Games: ScummVM, Godot, and GNU/Linux in Consoles First, let me say welcome to the Resistance, Captain.e Last year we added support for games from the Ultima series including Ultima 8. Starting from the Ultima 8 engine, Origin Systems also created two other games in a quite different style: Crusader: No Remorse and Crusader: No Regret. We are happy to announce the first of these (Crusader: No Remorse) is now ready for testing in ScummVM. If you have a copy of this game and are ready to take on the World Economic Consortium, grab the latest daily build of ScummVM. If you see any issues, please file them in the issue tracker.

About Godot4, Vulkan, GLES3 and GLES2 As the alpha of Godot 4.0 comes closer and closer, we wanted to spend some words to clarify the direction that Godot 4 has taken in regard of rendering back-ends. [...] Support will definitely be implemented by the time 4.1 is out, hopefully some months later. One of our main goals for the 4.x releases it to provide them in a timely manner, so you will not have to wait a whole year for it. That said, given 4.0 has so much new code (the engine was rewritten significantly), it will also require a large amount of time dedicated to bug-fixing and stabilization even after stable.

Why the Steam Deck won’t flop like Valve’s Steam Machines You’re not having deja vu. Six years after launching a line of Linux game consoles that went down as one of the biggest tech flops of the past decade, Valve is trying once again. Only this time, its Steam Machine dreams and unusual touchpads have been rolled into a 7-inch handheld PC that looks and works like a Nintendo Switch. It’s called the Steam Deck, and you can read all about its specs, extensive controls and TV docking station right here. I’m not deluding myself into thinking it’s a Switch-killer. (Even if the Steam Deck’s $399 starting price might seem close to Nintendo’s $350 Switch with OLED screen, you’re not getting Mario, Zelda and Metroid on a Steam Deck.) But having watched Valve closely over the past nine years, I don’t believe it will flop like the Steam Machines either. Here are six reasons why this isn’t Steam Machines all over again — and, a few brand-new reasons to be skeptical.

How to Install Nginx PageSpeed Module on Ubuntu 20.04 The Google PageSpeed module, also known as mod_PageSpeed, is an open-source Apache HTTP or Nginx server-level package with modules that helps optimize your site using various filters to pages that optimize server stylesheets, JavaScript, and HTML files and images through caching and rewriting among the top features. You will learn how to install and do a basic setup with Nginx PageSpeed on a Ubuntu 20.04 server in our guide.

5 Simple Bash History Tricks Every Linux User Should Know Whether you are a bash beginner or expert, you cannot go on working in the command line without using the super useful bash history feature. You probably are already aware that if you use the up or down arrow keys in Linux terminal, you can go through the commands you had run earlier.

Kushal Das: A few bytes of curl curl is most probably the highest used software in the world. I generally use it daily (directly) in the various scripts at the SecureDrop, starting from inside of Dockerfiles, to Ansible roles or in CI. I never read much about various options available other than a few very basic ones. So I decided to look more into the available options. Here are a few interesting points from that reading:

How To Install Asterisk on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Asterisk on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Asterisk is a free and open-source framework for building communications applications and is sponsored by Sangoma. Asterisk powers IP PBX systems, VoIP gateways, and conference servers to create VoIP systems. It comes with various features that will VoIP communication possible and as desired. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Asterisk on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.