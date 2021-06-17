today's howtos How to install VirtualBox Guest Additions for an Ubuntu Virtual Machine VirtualBox Guest Additions are important in VirtualBox because they provide excellent graphics acceleration, as well as other useful features such as shared folder support, better graphics support, and others things too. If you plan to use Ubuntu in a VirtualBox virtual machine, you’ll need to install these guest additions. In this guide, we’ll go over exactly how to do that. Note: Although this guide focuses on an Ubuntu VM, the installation instructions should also work on any guest Linux operating system in VirtualBox. However, the Linux header installation instructions will differ.

What Exactly Does tar xvf Do? – Linux Hint Linux is known for its broad functionality and the hands-on approach it offers its users. This same functionality comes into play when you want to create Archives on Linux, compressed files. Tar commands, short for tape archive, let you create, extract, and maintain Archived files. This article will mainly be looking at the tar xvf command, its purpose, usage, and everything else you need to know.

PipeWire Audio Server on openSUSE Tumbleweed Linux audio has been considered a sore-spot with some audiophiles. Personally, I have been very happy with Linux Audio since about 2009 or 2010 or so and enjoyed its continual improvements as the project has matured. The high point for PulseAudio has been the intuitive, input / output switching. The downside has been the latency (which I happen to think has been an inflated claim) and the lack of granularity control on sound sources. Jack Audio has been the audio system for professional users with the benefit of lower latency and more granular control. In general, PulseAudio was the “consumer grade” solution with Jack Audio for the pros and require pro-level knowledge. The promised solution for Linux has been PipeWire which combines the benefits of both. With some distributions just now starting to include it, some by default, others as an option, I thought it was time to see how it would work on my EliteBook running openSUSE Tumbleweed. The impetus for this decision is, all of a sudden, my Bluetooth headphones started to have terrible quality and I figured, I have nothing to lose here. I can always just roll back my installation if I totally break it.

Nikto web scanner for gathering Website information Guide 2021 Nikto is one of the most popular web server scanners designed to fingerprint and test web servers for a variety of possible weaknesses including potentially dangerous files and out-of-date versions of applications and libraries. It is written in the Perl language. Nikto is an Open Source (GPL) web server scanner which performs comprehensive tests against web servers for multiple items, including over 6700 potentially dangerous files/programs, checks for outdated versions of over 1250 servers, and version specific problems on over 270 servers. It also checks for server configuration items such as the presence of multiple index files, HTTP server options, and will attempt to identify installed web servers and software. Scan items and plugins are frequently updated and can be automatically updated.

Rainbow Tables Attack (Cryptanalysis attack) and winrtgen Complete Guide The Rainbow tables attack is one of the most favorite attacks for hackers to crack password easily. But getting a rainbow table on the internet as per your requirements is no easy task. In this article, one more interesting topic will cover (how to use winrtgen to generate a rainbow table) You have read two articles on cracking passwords 1. Cain and Abel software for cracking hashes tutorial 2. Dictionary attack For Cracking passwords using Cain and Abel and 3. Brute Force Attack for Cracking Passwords using Cain and Abel In this article, I am going to tell you about another attack for cracking passwords called Rainbow tables attack and some time Cryptanalysis attack. before performing attack we need to create rainbow tables help of winrtgen.

pgAdmin 4 v5.5 Released The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 5.5. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 18 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes. pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.