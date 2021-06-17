Free Software Leftovers
-
Is Open-Source Software Secure?
Being someone who prefers Linux for desktop and encourages using open-source software, you may expect the answer to the question raised in the headline with a big “Yes“.
But I am not going to limit discussing the benefits of open-source software. Let us explore more!
Here, I plan to share my thoughts on if open-source software is secure and what are the things involved in it that make secure or insecure.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 121: Invert Bit
-
JavaScript, GitHub, AWS crowned winners in massive survey of 32,000 developers [Ed: Microsoft Tim on survey that limits itself to Microsoft serfs (GitHub) and proprietary software embracers]
A survey of nearly 32,000 developers has confirmed the dominance of JavaScript, showing a remarkable 91 per cent using GitHub, and growth in use of AWS despite the efforts of Microsoft and Google.
-
Excellent Free Tutorials to Master Programming
A quick search of the internet reveals a plethora of tutorials for programmers. No one has time to read even a minuscule fraction of the available material.
What you need is a curated list of tutorials. Better than that. A curated list of the finest free tutorials. Free and open source tutorials still have a cost — your precious time. And just because a tutorial is free/open source doesn’t, itself, signify any great quality to the work. Hence the need for recommendations for free tutorials to help you learn C, C++, Java, Python, R, or whatever language takes your fancy.
The tutorials we recommend will help increase your technical skills and make you proficient in the language of your choice. And some of them even provide a little light relief on the way. Humor can be a great aid to learning.
If you need more in-depth information, we recommend you check out our series on the best free programming books. They offer a deeper foundation in learning the relevant programming languages. Many of the books we recommend offer a solid foundation in learning the relevant programming language. Some are very specialist, some offer a quick overview.
-
Week #6 - GSoC Weekly Report - 100 Paper Cuts
I wanted to add diagonal borders to the table toolbar > borders but realized that LO doesn’t have diagonal left and diagonal right borders under ./icon-themes/*/svx/res/*. Then on the LibreOffice Design EN telegram channel, I said that these icons are necessary for tdf#51665. Designers wanted me to open a new report dedicated for the icons, so that Rizal Muttaqin(huge thanks for the icons) could draw them. Diagonal border icons will be added for all themes soon.
-
The Talospace Project: Firefox 90 on POWER (and a JIT progress report)
Firefox 90 is out, offering expanded and improved software WebRender (not really a problem if you've got a supported GPU as most of us in OpenPOWER land do, though), an enhanced SmartBlock which ups the arms race with Facebook, and private fields and methods in JavaScript among other platform updates. FTP is now officially and completely gone (and really should be part of registerProtocolHandler as Gopher is), but at least you can still use compact layout for tabs.
Unfortunately, a promising OpenPOWER-specific update for Fx90 bombed. Ordinarily I would have noticed this with my periodic smoke-test builds but I've been trying to continue work on the JavaScript JIT in my not-so-copious spare time (more on that in a moment), so I didn't notice this until I built Fx90 and no TLS connection would work (they all abort with SSL_ERROR_BAD_SERVER). I discussed this with Dan Horák and the official Fedora build of Firefox seemed to work just fine, including when I did a local fedpkg build. After a few test builds over the last several days I determined the difference was that the Fedora Firefox package is built with --use-system-nss to use the NSS included with Fedora, so it wasn't using whatever was included with Firefox.
-
Open Source services that respect the user’s data privacy – librem.one – Mail Chat Social VPN
so it seeeems like these service are aimed at selling and be used mostly by app with the pretty expensive Librem 5 phone.
it is kind of unclear how to proceed “in browser” from that login screen X-D
-
17 open source technologists share their work-from-home uniforms | Opensource.com
As the world turns and some folks begin returning to the office, I feel it's a good time to ask our community of open source techies: What's your work-from-home (WFH) uniform?
Do you dress like you would if you were going into the office? Or are you more comfortable in workout clothes or even your PJs? Do you have a template you stick to most days?
I have a format that helps me feel both productive and comfortable, and if I need to run an errand in public, I don't have to change first: A clean, nice-fitting shirt (T-shirts are OK) on top of comfortable pants (yoga is OK but not pajama). I've leaned into my stash of T-shirts from fun conferences I've attended with people I miss seeing and locales in my home state that make me proud.
Some Opensource.com friends and contributors weigh in on their work-from-home uniforms below. What's yours?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 564 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: ScummVM, Godot, and GNU/Linux in Consoles
today's howtos
Latte Dock v0.10 | Second Beta Release
Let's welcome Latte Dock v0.9.98 the Second Beta of v0.10.x branch! A new beta was needed because some core parts were updated such as Last Active Window implementation (L.A.W.) . LAW is responsible to track windows per panel/dock level and provide these information to latte centric applets such as appmenu, title, buttons etc. Through LAW, Latte is possible to provide information for windows on inactive VDs/Activities/Screens. By reimplementing some of its parts the multi-screen users that use appmenus/titles/buttons applets in different screens should now get one of the best experiences. You can check how this fix was tracked down from: https://github.com/psifidotos/applet-window-appmenu/issues/172 Also: KDE DEVLOG: Fixing Plasma Corners
10 Open-source free Self-hosted Document Search Engines
When you're using a search engine to find the closest coffee shop, you're probably not thinking about the technology behind it all. But later, you might wonder how did that search engine do that? How did it sort through the entire internet so quickly and choose the result you saw on the page? Each search engine uses its software program, but they all work similarly. They all perform three basic tasks. First, they examine the content they learn about and have permission to see; that's called crawling. Second, they categorize each piece of content; that's called indexing. And, third, they decide which content is most useful to the searchers; that's called ranking. Document search engines are useful for a large volume of the dataset. Because it is hard to get any useful information from that volume of the dataset, it's necessary to come up with a solution that can help the business needs in the short term as well as the long term.
Recent comments
2 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 13 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago
20 hours 16 min ago
20 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 53 min ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago