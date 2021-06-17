Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and More
GNU World Order 417
Learn **git** with **git-cola**.
Linux Action News 198
Steam Deck looks impressive; we cover the details you care about and one aspect that concerns us.
Plus, how Microsoft just gave a boost to the Linux Desktop and more.
Pacman Parallel Downloads Way Better Than Expected
A while back I did a video about the Pacman 6 beta which included the ability to download packages in parallel theoretically offering much higher speeds and now that it's here I am incredibly impressed by how much faster it can really be.
Why Tuxmachines.org Refuses Connections Sometimes
EVER since February of this year we've had a hard time pushing back against a torrent of problematic requests, seemingly crafted to cause trouble. We wrote some programs a few months ago to automate mitigations, but occasionally the server still slows down or even hangs up on some legitimate connections/requests.It would be nice to have an optimal, long-term solution, but we do not have that yet. At the moment it is a compromise. █
