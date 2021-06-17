Review: rlxos 2106
rlxos is an independent Linux distribution which currently provides a single desktop edition with the GNOME desktop for 64-bit (x86_64) computers. The project has an interesting approach to working with software packages and different versions of the operating system. "System boots from a single system image file just like a live boot and save unique cache on hard disk. Multiple version of system images reside together on same partition and you can select which version to use from boot menu."
rlxos also offers a digital assistant and an immutable filesystem. This means the base filesystem remains the same while changes the user makes are stored in a separate layer. This, in theory, means we can revert to a working system at any time by simply not loading the layer with our changes or upgrades. The distribution appears to have a focus on portable packages and its website mentions being able to work with Flatpak, Snap, and AppImage bundles.
ROCK 3A SBC brings M.2 slots for NVMe SSD, WiFi 6 to Raspberry Pi form factor
Radxa ROCK 3A is a single board computer powered by Rockchip RK3568 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor that closely follows Raspberry Pi 3 Model B form factor like the early Rock Pi 4 SBC, but with a twist. By switching from a Rockchip RK3399 to a Rockchip RK3568, the board loses some CPU and GPU performance, but gains extra I/Os with enabled the company to add an additional M.2 slot with PCIe to ROCK 3A board, meaning it’s now possible to attach one NVMe SSD and another M.2 module like a WiFi 6 M.2 card.
GNU Binutils 2.37 has been released
Hi Everyone, We are pleased to announce that version 2.37 of the GNU Binutils project sources have been released and are now available for download at: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/binutils https://sourceware.org/pub/binutils/releases/ SHA256 Checksums: 67fc1a4030d08ee877a4867d3dcab35828148f87e1fd05da6db585ed5a166bd4 binutils-2.37.tar.bz2 c44968b97cd86499efbc4b4ab7d98471f673e5414c554ef54afa930062dbbfcb binutils-2.37.tar.gz b05287b811bc3ab4beb8192f8b20673e378e9cfe70a3d634fc374e7939281425 binutils-2.37.tar.lz 820d9724f020a3e69cb337893a0b63c2db161dadcb0e06fc11dc29eb1e84a32c binutils-2.37.tar.xz This release contains numerous bug fixes, and also the following new features: * The GNU Binutils sources now requires a C99 compiler and library to build. * Support for the arm-symbianelf format has been removed. * Support for Realm Management Extension (RME) for AArch64 has been added. * A new linker option '-z report-relative-reloc' for x86 ELF targets has been added to report dynamic relative relocations. * A new linker option '-z start-stop-gc' has been added to disable special treatment of __start_*/__stop_* references when --gc-sections. * A new linker options '-Bno-symbolic' has been added which will cancel the '-Bsymbolic' and '-Bsymbolic-functions' options. * The readelf tool has a new command line option which can be used to specify how the numeric values of symbols are reported. --sym-base=0|8|10|16 tells readelf to display the values in base 8, base 10 or base 16. A sym base of 0 represents the default action of displaying values under 10000 in base 10 and values above that in base 16. * A new format has been added to the nm program. Specifying '--format=just-symbols' (or just using -j) will tell the program to only display symbol names and nothing else. * A new command line option '--keep-section-symbols' has been added to objcopy and strip. This stops the removal of unused section symbols when the file is copied. Removing these symbols saves space, but sometimes they are needed by other tools. * The '--weaken', '--weaken-symbol' and '--weaken-symbols' options supported by objcopy now make undefined symbols weak on targets that support weak symbols. * Readelf and objdump can now display and use the contents of .debug_sup sections. * Readelf and objdump will now follow links to separate debug info files by default. This behaviour can be stopped via the use of the new '-wN' or '--debug-dump=no-follow-links' options for readelf and the '-WN' or '--dwarf=no-follow-links' options for objdump. Also the old behaviour can be restored by the use of the '--enable-follow-debug-links=no' configure time option. The semantics of the =follow-links option have also been slightly changed. When enabled, the option allows for the loading of symbol tables and string tables from the separate files which can be used to enhance the information displayed when dumping other sections, but it does not automatically imply that information from the separate files should be displayed. If other debug section display options are also enabled (eg '--debug-dump=info') then the contents of matching sections in both the main file and the separate debuginfo file *will* be displayed. This is because in most cases the debug section will only be present in one of the files. If however non-debug section display options are enabled (eg '--sections') then the contents of matching parts of the separate debuginfo file will *not* be displayed. This is because in most cases the user probably only wanted to load the symbol information from the separate debuginfo file. In order to change this behaviour a new command line option --process-links can be used. This will allow di0pslay options to applied to both the main file and any separate debuginfo files. * Nm has a new command line option: '--quiet'. This suppresses "no symbols" diagnostic. Our thanks go out to all of the binutils contributors, past and present, for helping to make this release possible. Cheers Nick Clifton Chief Binutils MaintainerAlso: GNU Binutils 2.37 Released With Support for ARMv9's Realm Management Extension Also: Linux Plumbers Conference: GNU Tools Track Added to Linux Plumbers Conference 2021
