How to Access Ubuntu 21.10 Desktop Remotely From Windows 11 | UbuntuHandbook
Want to access your Ubuntu desktop remotely from a Windows 11 computer? It’s easy to do the job with built-in screen sharing function.
Ubuntu uses Vino as default VNC server to share your existing desktop. With it, users can access Ubuntu remotely either in or out of local network via a VNC client.
How to Install Syncthing on Ubuntu 20.04
Syncthing is an open-source tool used for synchronizing files between two or more computers on a network. It uses peer-to-peer architecture and exchanges your data directly between your devices. All data transmitted between multiple devices are encrypted with TLS. Whenever you create, modify, or delete any data on one Syncthing machine it will automatically be replicated to other servers. It can install in all major operating systems including, Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, etc.
In this guide, we will show you how to install and set up Syncthing server on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to install TensorFlow '' Machine Learning '' on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
TensorFlow is an open-source machine learning library written in Python and built by Google. Many well-known organizations are using TensorFlow including Paypal, Lenovo, Intel, Twitter, and Airbus. You can install it using Anaconda, as a docker container or in a Python virtual environment. A virtual environment allows users to have different python environments on a single system and they can install a particular module version based on per-project requirements, without affecting the other projects.
This article will show you how to install the TensorFlow library in a Python virtual environment using the command line application on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 21.04.
How to Install and Use Wireshark on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
Wireshark is an open-source network protocol analyzer tool indispensable for system administration and security.It drills down and displays data travelling on the network.Wireshark allows you to either capture live network packets or to save it for offline analysis.
One of the features of Wireshark that you will love to learn is the display filter which lets you inspect only that traffic you are really interested in. Wireshark is available for various platforms including Windows, Linux, MacOS, FreeBSD, and some others.
Leap Gains Maintenance Update Improvements
The recent release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 has gained some maintenance improvements from a new repository setup. Maintenance efforts for Leap related to Closing the Leap Gap expands to having three separate repository groups instead of one. The openSUSE specific package repositories called oss and non-oss repositories changed. While these two repositories contained all the content of Leap 15.2 and older, they now contain only the branding and related setup packages. The shared PackageHub and openSUSE packages known as the backports repository contains all the packages not in SUSE Linux Enterprise nor in the openSUSE specific packages. Previously, PackageHub was specific to SLE, which duplicated packages between openSUSE and PackageHub; now this single project is shared between both PackageHub and openSUSE Leap 15.3. This single repository will improve the quality of delivering updates and avoid package conflicts like zypper patch for openSUSE Leap 15.3.
Stable Kernels: 5.13.3, 5.12.18, 5.10.51, and 5.4.133
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.3 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.12.18 Linux 5.10.51 Linux 5.4.133
