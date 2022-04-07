Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

NVIDIA 470.57.02 Graphics Driver Brings Support for RTX 3070/80 Ti GPUs, DOOM Eternal Fixes

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 19th of July 2021 03:34:15 PM Filed under
Software

NVIDIA 470.57.02 is here to introduce support for GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, which means that if you own one of them you can now use it with your favorite GNU/Linux distribution as long as you have this latest production version installed.

The new driver version also brings better support for several games, including DOOM Eternal, which received a workaround for an issue that made the video game to flip on desktop environments like GNOME, and Far Cry 5, which also received a workaround, but for a shader race condition when run with DXVK. In addition Wolfenstein: Youngblood should now work better with NVIDIA Kepler, Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs.

Read more

»

More Nvidia News

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 19th of July 2021 03:39:20 PM.
  • NVIDIA Talks Up RTX Capabilities On Arm - Showcased Using Arch Linux - Phoronix

    NVIDIA announced from the Game Developers Conference this week that they have been working to bring RTX ray-tracing support with their graphics cards to also work on Arm hardware running Linux.

    NVIDIA has been porting their RTX ray-tracing driver support to their Arm Linux graphics driver package and SDK.

  • NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support - Phoronix

    In addition to showcasing NVIDIA RTX support on Arm, NVIDIA also used this first day of GDC week to release their 470.57.02 stable Linux driver as well as official DLSS SDK support for Linux.

    The NVIDIA 470.57.02 Linux driver is out today as the first stable version in the NVIDIA 470 driver series. This carries forward the earlier beta changes around XWayland acceleration, new Vulkan extensions, and numerous other improvements.

  • NVIDIA shows off RTX and DLSS on Arm using Arch Linux, DLSS SDK adds full Linux support | GamingOnLinux

    Today NVIDIA put up a rather exciting blog post talking about RTX - with Arm. Not only that, they've showcased it using Linux too which is pretty amazing.

    Shown off for the Game Developers Conference, NVIDIA has announced an expansion of their RTX SDKs to support to Arm and Linux.

  • NVIDIA 470.57.02 released as the next stable Linux driver | GamingOnLinux

    On top of today NVIDIA revealing RTX and DLSS from Arm, plus the DLSS SDK updated for native Linux games they've now released the first stable driver of the 470 series with 470.57.02.

    Compared with the monster that was the Beta release of NVIDIA 470.42.01 that gave us the likes of DLSS for Proton, hardware accelerated OpenGL and Vulkan rendering on Xwayland, and asynchronous reprojection this is a much smaller focused release to fix up some issues. However, it does also promote all the huge features from the previous release to a stable driver.

  • Nvidia Enables RTX and DLSS for Arm and Linux | Tom's Hardware

    Nvidia announced a new major update to the capabilities of DLSS and RTX: support for both ARM and Linux. This development was showcased at this week's Games Developer Conference (GDC), where both Wolfenstein: Youngblood and The Bistro's demo from the Open Research Content Archive ran on a system comprised of a Mediatek Kompanio ARM SoC (8 CPU core, 6 nm) paired with an RTX 3060 graphics card. In addition, the showcased system ran both demos with full support for five key RTX technologies: Global Illumination, Direct Illumination, RTX Memory Utility, DLSS and Nvidia's Optix AI-Acceleration Denoiser.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Leap Gains Maintenance Update Improvements

The recent release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 has gained some maintenance improvements from a new repository setup. Maintenance efforts for Leap related to Closing the Leap Gap expands to having three separate repository groups instead of one. The openSUSE specific package repositories called oss and non-oss repositories changed. While these two repositories contained all the content of Leap 15.2 and older, they now contain only the branding and related setup packages. The shared PackageHub and openSUSE packages known as the backports repository contains all the packages not in SUSE Linux Enterprise nor in the openSUSE specific packages. Previously, PackageHub was specific to SLE, which duplicated packages between openSUSE and PackageHub; now this single project is shared between both PackageHub and openSUSE Leap 15.3. This single repository will improve the quality of delivering updates and avoid package conflicts like zypper patch for openSUSE Leap 15.3. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • How to Access Ubuntu 21.10 Desktop Remotely From Windows 11 | UbuntuHandbook

    Want to access your Ubuntu desktop remotely from a Windows 11 computer? It’s easy to do the job with built-in screen sharing function. Ubuntu uses Vino as default VNC server to share your existing desktop. With it, users can access Ubuntu remotely either in or out of local network via a VNC client.

  • How to Install Syncthing on Ubuntu 20.04

    Syncthing is an open-source tool used for synchronizing files between two or more computers on a network. It uses peer-to-peer architecture and exchanges your data directly between your devices. All data transmitted between multiple devices are encrypted with TLS. Whenever you create, modify, or delete any data on one Syncthing machine it will automatically be replicated to other servers. It can install in all major operating systems including, Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, etc. In this guide, we will show you how to install and set up Syncthing server on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to install TensorFlow '' Machine Learning '' on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    TensorFlow is an open-source machine learning library written in Python and built by Google. Many well-known organizations are using TensorFlow including Paypal, Lenovo, Intel, Twitter, and Airbus. You can install it using Anaconda, as a docker container or in a Python virtual environment. A virtual environment allows users to have different python environments on a single system and they can install a particular module version based on per-project requirements, without affecting the other projects. This article will show you how to install the TensorFlow library in a Python virtual environment using the command line application on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 21.04.

  • How to Install and Use Wireshark on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    Wireshark is an open-source network protocol analyzer tool indispensable for system administration and security.It drills down and displays data travelling on the network.Wireshark allows you to either capture live network packets or to save it for offline analysis. One of the features of Wireshark that you will love to learn is the display filter which lets you inspect only that traffic you are really interested in. Wireshark is available for various platforms including Windows, Linux, MacOS, FreeBSD, and some others.

Stable Kernels: 5.13.3, 5.12.18, 5.10.51, and 5.4.133

I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.3 kernel.

All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.12.18 Linux 5.10.51 Linux 5.4.133

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6