Why Tuxmachines.org Refuses Connections Sometimes
Ongoing issue
EVER since February of this year we've had a hard time pushing back against a torrent of problematic requests, seemingly crafted to cause trouble. We wrote some programs a few months ago to automate mitigations, but occasionally the server still slows down or even hangs up on some legitimate connections/requests.
It would be nice to have an optimal, long-term solution, but we do not have that yet. At the moment it is a compromise. █
