pgAdmin 4 v5.5 Released

The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 5.5. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 18 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.

pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.

Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and More

  • GNU World Order 417

    Learn **git** with **git-cola**.

  • Linux Action News 198

    Steam Deck looks impressive; we cover the details you care about and one aspect that concerns us. Plus, how Microsoft just gave a boost to the Linux Desktop and more.

  • Pacman Parallel Downloads Way Better Than Expected

    A while back I did a video about the Pacman 6 beta which included the ability to download packages in parallel theoretically offering much higher speeds and now that it's here I am incredibly impressed by how much faster it can really be.

Why Tuxmachines.org Refuses Connections Sometimes

Junk request; Tuxmachines.org; /dev/null; Better!
Ongoing issue

EVER since February of this year we've had a hard time pushing back against a torrent of problematic requests, seemingly crafted to cause trouble. We wrote some programs a few months ago to automate mitigations, but occasionally the server still slows down or even hangs up on some legitimate connections/requests.

It would be nice to have an optimal, long-term solution, but we do not have that yet. At the moment it is a compromise.

KDE: FreeBSD and GSoC Work

  • VirtualBox guest additions in FreeBSD

    I just wrote about a simple and straightforward way to bring KDE Plasma Desktop to a VirtualBox guest with FreeBSD. After a bunch of package installations and a bit of system-configuration tweaking – it can be condensed into two commands if you like – there’s a running KDE Plasma Desktop. This post examines some subsequent tweaks.

  • Phase-1 GSoC-Krita

    I have received the Phase 1 evaluation from the mentors . For the Phase 1 I planned to implement two new features in the Reference Image Tool. Most of the work for them with updating the transformation for Pinned Reference Images Layer and the Crop in Reference Image is complete .

  • GSoC’21 Week 5 and 6: Programming Maze

    This activity teaches to program Tux to find the fish using simple instructions like move forward, turn left or turn right, it is created by Aman Kumar Gupta.

