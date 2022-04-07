Community Member Monday: Jackson Cavalcanti Junior

I am Brazilian, from the city of Olinda, Pernambuco. I am 62 years old, and work as a public servant in the municipality of Olinda. I am one of the creators of the Municipal Public Archive of Olinda. I am also a human rights activist, especially for LGBT people. I am a proofreader and I also write for my blog. In my work, in the city of Olinda, since 2001 I have been working with free office software, having started with OpenOffice.org, then with BrOffice and LibreOffice Writer, with which I created several models of documents to be used by the agencies that are part of the administrative structure of the Municipality of Olinda. These models remained on the City Hall’s intranet until 2016, when in that year’s elections another political party was elected, and that project was discontinued. As a citizen, I am an activist in the LGBT movement, in which I have worked since 1980, when I helped found the Homosexual Action Group (GATHO), which was the first group in Pernambuco to fight in defense of citizenship for homosexual people. This group no longer exists, but I am a member of the LGBT Forum of Pernambuco, where I work as an independent activist, to which I was invited by my history as an activist for the LGBT cause in the state where I reside. I also advertise LibreOffice among my friends, in the institutions where I work, and also in the WhatsApp and Telegram groups. I like to photograph my city, my animals and nature.

Andreas Schneider: Improved cmdline UX in upcoming Samba 4.15

The initial quote is from the SambaXP talk What should we do with our user interface? in 2019. Douglas wrote that nobody can fix it as experts are locked-in, newbies are baffled and old options canâ€™t be dropped. Since then things have changed. I’ve succeeded to do the impossible, rewrite the command line user interface. This is part of an effort to support FIPS mode with Samba. For this the client needs to be able have certain defaults set when the machine is set to FIPS mode. But lets first look at what the issues where and how I addressed them.

