Anti-Linux FUD/Misinformation and Security Patches
Researchers Warn of Linux Cryptojacking Attackers Operating from Romania [Ed: Misleading crap; they target weak passwords ("SSH brute-forcer written in Golang") rather than Linux but The Hacker News seems to be pushing Microsoft's propaganda line instead. At the moment millions of Windows machines are being hijacked for Microsoft holes that it failed to patch, the media rarely mentions the real culprit.]
A threat group likely based in Romania and active since at least 2020 has been behind an active cryptojacking campaign targeting Linux-based machines with a previously undocumented SSH brute-forcer written in Golang.
Dubbed "Diicot brute," the password cracking tool is alleged to be distributed via a software-as-a-service model, with each threat actor furnishing their own unique API keys to facilitate the intrusions, Bitdefender researchers said in a report published last week.
Linux Variant of HelloKitty Ransomware Targets VMware ESXi Servers [Ed: This issue here is not Linux; this seems like a black PR campaign]
According to researchers on the MalwareHunterTeam, HelloKitty has joined a growing list of ransomware gangs targeting VMware ESXi. Researchers found a Linux encryptor used by the HelloKitty ransomware gang in an attack against videogame developer CD Projekt Red. The researchers reported that the attack, which occurred in February, targeted the organization’s Vmware ESXi servers and the virtual machines running on them. Therefore, one hit in this type of attack can affect multiple different virtual machines. The discovery marks the first time that researchers have observed the ransomware group using a Linux encryptor in an attack.
Linux version of HelloKitty ransomware targets VMware ESXi [Ed; How to tarnish the name Linux using something that's not related to it (while at the same time not naming Windows when Windows is, in fact, at fault)]
Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium, firefox, mbedtls, nextcloud, python-pillow, ruby, ruby2.6, ruby2.7, systemd, thunderbird, varnish, and vivaldi), Debian (thunderbird), Fedora (chromium, firefox, and linux-firmware), Gentoo (apache, commons-fileupload, dovecot, and mediawiki), openSUSE (firefox, fossil, go1.16, and icinga2), Oracle (firefox, kernel, and kernel-container), Red Hat (nettle), and SUSE (firefox and go1.16).
Leap Gains Maintenance Update Improvements
The recent release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 has gained some maintenance improvements from a new repository setup. Maintenance efforts for Leap related to Closing the Leap Gap expands to having three separate repository groups instead of one. The openSUSE specific package repositories called oss and non-oss repositories changed. While these two repositories contained all the content of Leap 15.2 and older, they now contain only the branding and related setup packages. The shared PackageHub and openSUSE packages known as the backports repository contains all the packages not in SUSE Linux Enterprise nor in the openSUSE specific packages. Previously, PackageHub was specific to SLE, which duplicated packages between openSUSE and PackageHub; now this single project is shared between both PackageHub and openSUSE Leap 15.3. This single repository will improve the quality of delivering updates and avoid package conflicts like zypper patch for openSUSE Leap 15.3.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Stable Kernels: 5.13.3, 5.12.18, 5.10.51, and 5.4.133
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.3 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.12.18 Linux 5.10.51 Linux 5.4.133
