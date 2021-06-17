At least, at the moment, since I will no longer be operating my own network as of September, I plan on running my services on a mix of Vultr, Oracle and Linode VMs, as this allows me to avoid Intel CPUs (Oracle have ARM, but also AMD EPYC VMs available, while Vultr and Linode also use AMD EPYC). I will probably run the more FOSS-centric infrastructure on fosshost’s ARM infrastructure, assuming they accept my application anyway.

We've explained in a previous article why Huawei will be releasing a 4G Huawei P50 and this rumor seems to be in line with the previous one citing August as a month of release too. Unfortunately, there's no word on the Huawei P50 Pro but going by earlier info, it will launch with Huawei's Kirin 9000 at first and then move onto the Snapdragon 888 sometime around December due to chip shortage.

Thanks to Canonical's distributed workforce with most of their employees working from home even pre-pandemic and the booming Linux ecosystem, the Ubuntu maker performed very well over 2020 and even grew its headcount back above 500 employees and managed to swing from a loss in 2019 to a profit in 2020.

Today we are releasing a LibreELEC update for the 9.2 branch to primarily fix Widevine, its that piece of software that allows playback of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other paid video services. The new version of widevine (4.10.2252.0 or newer) is mandatory to keep it working after the streaming services finally switched to the new version. With that new version (that is taken from ChromeOS) all ARM devices need additional libraries to make it work again.

Kernel/Core: Coreboot, Linux 5.15, ESP32, Graphics Coreboot Starts Seeing Bits For AMD Barcelo Early work is underway on Coreboot for AMD's Barcelo as the successor to Lucienne. Merged on Saturday were the first bits of new code referencing AMD's Barcelo landing in Coreboot. The Barcelo code so far is building off the existing Cezanne Coreboot code while the bits added this weekend were for a new GPU PCI ID and vBIOS ID remapping. More code is needed moving forward but this shows they are already working towards Barcelo bring-up for Coreboot with these initial baby steps.

Linux 5.15 To Bring More Scalable + Reliable Open vSwitch - Phoronix Linux 5.15 later this year will bring improvements to the kernel side of Open vSwitch, the open-source virtual multi-layer switch implementation that is commonly used in large virtualized environments. Red Hat's work on per-CPU upcall dispatch handling for the Open vSwitch kernel code has made it into net-next this week, thereby effectively making it among the material now waiting around for the Linux 5.15 cycle.

Linux 5.0 shown to boot on ESP32 processor - CNX Software ESP32 IoT processor supports up to 8MB PSRAM which makes it just enough to run a minimal version of Linux. There’s little practical application for it, but it may be fun to try, and one developer apparently managed to boot Linux 5.0.0 on a board with an ESP32 dual-core Xtensa processor connected to 8MB PSRAM and a 2MB SPI flash.

Squeezing More Performance Out Of Intel Tiger Lake Xe Graphics By Using Mesa Git - Phoronix For OpenGL games the performance benefits to Mesa Git tended to be smaller than with the Vulkan tests. More benchmark results here. But in any event during the OpenGL and Vulkan testing I haven't run into any issues or regressions when using the current Mesa Git, thanks to Intel's very reliable QA/CI these days around their open-source graphics driver stack. Moving to this latest Mesa code for some Tiger Lake Xe Graphics benefits is easily achievable on Ubuntu systems by way of the Oibaf PPA. As it pertains to the Xe Graphics performance. at this stage there wasn't any clear benefit from moving past the Linux 5.11 kernel as shipped by Ubuntu 21.04.