Games: Steam Deck, OpenLoco, and Much More
Scalpers are already trying to make some quick cash with the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Scalpers, the scourge of anyone trying to buy a graphics card or console have now decided to move onto the Steam Deck too and so the cycle continues. Anyone surprised? We're guessing not at all.
Valve did make a few steps to try and combat them but it seems not enough. Although, there is only so many ways you can stop people doing it. For the first 48 hours, Valve made sure only users who had purchased something on Steam before June 2021 could order one and there is a small reservation fee too.
The question is, why go to a scalper at all? Valve are still taking reservations. Well, take a look at ebay and you'll see plenty of listings like these:
OpenLoco for Chris Sawyer's Locomotion has an important update out | GamingOnLinux
Chris Sawyer's Locomotion is the lesser known follow-up spiritual successor to Transport Tycoon that now lives on again thanks to the free and open source reimplementation OpenLoco. The project is getting into a pretty good state after the last few major updates, however some problems managed to creep in that a fresh release 21.07 fixes up.
An interview with the developer of TRBot for running your own Twitch Plays like event | GamingOnLinux
"My name is Thomas “Kimimaru” Deeb and I am a professional and hobbyist software developer. I started playing video games at a very young age. I continue to be fascinated with imaginative game worlds and the compelling challenges games present through their gameplay.
Some of my favorite games include classic franchises such as Mario, Zelda, Sonic, and Kirby. Recently, I’ve been playing games I missed out on growing up, such as Tomb Raider, Ōkami, and even some more obscure titles like Chibi Robo!. I’ve played numerous games at this point and don’t intend to stop anytime soon!"
The classic Crusader: No Remorse is ready for testing in ScummVM | GamingOnLinux
Crusader: No Remorse, the classic sci-fi action game from 1995 is getting a new home with ScummVM and you can go ahead and test it right now.
For those unaware ScummVM is a free and open source application that allow you to run tons of classic graphical adventure and role-playing games, as long as you have the data files needed. This allows you to easily play them on modern systems, often with enhancements to make the experience a bit smoother.
Over time the ScummVM project has expanded to include more types of games and following on from supporting Origin Systems classic Ultima games they've moved onto adding in support for Crusader: No Remorse (but Crusader: No Regret is not yet supported).
Didn't take long: the Linux Editor for the Open 3D Engine sees great progress | GamingOnLinux
After the huge announcement recently from the Linux Foundation that Amazon had donated the Lumberyard game engine as open source, with the formation of the Open 3D Engine and the Open 3D Foundation we're seeing some good progress on getting the editor supported on Linux.
Developer Fabio Anderegg shared the news via Twitter, as they've been hacking away at the code to get it into a usable state on Linux. There's a pull request in progress on the official GitHub page which mentions a bunch that needs to be done but that didn't stop Anderegg showing it off:
Official Linux support for The Lightbringer is now confirmed | GamingOnLinux
After putting up a Beta test, developer Rock Square Thunder who are working on The Lightbringer has now confirmed full official Linux support is happening.
"The Lightbringer is a poetic adventure/puzzle platformer with light combat elements, set in a beautiful world claimed by a vile corruption. Guided by your sister’s spirit, you must prevail where she could not. Cleanse the corruption, become The Lightbringer."
Leap Gains Maintenance Update Improvements
The recent release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 has gained some maintenance improvements from a new repository setup. Maintenance efforts for Leap related to Closing the Leap Gap expands to having three separate repository groups instead of one. The openSUSE specific package repositories called oss and non-oss repositories changed. While these two repositories contained all the content of Leap 15.2 and older, they now contain only the branding and related setup packages. The shared PackageHub and openSUSE packages known as the backports repository contains all the packages not in SUSE Linux Enterprise nor in the openSUSE specific packages. Previously, PackageHub was specific to SLE, which duplicated packages between openSUSE and PackageHub; now this single project is shared between both PackageHub and openSUSE Leap 15.3. This single repository will improve the quality of delivering updates and avoid package conflicts like zypper patch for openSUSE Leap 15.3.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Stable Kernels: 5.13.3, 5.12.18, 5.10.51, and 5.4.133
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.3 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.12.18 Linux 5.10.51 Linux 5.4.133
