ID. As a system administrator, you will need to be familiar with the command for managing processes in a Linux system
This article will focus on job control commands, allowing you to send processes in the background and bringing background processes to the foreground.
How to Check Your Laptop's Battery Health in Linux
Does your laptop battery come with a "Help, I'm sick" indicator? Most likely, the answer is "No". Since that's the case for everyone, regularly checking if your laptop needs a battery replacement is an important task.
Luckily, Linux has all kinds of utilities for checking the status and health of your device's battery. Since most of them are terminal-based, an average user might find it hard to decode the information provided by such utilities.
Don't worry. By the end, you will have a good understanding of laptop batteries and how to check battery health on Linux, using both graphical and command-line tools.
How to Create Tables with LaTeX – Linux Hint
LaTeX, pronounced as Lay-Tek or Lah-tek, is a documentation language for creating professional documents. Its most common use is technical and scientific documentation because it provides a What You See Is What You Mean approach. This method allows you to focus only on the contents of your document without worrying about the formatting.
This tutorial aims to teach you how to use LaTeX to create various table types and populate them with data.
How to Extend XFS Filesystem in Linux Without LVM – Linux Hint
This tutorial will walk you through how to extend your XFS Filesystem without LVM.
How to Generate Random String in Bash – Linux Hint
A random string represents a series of alphanumeric characters that have no particular pattern. Although there is no absolute random string because their generation uses mathematical logic, random strings can be unique.
In this tutorial, we shall look at various ways we can generate random strings in bash. This functionality can be useful when creating usernames, passwords, or seed data.
How to Get the Size of a File in a Bash Script – Linux Hint
When writing shell scripts, we may come across a situation where we need to know the size of a file. For example, you may need to use this size to perform other actions, such as moving the file to a different directory or deleting it.
This tutorial will discuss quick methods you can use in a bash script to get file size in the specified format such as Bytes, Kilobytes, Megabytes, or Gigabytes.
How to Insert Footnotes in LaTeX – Linux Hint
A footnote is a string of text added at the footer of a page in a book or document. Footnotes may contain the author’s comments, additional information, or a citation of the reference work.
This tutorial will explain how to add and use footnotes in LaTeX documents.
Find What Files are in a Package in Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Packages and repositories are the bread and butter of Linux operating systems. The first step to installing any software on a Linux-based system is to download its package from its respective repository. A package refers to a compressed archive that contains all the files required for a piece of software to execute properly. Typically, packages are downloaded from their corresponding repositories. Common formats of Linux packages include .deb, .rpm and .tgz. This article will learn about various methods to find out what files are included in Linux packages.
Alternatives to Bash Shell – Linux Hint
This article will cover a guide on alternative shell applications that can be used instead of the default bash shell available in most Linux based operating systems. Bash or “GNU Bourne Again Shell” is a command interpreter that can be used to run different types of commands and execute binaries from user input or from files. Some alternative shell applications with similar feature sets plus some extras are available that you can use to improve command input and output experience.
How to Install Nessus scanner on Debian 11 or 10 - Linux Shout
Nessus is a proprietary tool that is also available in free edition and the main task of this tool is to scan and find vulnerabilities in systems and networks. Such as unauthorized access, weak passwords, loopholes that can cause DDOS attacks, missing patches, etc. It is developed and maintained by Tenable. The vulnerability scanner platform can save the scan results in various formats such as plain text, XML, HTML, and LaTeX.
The best thing it is available to install for both Windows, Linux, macOS, and FreeBSD. It also supports configuration and compliance audits, SCADA audits, and PCI compliance. Apart from the free edition that can be used to scan up to 16 IPS and is suitable for personal or learning purposes, Pro editions are also available with starting price of $2,990/year.
How to Install Prometheus on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS? – Linux Hint
Prometheus is open-source software for monitoring computers, software, and services. It can scrape different metrics from the operating systems, software, and services in real-time and alert users depending on different events based on those metrics.
In this article, I am going to talk about different parts of Prometheus and show you how to install it on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. I will also show you its basics. So, let’s get started!
How to Step Into or Over a Function in GDB – Linux Hint
Debugging is a fundamental skill that any self-identified programmer should have. It allows us to view, review, and fix errors in our code. One powerful debugging tool is the GNU Debugger, GDB for short.
This guide will look at working with GDB to step into or over a function in our code.
How to Switch Users in Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Linux is a multi-user operating system; that means it allows more than one user to log in and perform operations without affecting other users in the system.
This tutorial will go over various ways to switch users from the terminal and the graphical environment.
How to Use Auto-indent in Vim – Linux Hint
If you spend your Linux time in the command-line, you probably use Vim as your default text editor. Vim is a powerful and modern text editor with many features suitable when working in the terminal. Although Vim is an incredible text editor, getting started and using it to perform basic operations can be daunting. Therefore, getting the basic concepts will help reduce the overwhelming feeling when using Vim.
This guide focuses on one essential Vim feature: performing indentation when editing files.
How to tar a Folder in Linux – Linux Hint
Tape Archive or tar is a file format for creating files and directories into an archive while preserving filesystem information such as permissions. We can use the tar command to create tar archives, extract the archives, view files and directories stored in the archives, and append files to an existing archive. Tar is a simple yet powerful archiving utility.
This guide will walk you through creating and extracting tar archives on your Linux machine.
In Bash, if a Command Fails, Run Another Commands – Linux Hint
Did you know that every command you run in Linux has an exit code? This is true even if a command terminates with an error. Exit values are integer values that range from 0 to 255. A non-zero value, i.e., a value higher than 0, indicates the command exits with an error.
If a command executes successfully in bash, it has a 0 exit code. For command not found, the exit code is 127. Therefore, we can use the exit code to perform a specific action.
This tutorial will give you a few tips and tricks you can use to perform an action based on the previous command’s exit code.
Linux ls Command File Size Formatting – Linux Hint
Apart from cd, rm, cp, and a handful of other commands, ls is the most basic command any Linux user should know. Its primary use is to show files and directories within a file system and giving detailed information. It is available in all systems that use the Linux kernel.
This tutorial will use the ls command to show you how to get information such as file and directory size in a human-readable format.
Free Software Leftovers
Online event: Practical Open Source Information
Programming Leftovers
5 Must-Have Open-Source Personal Finance Software for Linux
To be financially successful, one needs to know how to manage their funds. There are high chances of making mistakes while calculating expenses manually within spreadsheets. Probably, this is why you would tend to look for an automated personal finance tool to do your bidding. Personal finance tools like the ones listed below can go a long way in helping you manage your costs. Each of these tools can help you create budgets, track your spending, and much more. Keep track of your money, and spend wisely to enhance your savings. Here is a list of the top five open-source personal finance tools doing wonders for Linux users.
Audiocasts/Shows: Audacity, Volla OS, Best Software Center for Debian and Ubuntu
