Monday 19th of July 2021
Android
  • How to Remove Directory in Linux by command and GUI Guide 2021

    Are you a new user of Linux OR You are trying to delete a directory in Linux, and getting error “Directory is not empty” Don’t worry anymore. This article will help learn “How to remove directory in Linux step by step by using a command-line interface and graphical interface both.

  • How to Extend XFS Root Partition without LVM in Linux

    There are some situations where / or root partition is running out of disk space in Linux. Even compressing and deleting old log files did not help, so in such cases we are left with no option but to extend / filesystem. In this article, we will demonstrate how to extend xfs based root partition without lvm in a Linux system. If we talk about the logical steps, first we have to add additional space to OS disk and then use growpart and xfs_growfs commands to extend the root partition (or filesystem). I am assuming we have a Linux based Virtual Machine running either on KVM hypervisor or VMware or VirtualBox. In this machine, we have 10 GB XFS based / root partition and want to extend it till 20 GB.

  • lsblk command in Linux to List Block Devices tutorial for beginners 2021

    The lsblk command in Linux is a useful command for administrators, which is used to list information about all available block devices. It does not list information about RAM disks. lsblk command gets the information from the /sys virtual file system to obtain the information and display on the screen. By default, you will get the information about all block devices in tree-like formate excluding except RAM disks.

  • Popular Commands to reboot Linux System with examples

    You don’t need to reboot a Linux server, they are not running only 2-3 weeks even years without interruption. Still, I am explaining the most popular commands to reboot Linux server and system. If you are window user then you know simple way to reboot you system using graphical interface. Linux is not one step back then windows operating system, It’s developer build up Linux with beautiful graphical interface.

ROCK 3A SBC brings M.2 slots for NVMe SSD, WiFi 6 to Raspberry Pi form factor

Radxa ROCK 3A is a single board computer powered by Rockchip RK3568 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor that closely follows Raspberry Pi 3 Model B form factor like the early Rock Pi 4 SBC, but with a twist. By switching from a Rockchip RK3399 to a Rockchip RK3568, the board loses some CPU and GPU performance, but gains extra I/Os with enabled the company to add an additional M.2 slot with PCIe to ROCK 3A board, meaning it’s now possible to attach one NVMe SSD and another M.2 module like a WiFi 6 M.2 card. Read more

GNU Binutils 2.37 has been released

Hi Everyone,

We are pleased to announce that version 2.37 of the GNU Binutils project
sources have been released and are now available for download at:

  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/binutils
  https://sourceware.org/pub/binutils/releases/

  SHA256 Checksums:
    67fc1a4030d08ee877a4867d3dcab35828148f87e1fd05da6db585ed5a166bd4  binutils-2.37.tar.bz2
    c44968b97cd86499efbc4b4ab7d98471f673e5414c554ef54afa930062dbbfcb  binutils-2.37.tar.gz
    b05287b811bc3ab4beb8192f8b20673e378e9cfe70a3d634fc374e7939281425  binutils-2.37.tar.lz
    820d9724f020a3e69cb337893a0b63c2db161dadcb0e06fc11dc29eb1e84a32c  binutils-2.37.tar.xz

This release contains numerous bug fixes, and also the
following new features:

  * The GNU Binutils sources now requires a C99 compiler and library to
    build.

  * Support for the arm-symbianelf format has been removed.

  * Support for Realm Management Extension (RME) for AArch64 has been
    added.

  * A new linker option '-z report-relative-reloc' for x86 ELF targets
    has been added to report dynamic relative relocations.

  * A new linker option '-z start-stop-gc' has been added to disable
    special treatment of __start_*/__stop_* references when
    --gc-sections.

  * A new linker options '-Bno-symbolic' has been added which will
    cancel the '-Bsymbolic' and '-Bsymbolic-functions' options.

  * The readelf tool has a new command line option which can be used to
    specify how the numeric values of symbols are reported.
    --sym-base=0|8|10|16 tells readelf to display the values in base 8,
    base 10 or base 16.  A sym base of 0 represents the default action
    of displaying values under 10000 in base 10 and values above that in
    base 16.

  * A new format has been added to the nm program.  Specifying
    '--format=just-symbols' (or just using -j) will tell the program to
    only display symbol names and nothing else.

  * A new command line option '--keep-section-symbols' has been added to
    objcopy and strip.  This stops the removal of unused section symbols
    when the file is copied.  Removing these symbols saves space, but
    sometimes they are needed by other tools.

  * The '--weaken', '--weaken-symbol' and '--weaken-symbols' options
    supported by objcopy now make undefined symbols weak on targets that
    support weak symbols. 

  * Readelf and objdump can now display and use the contents of .debug_sup
    sections.

  * Readelf and objdump will now follow links to separate debug info
    files by default.  This behaviour can be stopped via the use of the
    new '-wN' or '--debug-dump=no-follow-links' options for readelf and
    the '-WN' or '--dwarf=no-follow-links' options for objdump.  Also
    the old behaviour can be restored by the use of the
    '--enable-follow-debug-links=no' configure time option.

    The semantics of the =follow-links option have also been slightly
    changed.  When enabled, the option allows for the loading of symbol
    tables and string tables from the separate files which can be used
    to enhance the information displayed when dumping other sections,
    but it does not automatically imply that information from the
    separate files should be displayed.

    If other debug section display options are also enabled (eg
    '--debug-dump=info') then the contents of matching sections in both
    the main file and the separate debuginfo file *will* be displayed.
    This is because in most cases the debug section will only be present
    in one of the files.

    If however non-debug section display options are enabled (eg
    '--sections') then the contents of matching parts of the separate
    debuginfo file will *not* be displayed.  This is because in most
    cases the user probably only wanted to load the symbol information
    from the separate debuginfo file.  In order to change this behaviour
    a new command line option --process-links can be used.  This will
    allow di0pslay options to applied to both the main file and any
    separate debuginfo files.

  * Nm has a new command line option: '--quiet'.  This suppresses "no
    symbols" diagnostic.

Our thanks go out to all of the binutils contributors, past and
present, for helping to make this release possible.

Cheers
  Nick Clifton
  Chief Binutils Maintainer
GNU Binutils 2.37 Released With Support for ARMv9's Realm Management Extension Also: Linux Plumbers Conference: GNU Tools Track Added to Linux Plumbers Conference 2021

