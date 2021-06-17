Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Thanks to Canonical's distributed workforce with most of their employees working from home even pre-pandemic and the booming Linux ecosystem, the Ubuntu maker performed very well over 2020 and even grew its headcount back above 500 employees and managed to swing from a loss in 2019 to a profit in 2020.
Today we are releasing a LibreELEC update for the 9.2 branch to primarily fix Widevine, its that piece of software that allows playback of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other paid video services.
The new version of widevine (4.10.2252.0 or newer) is mandatory to keep it working after the streaming services finally switched to the new version.
With that new version (that is taken from ChromeOS) all ARM devices need additional libraries to make it work again.
We've explained in a previous article why Huawei will be releasing a 4G Huawei P50 and this rumor seems to be in line with the previous one citing August as a month of release too. Unfortunately, there's no word on the Huawei P50 Pro but going by earlier info, it will launch with Huawei's Kirin 9000 at first and then move onto the Snapdragon 888 sometime around December due to chip shortage.
At least, at the moment, since I will no longer be operating my own network as of September, I plan on running my services on a mix of Vultr, Oracle and Linode VMs, as this allows me to avoid Intel CPUs (Oracle have ARM, but also AMD EPYC VMs available, while Vultr and Linode also use AMD EPYC). I will probably run the more FOSS-centric infrastructure on fosshost’s ARM infrastructure, assuming they accept my application anyway.
Kernel/Core: Coreboot, Linux 5.15, ESP32, Graphics
Early work is underway on Coreboot for AMD's Barcelo as the successor to Lucienne.
Merged on Saturday were the first bits of new code referencing AMD's Barcelo landing in Coreboot. The Barcelo code so far is building off the existing Cezanne Coreboot code while the bits added this weekend were for a new GPU PCI ID and vBIOS ID remapping. More code is needed moving forward but this shows they are already working towards Barcelo bring-up for Coreboot with these initial baby steps.
Linux 5.15 later this year will bring improvements to the kernel side of Open vSwitch, the open-source virtual multi-layer switch implementation that is commonly used in large virtualized environments.
Red Hat's work on per-CPU upcall dispatch handling for the Open vSwitch kernel code has made it into net-next this week, thereby effectively making it among the material now waiting around for the Linux 5.15 cycle.
ESP32 IoT processor supports up to 8MB PSRAM which makes it just enough to run a minimal version of Linux. There’s little practical application for it, but it may be fun to try, and one developer apparently managed to boot Linux 5.0.0 on a board with an ESP32 dual-core Xtensa processor connected to 8MB PSRAM and a 2MB SPI flash.
For OpenGL games the performance benefits to Mesa Git tended to be smaller than with the Vulkan tests. More benchmark results here. But in any event during the OpenGL and Vulkan testing I haven't run into any issues or regressions when using the current Mesa Git, thanks to Intel's very reliable QA/CI these days around their open-source graphics driver stack. Moving to this latest Mesa code for some Tiger Lake Xe Graphics benefits is easily achievable on Ubuntu systems by way of the Oibaf PPA. As it pertains to the Xe Graphics performance. at this stage there wasn't any clear benefit from moving past the Linux 5.11 kernel as shipped by Ubuntu 21.04.
Free Software Leftovers
Being someone who prefers Linux for desktop and encourages using open-source software, you may expect the answer to the question raised in the headline with a big “Yes“.
But I am not going to limit discussing the benefits of open-source software. Let us explore more!
Here, I plan to share my thoughts on if open-source software is secure and what are the things involved in it that make secure or insecure.
A survey of nearly 32,000 developers has confirmed the dominance of JavaScript, showing a remarkable 91 per cent using GitHub, and growth in use of AWS despite the efforts of Microsoft and Google.
A quick search of the internet reveals a plethora of tutorials for programmers. No one has time to read even a minuscule fraction of the available material.
What you need is a curated list of tutorials. Better than that. A curated list of the finest free tutorials. Free and open source tutorials still have a cost — your precious time. And just because a tutorial is free/open source doesn’t, itself, signify any great quality to the work. Hence the need for recommendations for free tutorials to help you learn C, C++, Java, Python, R, or whatever language takes your fancy.
The tutorials we recommend will help increase your technical skills and make you proficient in the language of your choice. And some of them even provide a little light relief on the way. Humor can be a great aid to learning.
If you need more in-depth information, we recommend you check out our series on the best free programming books. They offer a deeper foundation in learning the relevant programming languages. Many of the books we recommend offer a solid foundation in learning the relevant programming language. Some are very specialist, some offer a quick overview.
I wanted to add diagonal borders to the table toolbar > borders but realized that LO doesn’t have diagonal left and diagonal right borders under ./icon-themes/*/svx/res/*. Then on the LibreOffice Design EN telegram channel, I said that these icons are necessary for tdf#51665. Designers wanted me to open a new report dedicated for the icons, so that Rizal Muttaqin(huge thanks for the icons) could draw them. Diagonal border icons will be added for all themes soon.
Firefox 90 is out, offering expanded and improved software WebRender (not really a problem if you've got a supported GPU as most of us in OpenPOWER land do, though), an enhanced SmartBlock which ups the arms race with Facebook, and private fields and methods in JavaScript among other platform updates. FTP is now officially and completely gone (and really should be part of registerProtocolHandler as Gopher is), but at least you can still use compact layout for tabs.
Unfortunately, a promising OpenPOWER-specific update for Fx90 bombed. Ordinarily I would have noticed this with my periodic smoke-test builds but I've been trying to continue work on the JavaScript JIT in my not-so-copious spare time (more on that in a moment), so I didn't notice this until I built Fx90 and no TLS connection would work (they all abort with SSL_ERROR_BAD_SERVER). I discussed this with Dan Horák and the official Fedora build of Firefox seemed to work just fine, including when I did a local fedpkg build. After a few test builds over the last several days I determined the difference was that the Fedora Firefox package is built with --use-system-nss to use the NSS included with Fedora, so it wasn't using whatever was included with Firefox.
so it seeeems like these service are aimed at selling and be used mostly by app with the pretty expensive Librem 5 phone.
it is kind of unclear how to proceed “in browser” from that login screen X-D
As the world turns and some folks begin returning to the office, I feel it's a good time to ask our community of open source techies: What's your work-from-home (WFH) uniform?
Do you dress like you would if you were going into the office? Or are you more comfortable in workout clothes or even your PJs? Do you have a template you stick to most days?
I have a format that helps me feel both productive and comfortable, and if I need to run an errand in public, I don't have to change first: A clean, nice-fitting shirt (T-shirts are OK) on top of comfortable pants (yoga is OK but not pajama). I've leaned into my stash of T-shirts from fun conferences I've attended with people I miss seeing and locales in my home state that make me proud.
Some Opensource.com friends and contributors weigh in on their work-from-home uniforms below. What's yours?
