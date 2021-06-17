pgAdmin 4 v5.5 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 5.5. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 18 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.
