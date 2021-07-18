Zenwalk Current 15.0 18 Jul 2021 "Near Landing" milestone
Summer is there, Pat is about to release a candidate for Slackware 15.0 which will likely last for 2 years, and the current code seems as stable as it can be : so it's time for a Zenwalk Current release.
It can be considered as a milestone release, most packages have been rebuilt down here or upstream, and it confirm some of the choices that where applied since the beginning of 2020 : Pipewire as the sound daemon, with mostly all existing Bluetooth codecs available from APTX to LDAC.
Desktop is the latest XFCE 4.16, with the special Zenwalk layout (NEXT/Windowmaker inspired dock system, with unique panel placement for ultra-ergonomic use of the whole desktop place on modern wide screens).
Kernel is 5.13.2, with Elogind and PAM, and thankfully : still no Systemd .
Of course : Flatpak is present, and as usual, configured out of the box so that you can install nearly anything on Zenwalk.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 580 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Kernel/Core: Coreboot, Linux 5.15, ESP32, Graphics
Free Software Leftovers
Recent comments
6 hours 11 min ago
15 hours 14 min ago
23 hours 36 min ago
1 day 17 min ago
1 day 52 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago