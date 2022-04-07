NVIDIA 470.57.02 Graphics Driver Brings Support for RTX 3070/80 Ti GPUs, DOOM Eternal Fixes
NVIDIA 470.57.02 is here to introduce support for GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, which means that if you own one of them you can now use it with your favorite GNU/Linux distribution as long as you have this latest production version installed.
The new driver version also brings better support for several games, including DOOM Eternal, which received a workaround for an issue that made the video game to flip on desktop environments like GNOME, and Far Cry 5, which also received a workaround, but for a shader race condition when run with DXVK. In addition Wolfenstein: Youngblood should now work better with NVIDIA Kepler, Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs.
