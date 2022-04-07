Programming Leftovers
-
[Older] Ultra App Kit Released
Unlike other alternatives like Dear ImGui, the Ultra App Kit GUI renders in retained mode rather than immediate mode, and is specifically designed for desktop GUI applications. This makes applications snappy and responsive when resizing or refreshing a window.
DPI scaling is baked into the design for resolution-independent graphics on any screen.
The GUI can be combined with an embedded OpenGL viewport, or combined with a 3D game engine to make custom editors and game development tools.
Check out the video tutorials and read the documentation to learn more.
-
Budibase: A no-code platform that turns idea into apps in a blaze
Budibase is a no-code/ low-code platform built to help developers and decision makers create solid enterprise apps in timely fashion. It packs all the required elements to connect to different data sources, views, forms, and tables which ease the collaboration and building process.
The platform is super-easy to install, it took less than a minute to get everything up and running. But it promises more, deployment and continuous integration which other low-code and no-code platforms don't take much good care of.
Budibase fits perfectly in a fast, dynamic business environment, which require new solutions occasionally. It helps to model ideas into apps and ship them rapidly.
-
Run Python applications in virtual environments | Opensource.com
If you use Python, you probably install a lot of Python applications. Some are tools you just want to try out. Others are tried and true applications you use every day, so you install them on every computer you use. In either situation, it can be useful to run your Python applications in virtual environments to keep them and their dependencies separate from one another to avoid versioning conflicts and to keep them from the rest of your system to improve security.
-
Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.22RC1 and 8.0.9RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPM of PHP version 8.0.9RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux.
RPM of PHP version 7.4.22RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-34 or remi-php74-test repository for Enterprise Linux.
-
Meson 0.59 Build System Adds First Class Cython, Wine Resource Compiler Support - Phoronix
The open-source Meson build system that continues to be increasingly used by open-source projects and other software is out with version 0.59, which continues tacking on more features.
Meson 0.59 adds Cython as a supported first class language, support is added for the Wine Resource Compiler, new VS2012/VS2013 back-end options for those older versions of Microsoft Visual Studio, Meson sub-projects commands are now run on each sub-project in parallel by default, new build target methods, support on Windows for automatically setting up the Visual Studio environment if necessary, and other changes.
-
A GPIO driver in Rust
As an example of what a "real" device driver in Rust would look like, Wedson Almeida Filho has posted a translation of the PL061 GPIO driver alongside the original. For ease of reading, the resulting HTML has been reformatted a bit and placed below; viewing in a wide window is recommended.
-
Top 7 Linux Questions from Java Interviews - LinuxTechLab
In the realm of operating systems for programmers, Linux reigns supreme. There are a lot of reasons to prefer it over other OS: memory management, case sensitivity, and built-in packages.
So, as a Java developer, you will likely have to make a transition from Windows to macOS to Linux. What should you know to get started and which Linux questions from Java interviews, that programmers should be ready to answer at job interviews?
-
Leap Gains Maintenance Update Improvements
The recent release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 has gained some maintenance improvements from a new repository setup. Maintenance efforts for Leap related to Closing the Leap Gap expands to having three separate repository groups instead of one. The openSUSE specific package repositories called oss and non-oss repositories changed. While these two repositories contained all the content of Leap 15.2 and older, they now contain only the branding and related setup packages. The shared PackageHub and openSUSE packages known as the backports repository contains all the packages not in SUSE Linux Enterprise nor in the openSUSE specific packages. Previously, PackageHub was specific to SLE, which duplicated packages between openSUSE and PackageHub; now this single project is shared between both PackageHub and openSUSE Leap 15.3. This single repository will improve the quality of delivering updates and avoid package conflicts like zypper patch for openSUSE Leap 15.3.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Stable Kernels: 5.13.3, 5.12.18, 5.10.51, and 5.4.133
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.3 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.12.18 Linux 5.10.51 Linux 5.4.133
