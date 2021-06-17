Linux and More (Leftovers)
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
One year ago was the surprise of Paragon Software wanting to mainline their NTFS Linux kernel driver. The Paragon "NTFS3" kernel driver provides much better read/write support for Microsoft's NTFS file-system than what is available with other kernel or FUSE options for this file-system support on Linux. It looks like this driver might finally be mainlined soon.
Over the past year the new NTFS driver has gone through many rounds of review and got into quite good shape. Even early on the code fundamentally has been better than the existing NTFS kernel driver and following all of the upstream code review the quality is in a state where it should be able to be mainlined in the Linux kernel assuming Paragon Software is still willing to maintain the code.
AMD Pushes Improvements To Help Debug S0ix Power States On Linux - Phoronix
AMD's PMC Linux driver with Linux 5.15 is expected to offer more debugging information for diagnosing S0ix power states behavior to analyze if an AMD SoC is hitting or not the desired low-power states.
S0ix idle standby power states are valuable for energy savings and thus important to ensure such states are properly being achieved when portions of the SoC can power-down. While Intel's S0ix handling on Linux has become fairly mature, on AMD APU/SoC systems there still are some cases of issues around these sub-states to ACPI's S0.
How To Restore The Default PiHole Block List
PiHole is awesome. I use it on my Synology via Docker and it’s been working great for years. But what if you get a little too trigger happy with the block list and end up with too many? In this post I’ll show you how to restore the default PiHole block list.
Get old Macs up and running with Linux: revive Apple computers with Manjaro Linux [Ed: Automatically translated]
If Apple had their way, a seven-year-old Mac belonged in the recycling yard. After about this period, the manufacturer no longer provides its devices with updates. If you don’t come to terms with this and want to continue operating your old treasures – and above all safely – equip them with an adapted Linux. This means that computer life does not only continue with fresh updates, but you can also keep the familiar operating habits of macOS – assuming a little manual work. Our self-experiment shows: It works better than expected.
The Three Types of AI: Artificial, Authentic, and Augmented Intelligence
“The history of work - particularly since the Industrial Revolution - is the history of people outsourcing their labor to machines,” notes a recent article in the Harvard Business Review, - AI Should Augment Human Intelligence, Not Replace It, - by National University of Singapore professor David De Cremer and chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov. “While that began with rote, repetitive physical tasks like weaving, machines have evolved to the point where they can now do what we might think of as complex cognitive work, such as math equations, recognizing language and speech, and writing. Machines thus seem ready to replicate the work of our minds, and not just our bodies.”
Throughout the Industrial Revolution there were periodic panics about the impact of automation on jobs, going back to the so-called Luddites, - textile workers who in the 1810s smashed the new machines that were threatening their jobs. Automation does indeed substitute for labor. However, automation also complements labor, raising economic outputs in ways that often lead to more long-run employment, not less.
Most jobs involve a number of ta
Free Software Leftovers
Online event: Practical Open Source Information
Programming Leftovers
5 Must-Have Open-Source Personal Finance Software for Linux
To be financially successful, one needs to know how to manage their funds. There are high chances of making mistakes while calculating expenses manually within spreadsheets. Probably, this is why you would tend to look for an automated personal finance tool to do your bidding. Personal finance tools like the ones listed below can go a long way in helping you manage your costs. Each of these tools can help you create budgets, track your spending, and much more. Keep track of your money, and spend wisely to enhance your savings. Here is a list of the top five open-source personal finance tools doing wonders for Linux users.
Audiocasts/Shows: Audacity, Volla OS, Best Software Center for Debian and Ubuntu
