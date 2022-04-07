Edward Snowden Thinks GIMP Needs a Major UI Overhaul
Edward Snowden’s recent tweet praised what free and open-source software can achieve.
In the tweet, he highlights that every time he uses Blender (an open-source 3D software suite), it reminds him of the advantages of FOSS and the growth of the ecosystem.
He did not just limit to that, in a follow-up reply to the same thread, he also tagged GIMP and added, “I’m really hoping for a major UI overhaul. You guys could be eating Adobe’s lunch.“
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 272 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Community Member Monday: Jackson Cavalcanti Junior
I am Brazilian, from the city of Olinda, Pernambuco. I am 62 years old, and work as a public servant in the municipality of Olinda. I am one of the creators of the Municipal Public Archive of Olinda. I am also a human rights activist, especially for LGBT people. I am a proofreader and I also write for my blog. In my work, in the city of Olinda, since 2001 I have been working with free office software, having started with OpenOffice.org, then with BrOffice and LibreOffice Writer, with which I created several models of documents to be used by the agencies that are part of the administrative structure of the Municipality of Olinda. These models remained on the City Hall’s intranet until 2016, when in that year’s elections another political party was elected, and that project was discontinued. As a citizen, I am an activist in the LGBT movement, in which I have worked since 1980, when I helped found the Homosexual Action Group (GATHO), which was the first group in Pernambuco to fight in defense of citizenship for homosexual people. This group no longer exists, but I am a member of the LGBT Forum of Pernambuco, where I work as an independent activist, to which I was invited by my history as an activist for the LGBT cause in the state where I reside. I also advertise LibreOffice among my friends, in the institutions where I work, and also in the WhatsApp and Telegram groups. I like to photograph my city, my animals and nature.
Andreas Schneider: Improved cmdline UX in upcoming Samba 4.15
The initial quote is from the SambaXP talk What should we do with our user interface? in 2019. Douglas wrote that nobody can fix it as experts are locked-in, newbies are baffled and old options canâ€™t be dropped. Since then things have changed. I’ve succeeded to do the impossible, rewrite the command line user interface. This is part of an effort to support FIPS mode with Samba. For this the client needs to be able have certain defaults set when the machine is set to FIPS mode. But lets first look at what the issues where and how I addressed them.
Programming Leftovers
Leap Gains Maintenance Update Improvements
The recent release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 has gained some maintenance improvements from a new repository setup. Maintenance efforts for Leap related to Closing the Leap Gap expands to having three separate repository groups instead of one. The openSUSE specific package repositories called oss and non-oss repositories changed. While these two repositories contained all the content of Leap 15.2 and older, they now contain only the branding and related setup packages. The shared PackageHub and openSUSE packages known as the backports repository contains all the packages not in SUSE Linux Enterprise nor in the openSUSE specific packages. Previously, PackageHub was specific to SLE, which duplicated packages between openSUSE and PackageHub; now this single project is shared between both PackageHub and openSUSE Leap 15.3. This single repository will improve the quality of delivering updates and avoid package conflicts like zypper patch for openSUSE Leap 15.3.
Recent comments
1 min 6 sec ago
1 hour 17 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago