today's howtos
-
We update our content and website
However, this time, we do not only update single articles one after another, but started to restructure our website and the whole content. Restructuring our website means that some content is unavailable at the moment. It also means that some links may not work anymore. The missing content will be back soon.
-
How to Easily Install Vim plugins
Most Linux distribution is now preinstalled with VIM 8+ version. Vim 8 has built support for packages. You can now easily install Vim plugins with this added support.
Package support helps to add, update, remove and manage packages. Vim can natively load third-party packages without the help of any plugin manager.
In this tutorial, you learn how to install Vim plugins manually and using a plugin manager.
-
How to Install Latest PHP 8.0 on Rocky Linux 8
PHP 8.0 was officially released back on November 26, 2020, and is a major update to PHP 7.4. At the time of publishing this guide, the latest stable release is PHP 8.0.8, which was released on July 1, 2021.
-
How to install Rocket.chat with nginx reverse proxy on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
If you are searching for an open-source self-hosted chat platform then Rocketchat can be the best option. Rocket chat can be used as an alternative to different communication channels such as slack, mattermost etc. Rocket chat comes with different features such as group chats, video conferencing, and you can integrate live chat with other platforms. In this article, we will learn how to set up a self-hosted Rocketchat system with let’s encrypt SSL certificates.
-
How to make your Ubuntu Desktop look like Windows 11 - Techzim
Although my laptop is more than capable of running Windows 11 that is never going to happen. While Windows 11 is no doubt an awesome operating system with stunning visuals and very impressive under the hood improvements I stopped dual-booting many years ago. That was after discovering that the only time I was booting into Windows was to install updates.
But this weekend I did something Windows related. A friend of mine who is a gamer challenged me. I am always telling people about the malleability of Linux and how you can make it look like anything including Windows 11. He wanted me to make my Desktop, yes running Ubuntu if you haven’t already guessed, look like Windows 11. So I went to work and the results surprised both of us. You can indeed make Ubuntu look like Windows 11.
-
Kali Linux on VirtualBox: A Step-by-Step Installation Guide
This step by step tutorial will show you and guide you through all the steps on how to install Kali Linux on VirtualBox.
Kali Linux is mainly used for advanced penetration testing and security auditing. It is a Debian based rolling release Linux distribution that specifically caters to the likes of network analysts and penetration testers. The main aspects of Kali Linux is its pre-installed security tool suite that can be used for a variety of cyber-security purposes.
This guide is about how to install Kali Linux on VirtualBox, allowing you to have a Kali VM. VirtualBox is a free, open-source and cross-platform virtualization software that creates a virtual machines on top of your OS.
-
How To Install Zenmap on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zenmap on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Zenmap is the official cross-platform GUI for the Nmap Security Scanner. The main difference between Zenmap and Nmap tools is its graphical interface, which can be suitable for beginners or speed up the work process. This means that you can simply scan graphically without using a Linux terminal. It is free and runs on Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Zenmap Nmap GUI on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
10 Apt Command Examples You Must Know
The apt is the most powerful command-line utility for managing the packages such as installing packages, updating package info, upgrading packages as well as Linux kernel, and removing unused packages in the Linux Debian family. The apt command is a CLI package managing tool that is a combination of apt-get and apt-cache which is more structured and advanced
Aside from installing, updating, and deleting packages, apt command has other features also. In this article, we will be discussing ten apt commands you must know with their examples. To demonstrate these examples I have used the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 528 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leap Gains Maintenance Update Improvements
The recent release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 has gained some maintenance improvements from a new repository setup. Maintenance efforts for Leap related to Closing the Leap Gap expands to having three separate repository groups instead of one. The openSUSE specific package repositories called oss and non-oss repositories changed. While these two repositories contained all the content of Leap 15.2 and older, they now contain only the branding and related setup packages. The shared PackageHub and openSUSE packages known as the backports repository contains all the packages not in SUSE Linux Enterprise nor in the openSUSE specific packages. Previously, PackageHub was specific to SLE, which duplicated packages between openSUSE and PackageHub; now this single project is shared between both PackageHub and openSUSE Leap 15.3. This single repository will improve the quality of delivering updates and avoid package conflicts like zypper patch for openSUSE Leap 15.3.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Stable Kernels: 5.13.3, 5.12.18, 5.10.51, and 5.4.133
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.3 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.12.18 Linux 5.10.51 Linux 5.4.133
Recent comments
30 min 51 sec ago
48 min 35 sec ago
51 min 17 sec ago
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 17 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago