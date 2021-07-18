HandBrake 1.4 Open-Source Video Transcoder Adds Support for Native 10- and 12-Bit Encodes
HandBrake 1.4 comes about a month after the release of HandBrake 1.3.3 maintenance update in the 1.3 series of the open source software, and it’s here to introduce a major functionality, namely support for native 10-bit and 12-bit video encodes, including HDR10 metadata passthrough.
Of course, this means that you’ll now be able to open 10-bit or 12-bit encoded streams in HandBreak to convert them to another format of your choice. As most of these encodes are usually HDR, the built-in HDR10 metadata passthrough feature will come in handy as well, but the devs warn that not all filters will support 10-bit and 12-bit.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 18th, 2021
This week has been slow in news and I was busy traveling for personal matters. Despite that, we got some very hot news, such as the release of Firefox 90, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 software update for Linux phones, and Valve’s own gaming handheld powered by Arch Linux and KDE Plasma. On top of that, we also covered the news about the release of digiKam 7.3 professional photo management app and Tails 4.20 amnesic incognito live system. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 18th, 2021, below!
Android Leftovers
Open Source Video Transcoder HandBrake Releases Version 1.4.0, Supports 10 & 12 Bit Encoding Now
HandBrake hardly needs an introduction. This is one of the most popular open source software for converting video files from one format to another, with several configuration options for advanced users. I know ffmpeg on Linux is the ultimate tool but that’s command line. Handbrake also utilizes ffmpeg underneath and provides a good graphical user interface for ease of use. Let’s see what’s new in this release of HandBrake.
Ultra App Kit 1.1 Released As New Cross-Platform UI Toolkit
Ultra App Kit is a new cross-platform, user interface toolkit option focused on satisfying the needs of game engines/tooling but also covering needs for other desktop GUI applications. Sunday's release of Ultra App Kit 1.1 delivers on Linux and macOS support complementing its prior Windows support. Josh Klint of the Ultra Engine project wrote into Phoronix further explaining some of his motivation with Ultra App Kit, "I'm the developer who brought Leadwerks Game Engine to Linux a few years ago. I'm working on new game development technology and the first stage I am releasing is a cross-platform GUI toolkit that includes support for Linux. I had a pretty rough time wrangling with GTK for Leadwerks, which lead me to replace it with my own GUI system written directly on X11/XRender (and GDI+ / Quartz on Windows and Mac, respectively). The GUI toolkit was first released in April of this year, and now version 1.1 is released, adding Linux and Mac support. I plan to use this to build new game development tools, but it's also available now as a standalone product for other developers to build GUI applications with."
