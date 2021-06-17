today's leftovers
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Thanks to Canonical's distributed workforce with most of their employees working from home even pre-pandemic and the booming Linux ecosystem, the Ubuntu maker performed very well over 2020 and even grew its headcount back above 500 employees and managed to swing from a loss in 2019 to a profit in 2020.
LE 9.2 fix #2 for widevine
Today we are releasing a LibreELEC update for the 9.2 branch to primarily fix Widevine, its that piece of software that allows playback of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other paid video services.
The new version of widevine (4.10.2252.0 or newer) is mandatory to keep it working after the streaming services finally switched to the new version.
With that new version (that is taken from ChromeOS) all ARM devices need additional libraries to make it work again.
Vanilla Huawei P50 to be announced on July 29
We've explained in a previous article why Huawei will be releasing a 4G Huawei P50 and this rumor seems to be in line with the previous one citing August as a month of release too. Unfortunately, there's no word on the Huawei P50 Pro but going by earlier info, it will launch with Huawei's Kirin 9000 at first and then move onto the Snapdragon 888 sometime around December due to chip shortage.
Moving my blog to Oracle cloud
At least, at the moment, since I will no longer be operating my own network as of September, I plan on running my services on a mix of Vultr, Oracle and Linode VMs, as this allows me to avoid Intel CPUs (Oracle have ARM, but also AMD EPYC VMs available, while Vultr and Linode also use AMD EPYC). I will probably run the more FOSS-centric infrastructure on fosshost’s ARM infrastructure, assuming they accept my application anyway.
Games: ScummVM, Godot, and GNU/Linux in Consoles
today's howtos
Latte Dock v0.10 | Second Beta Release
Let's welcome Latte Dock v0.9.98 the Second Beta of v0.10.x branch! A new beta was needed because some core parts were updated such as Last Active Window implementation (L.A.W.) . LAW is responsible to track windows per panel/dock level and provide these information to latte centric applets such as appmenu, title, buttons etc. Through LAW, Latte is possible to provide information for windows on inactive VDs/Activities/Screens. By reimplementing some of its parts the multi-screen users that use appmenus/titles/buttons applets in different screens should now get one of the best experiences. You can check how this fix was tracked down from: https://github.com/psifidotos/applet-window-appmenu/issues/172 Also: KDE DEVLOG: Fixing Plasma Corners
10 Open-source free Self-hosted Document Search Engines
When you're using a search engine to find the closest coffee shop, you're probably not thinking about the technology behind it all. But later, you might wonder how did that search engine do that? How did it sort through the entire internet so quickly and choose the result you saw on the page? Each search engine uses its software program, but they all work similarly. They all perform three basic tasks. First, they examine the content they learn about and have permission to see; that's called crawling. Second, they categorize each piece of content; that's called indexing. And, third, they decide which content is most useful to the searchers; that's called ranking. Document search engines are useful for a large volume of the dataset. Because it is hard to get any useful information from that volume of the dataset, it's necessary to come up with a solution that can help the business needs in the short term as well as the long term.
