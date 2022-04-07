Language Selection

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat
  • The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 19 July 1300 UTC

    Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 19 July at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Libera.chat). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.

  • Linux package managers: dnf vs apt

    There are many ways to get applications onto a Linux system. Some, like Flatpak and containers, are new. Others, like DEB and RPM, are classic formats that have withstood the test of time.

    There isn't a universal installer for any operating system. Today, all major OSes use a mix of app stores (both first and third party), drag-and-drop installation, and installation wizards because there are innumerable developers delivering software. Different developers have different requirements for the code they deliver, and this informs the installation method they each choose.

  • Expanding Red Hat Enterprise Linux choices for research and academia

    Modern workloads, whether critical production applications or leading-edge research projects, require a more reliable, stable and secure operating system foundation. The adoption of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) by governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations across the globe, has led to RHEL being the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform and helps demonstrate our belief that it provides the best backbone for nearly every computing need, anywhere on the open hybrid cloud. This is why we’ve been working to make RHEL more readily available to more users, from enabling individual developers to run RHEL in production at no cost to streamlining how open source projects can access no-cost RHEL to drive the next wave of innovation.

    Today, we’re further extending the availability of RHEL by expanding access to our subscription offerings for research and academic institutions. While Red Hat has historically offered a low-cost option for academic institutions, it was only available to degree-granting entities. Now, a much broader range of research and academia-related organizations can enter Red Hat’s academic subscription program, making it far easier to access, run and maintain RHEL to suit their unique needs, whether it’s simply running a web server to underpinning a high-performance computing (HPC) environment. This greater accessibility is also intended to help better prepare students and other learners for future opportunities in IT-related fields.

  • Benchmarking Kafka producer throughput with Quarkus | Red Hat Developer

    The interest in event-driven architecture has sped up within the last couple of years, with a great level of adoption and modernization effort across all enterprises. Apache Kafka, one of the most pervasive streaming middleware technologies, is being tried and tested by many development teams. High performance is a critical goal for these teams.

    There are numerous resources for configuring and benchmarking your Kafka cluster size. Such guides and benchmarks naturally involve producers and consumers, but their primary aim is the performance of the Kafka cluster itself. Recently, I was asked to give pointers regarding how to fine-tune Kafka producers for high throughput. Many guides explain the most important Kafka producer configurations and their relationship to performance, as well as the trade-offs. But there isn’t much benchmark data showcasing how different configuration combinations can impact producer message throughput.

    In this article, I show the throughput outcomes resulting from various producer configurations I employed in a recent test setup. My hope is to help other developers and architects better understand the relationship between producer configurations and message throughput. You can use this information to make educated guesses while configuring your own Kafka clusters.

  • Apps for daily needs part 2: office suites - Fedora Magazine

    Today, almost every family has a desktop computer or laptop. That’s because the computer has become a very important requirement. Moreover, many people have to create documents and presentations in digital format for work or study. Therefore, the office suites are must-have application on almost all computers. This article will introduce some of the open source office suites that you can use on Fedora Linux. You may need to install the software mentioned. If you are unfamiliar with how to add software packages in Fedora Linux, see my earlier article Things to do after installing Fedora 34 Workstation. Here is the list of apps for daily needs in the office suites category.

  • Fedora 35 Approved For Third-Party Repo Changes, More Optimal Encryption Default - Phoronix

    The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has unanimously approved a large number of new Fedora 35 features this week.

    There are a number of additional features now approved for Fedora 35, which is due for release this October. Among the latest feature changes approved by FESCo include:

    - An update mechanism for opting into third-party software repositories more easily and so the repositories are immediately enabled. No new repositories or other changes are there by default, just changing how such third party repositories are enabled if carried out by the user.

  • 5 essential soft skills for sysadmin self-improvement | Enable Sysadmin

    You might be the most technically skilled person in your company, yet you might not be able to pitch your ideas in a meeting or track your work and get it done on time. So what could be the problem in this scenario? More often than not, your soft skills—or the absence of them—are causing this problem. In this article, I dig a little deeper into why these five soft skills are essential for a sysadmin and the resources available to improve them.

  • OKRs and KPIs: 6 counterintuitive tips for leaders | The Enterprisers Project

    Conventional thinking isn’t always bad, but it can lead to a bad result – missing out on new ways of doing things. This idea is particularly important to goal-setting and performance measurement in IT and business. A “same old, same old” approach to metrics will likely lead to the same old results. That’s good if you’re happy with the way things are; it’s less effective if you’re launching a brand-new initiative or driving significant change.

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy: 10 questions to ask about yours

    In recent years, the vast majority of the enterprises that invested in Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities fell into one of two categories: those who used AI applications successfully to improve operations or cut costs and those who were participating in what Goutham Belliappa, vice president of AI engineering at Capgemini North America calls “AI theater:” They implemented AI models “to create some buzz in the marketplace, but they didn’t go through the hard work of tying their AI capabilities to business value,” Belliappa says.

    Today, companies stand on the precipice of a new era. “AI is on the cusp of a tremendous economic impact that will disrupt every industry in the same way that software was positioned about thirty years ago,” says Brian Jackson, analyst and research director at Info-Tech Research Group. “AI’s rapidly growing capabilities are being applied to solve problems in far more efficient ways than we were able to do previously.”

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 19th of July 2021 03:42:02 PM.
More in Tux Machines

Leap Gains Maintenance Update Improvements

The recent release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 has gained some maintenance improvements from a new repository setup. Maintenance efforts for Leap related to Closing the Leap Gap expands to having three separate repository groups instead of one. The openSUSE specific package repositories called oss and non-oss repositories changed. While these two repositories contained all the content of Leap 15.2 and older, they now contain only the branding and related setup packages. The shared PackageHub and openSUSE packages known as the backports repository contains all the packages not in SUSE Linux Enterprise nor in the openSUSE specific packages. Previously, PackageHub was specific to SLE, which duplicated packages between openSUSE and PackageHub; now this single project is shared between both PackageHub and openSUSE Leap 15.3. This single repository will improve the quality of delivering updates and avoid package conflicts like zypper patch for openSUSE Leap 15.3. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • How to Access Ubuntu 21.10 Desktop Remotely From Windows 11 | UbuntuHandbook

    Want to access your Ubuntu desktop remotely from a Windows 11 computer? It’s easy to do the job with built-in screen sharing function. Ubuntu uses Vino as default VNC server to share your existing desktop. With it, users can access Ubuntu remotely either in or out of local network via a VNC client.

  • How to Install Syncthing on Ubuntu 20.04

    Syncthing is an open-source tool used for synchronizing files between two or more computers on a network. It uses peer-to-peer architecture and exchanges your data directly between your devices. All data transmitted between multiple devices are encrypted with TLS. Whenever you create, modify, or delete any data on one Syncthing machine it will automatically be replicated to other servers. It can install in all major operating systems including, Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, etc. In this guide, we will show you how to install and set up Syncthing server on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to install TensorFlow '' Machine Learning '' on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    TensorFlow is an open-source machine learning library written in Python and built by Google. Many well-known organizations are using TensorFlow including Paypal, Lenovo, Intel, Twitter, and Airbus. You can install it using Anaconda, as a docker container or in a Python virtual environment. A virtual environment allows users to have different python environments on a single system and they can install a particular module version based on per-project requirements, without affecting the other projects. This article will show you how to install the TensorFlow library in a Python virtual environment using the command line application on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 21.04.

  • How to Install and Use Wireshark on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    Wireshark is an open-source network protocol analyzer tool indispensable for system administration and security.It drills down and displays data travelling on the network.Wireshark allows you to either capture live network packets or to save it for offline analysis. One of the features of Wireshark that you will love to learn is the display filter which lets you inspect only that traffic you are really interested in. Wireshark is available for various platforms including Windows, Linux, MacOS, FreeBSD, and some others.

Stable Kernels: 5.13.3, 5.12.18, 5.10.51, and 5.4.133

I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.3 kernel.

All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.12.18 Linux 5.10.51 Linux 5.4.133

