Today in Techrights
- EPO Examiners Should Be in Charge of EPO Policies, Not Self-Serving Politicians Who Exploit and Flaunt Diplomatic Immunity
- It's Getting Too Difficult to Compete With Free Software (Except in Marketing)
- [Meme] If We Don't Agree There's a Gap...
- EPO Collapsing Under Managerial Corruption and Neglect of Staff
- Links 17/7/2021: GarudaOS Reviewed, Hashcat 6.2.3 Released
- The EPO's Enlarged Board of Appeal Acknowledges That It's Rigged Even After a Shuffle
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 16, 2021
- [Meme] It's Always an Emergency When You Need to Protect Criminals From Prosecution/Accountability
- Techrights Wiki @ Gemini: At Long Last, An 'Alpha' Release
- Links 17/7/2021: EPO Exposes Its Courts Being Rigged (Later on a Friday), ZDNet Continues With Microsoft's Latest PR/Propaganda
- ZDNet as a News Source is a Hoax
- Links 16/7/2021: OSI Post Mortem
- Links 16/7/2021: First 'New VAX' in 30 Years, LF Against Crypto
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 15, 2021
- Links 16/7/2021: Proxmox Mail Gateway 7.0, Valve on GNU/Linux, PinePhone News
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 589 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and More
Why Tuxmachines.org Refuses Connections Sometimes
EVER since February of this year we've had a hard time pushing back against a torrent of problematic requests, seemingly crafted to cause trouble. We wrote some programs a few months ago to automate mitigations, but occasionally the server still slows down or even hangs up on some legitimate connections/requests.It would be nice to have an optimal, long-term solution, but we do not have that yet. At the moment it is a compromise. █
Today in Techrights
KDE: FreeBSD and GSoC Work
Recent comments
39 min 24 sec ago
9 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago