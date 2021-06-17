today's howtos
How to Install ‘Klavaro’ (typing tutor) on Fedora ?
Whether you are new to touch typing or trying to improve it, having installed a decent typing tutor is a must. If you are a GNU/Linux user, there there are a few different ones that you can try. We have ‘TIPP10‘, ‘KTouch‘, ‘nlkt‘, ‘gtypist‘ or ‘dvorak7min‘ (which is specially designed for the ‘Dvorak’ users).
How to Install Python 3.10 on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable.com
Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python 3.10 is the latest release and is not classed as stable compared the Python 3.9, but the final candidate is expected to be completed on the 4th of October 2021.
HandBrake 1.4.0 Released with 10 / 12-bit Encoding, How to Install in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook
The open-source video transcoder HandBrake released new 1.4.0 version with exciting new features.
HandBrake 1.4.0 adds native 10 and 12-bit encoding support. Though it has limitations that some filters (e.g., Detelecine, Chroma Smooth, and more) do not currently support higher than 8-bit. With these filters enabled, you won’t benefit from the new feature.
You can select the new 10-bit / 12-bit encoder from the “Video codec” drop-down on the Video tab. For hardware encoders, the option will only be shown if the system supports it.
How to install Sublime Merge on Linux
Sublime Merge is a cross-platform Git client developed on the same platform as Sublime Text. It comes with excellent features such as a three-way merging tool, side-by-side diffs, and a powerful search function. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up the software on Linux.
Install Teamviewer on Debian 11 or 10 using command terminal
Here we learn the commands to install TeamViewer on Debian 11 or 10 using the terminal to connect a remote desktop of providing assistant.
TeamViewer is an application for easy, fast, and secure remote access to PCs and teamwork. TeamViewer enables devices to be controlled and maintained without having to be on site. TeamViewer is free for private use. TeamViewer Meeting for 10 participants is included in all three editions- Business, Corporate, and Premium. Whereas TeamViewer Pilot is a solution for mobile devices for remote maintenance and remote support. Problem rectification and analysis run in real-time.
How To Cut and Trim Videos with VidCutter | Tom's Hardware
Video editors are incredibly powerful and vastly complex applications which can be used to edit your amateur videos into professional looking masterpieces, complete with a background score, but only if you have the patience to master the interface. Sometimes all you need is a quick cut of unwanted parts from a video, or to merge some clips together. Feature-rich video editors would be overkill for those tasks. Instead, you can use VidCutter, a minimalist video editor that uses Ffmpeg to perform surgery on your video files.
Released under the GPLv3 license, VidCutter follows the old Unix philosophy of doing one thing well. Unlike more complex applications such as DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere etc., VidCutter is designed to only cut video files, or join them together, albeit without any special effects. This makes VidCutter ideal for home users, or even amateur broadcasters who only needs a few tweaks to their video before publishing.
How to Turn a Picture into a Wallpaper on Android - Make Tech Easier
We all have memories or just pretty images that we’d quite happily be reminded about every single day. What’s the best way to do this? To set them as your background, of course, on your computer or Android phone.
It used to be a bit fiddly setting images as your Android wallpaper because instead of cropping images that were too wide, it would sprawl them across your several home screens. Nowadays, a wallpaper stays stationary by default, and Android has a quick and easy way of cropping it down to size. Let’s see how to turn any picture into wallpaper with and without cropping.
