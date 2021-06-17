Quick Guide to Use F-Droid
This is a simple how to use F-Droid App Store for Android users everyone can practice. I hope this helps Ubuntu users who have Android devices!
What is F-Droid? F-Droid is an Android app store which provides Free Software apps friendly and securely. To use F-Droid, one must install it first from the website https://f-droid.org. The difference to the original Play Store is, in F-Droid, an Android user will never find proprietary software nor malware apps. The background behind F-Droid is the Free Software Community, which engages in the world wide Free Software Movements since long before Android was born, the same background with Ubuntu and GNU/Linux. That's why F-Droid to any Ubuntu user will feel like home and very familiar. F-Droid is not only available for Android, but also for Replicant OS.
