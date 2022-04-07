The initial quote is from the SambaXP talk What should we do with our user interface? in 2019. Douglas wrote that nobody can fix it as experts are locked-in, newbies are baffled and old options canâ€™t be dropped. Since then things have changed. I’ve succeeded to do the impossible, rewrite the command line user interface. This is part of an effort to support FIPS mode with Samba. For this the client needs to be able have certain defaults set when the machine is set to FIPS mode. But lets first look at what the issues where and how I addressed them.

I am Brazilian, from the city of Olinda, Pernambuco. I am 62 years old, and work as a public servant in the municipality of Olinda. I am one of the creators of the Municipal Public Archive of Olinda. I am also a human rights activist, especially for LGBT people. I am a proofreader and I also write for my blog. In my work, in the city of Olinda, since 2001 I have been working with free office software, having started with OpenOffice.org, then with BrOffice and LibreOffice Writer, with which I created several models of documents to be used by the agencies that are part of the administrative structure of the Municipality of Olinda. These models remained on the City Hall’s intranet until 2016, when in that year’s elections another political party was elected, and that project was discontinued. As a citizen, I am an activist in the LGBT movement, in which I have worked since 1980, when I helped found the Homosexual Action Group (GATHO), which was the first group in Pernambuco to fight in defense of citizenship for homosexual people. This group no longer exists, but I am a member of the LGBT Forum of Pernambuco, where I work as an independent activist, to which I was invited by my history as an activist for the LGBT cause in the state where I reside. I also advertise LibreOffice among my friends, in the institutions where I work, and also in the WhatsApp and Telegram groups. I like to photograph my city, my animals and nature.

Programming Leftovers [Older] Ultra App Kit Released Unlike other alternatives like Dear ImGui, the Ultra App Kit GUI renders in retained mode rather than immediate mode, and is specifically designed for desktop GUI applications. This makes applications snappy and responsive when resizing or refreshing a window. DPI scaling is baked into the design for resolution-independent graphics on any screen. The GUI can be combined with an embedded OpenGL viewport, or combined with a 3D game engine to make custom editors and game development tools. Check out the video tutorials and read the documentation to learn more.

Budibase: A no-code platform that turns idea into apps in a blaze Budibase is a no-code/ low-code platform built to help developers and decision makers create solid enterprise apps in timely fashion. It packs all the required elements to connect to different data sources, views, forms, and tables which ease the collaboration and building process. The platform is super-easy to install, it took less than a minute to get everything up and running. But it promises more, deployment and continuous integration which other low-code and no-code platforms don't take much good care of. Budibase fits perfectly in a fast, dynamic business environment, which require new solutions occasionally. It helps to model ideas into apps and ship them rapidly.

Run Python applications in virtual environments | Opensource.com If you use Python, you probably install a lot of Python applications. Some are tools you just want to try out. Others are tried and true applications you use every day, so you install them on every computer you use. In either situation, it can be useful to run your Python applications in virtual environments to keep them and their dependencies separate from one another to avoid versioning conflicts and to keep them from the rest of your system to improve security.

Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.22RC1 and 8.0.9RC1 Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages. RPM of PHP version 8.0.9RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux. RPM of PHP version 7.4.22RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-34 or remi-php74-test repository for Enterprise Linux.

Meson 0.59 Build System Adds First Class Cython, Wine Resource Compiler Support - Phoronix The open-source Meson build system that continues to be increasingly used by open-source projects and other software is out with version 0.59, which continues tacking on more features. Meson 0.59 adds Cython as a supported first class language, support is added for the Wine Resource Compiler, new VS2012/VS2013 back-end options for those older versions of Microsoft Visual Studio, Meson sub-projects commands are now run on each sub-project in parallel by default, new build target methods, support on Windows for automatically setting up the Visual Studio environment if necessary, and other changes.

A GPIO driver in Rust As an example of what a "real" device driver in Rust would look like, Wedson Almeida Filho has posted a translation of the PL061 GPIO driver alongside the original. For ease of reading, the resulting HTML has been reformatted a bit and placed below; viewing in a wide window is recommended.

Top 7 Linux Questions from Java Interviews - LinuxTechLab In the realm of operating systems for programmers, Linux reigns supreme. There are a lot of reasons to prefer it over other OS: memory management, case sensitivity, and built-in packages. So, as a Java developer, you will likely have to make a transition from Windows to macOS to Linux. What should you know to get started and which Linux questions from Java interviews, that programmers should be ready to answer at job interviews?