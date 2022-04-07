today's howtos
-
GPIO Aggregator, a virtual gpio chip - Bootlin's blog
GPIOs are obviously widely used in embedded systems, and many of them are typically driven directly by Linux kernel drivers for interrupt lines, reset lines, or other control lines used to connect with various peripherals. However, a number of GPIOs are sometimes directly driven by user-space applications. Historically, the Linux kernel has provided a sysfs interface, in /sys/class/gpio to allow such direct control. But in recent years, this sysfs interface has been superseded by a new user-space interface based on /dev/gpiochip* character devices.
This new interface has numerous advantages over the previous /sys/class/gpio interface. However, one drawback is that it creates one device file per GPIO chip, which means that access rights are defined per GPIO chip, and not per GPIOs.
-
How to install XAMPP on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
XAMPP is a cross-platform used as a local host, providing them a suitable environment for developers to test web applications before transferring data to remote servers.
XAMPP is an open-source Apache distribution of a PHP development environment. It consists of the cross-platform software Apache, Maria DB, PHP, and Perl.
-
How to Capture HTTP traffic in Wireshark
Wireshark allows you to analyze the traffic inside your network with various tools. If you want to see what’s going on inside your network or have issues with network traffic or page loading, you can use Wireshark. It allows you to capture the traffic, so you can understand what the problem is or send it to support for further assistance. Keep reading this article, and you’ll learn how to capture http traffic in Wireshark.
-
How To Install Hastebin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hastebin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Hastebin is a free and open-source Pastebin software tool written in Node.js. Hastebin web interface is simplicity itself, and it gives you commands to create a new text snippet, save the current snippet, and open existing snippets for editing.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Hastebin open-source alternative to Pastebin on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to play Max Payne on Linux
Max Payne is a neo-noir third-person shooter video game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Rockstar Games. In the game, you play as renegade DEA agent Max Payne as he hunts down those who murdered his family. Here’s how to get it working on Linux.
-
How to Create Arrows in LaTeX – Linux Hint
LaTeX is a powerful tool for creating scientific and technical documents. One element about working with such documents is the use of various types of arrows.
In this quick guide, we shall discuss various types of arrows and how you can use them in your LaTeX documents.
-
How to Change Text Colors in LaTeX – Linux Hint
When working with LaTeX documents, you need a way to modify how the text is displayed. You can achieve this by changing font families, font styles, or size.
You can also modify how the information is displayed by changing the text color. Changing text color allows you to add information such as warnings, hyperlinks, and more.
This tutorial will discuss how to use LaTeX xcolor package to change text colors in LaTeX documents.
-
How to Align Text and Formulates in LaTeX – Linux Hint
LaTeX allows us to determine and control text alignment in our documents. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to align blocks of text or an entire document.
-
How to Install LAMP on AlmaLinux 8 | RoseHosting
A LAMP is a group of software that provides a fully functional environment to host websites or PHP applications on the internet. It is open-source and one of the most popular stacks to host any kind of website. A LAMP is an acronym of the four software, Linux Operating System, Apache HTTP Server, MySQL or MariaDB database management system, and PHP programming language.
In this post, we will show you how to install the LAMP stack on AlmaLinux 8.
-
How To Append Multiple Lines To A File With Bash – Linux Hint
In Linux, we constantly work with files. As a result, we may encounter instances where we need to append multiple lines to a file.
This quick guide will discuss various approaches you can use to append multiple lines in a file.
-
Full Guide to Bash Loops – Linux Hint
Linux is an open-source operating system. Unlike Windows and macOS, it is not limited to desktops; it is used on servers, mobile phones, gaming consoles, smart appliances, and embedded systems. Linux was developed and released in 1991 by Linus Torvalds, who started this project as a hobby. Upon release, Linux got unprecedented support from the open-source community. Soon after, the Linux kernel release community started the development on it. Software systems, window systems, and desktop environments were integrated into the newly created Linux kernel.
Linux is also known as a Unix-like operating system because it was developed by keeping Unix standards in mind. Many Linux features are similar to Unix, like a directory system, multitasking, and multi-user operations. Still, the characteristic that distinguishes both operating systems is that Unix is a proprietary operating system while Linux is free. Apart from being open-source,
-
How to Comment Multiple Lines at Once in Vim – Linux Hint
Vim is an excellent command-line text editor, especially if you are comfortable with its shortcuts, modes, and bindings. However, when working with it, we can encounter instances where we need to comment on code blocks while editing code and configuration files.
This article describes quick and easy ways to comment and uncomment out multiple lines of code in Vim editor. Learning how to do this will remove the need to go down each line and comment out each line.
-
A Beginner’s Guide to Crontab on CentOS – Linux Hint
The “cron” daemon is a built-in Linux application that Linux users utilize for scheduling the execution of processes. Cron searches the “cron tables” or “crontab” for the particular files and scripts. The crontab file provides a set of commands which you can execute regularly. It also provides the names of the commands that are utilized for managing the command list. Crontab also makes use of the cronjob scheduler to carry out operations. According to a set of instructions, Cron is a system function that will do or execute processes for you. Crontab is the name of the schedule, as well as the utility that is used for these modifications.
-
How Do I Zip All Files In A Directory In Linux? – Linux Hint
Zip is a lossless data compression utility supported by all Linux distributions.
Zip archives refer to container archives that contain one or more compressed files and directories. Zip files are cross-platform, allowing you to create zip archives in Windows, Linux, and macOS using various utilities. In addition, zip archive files take less space, making them easier to transfer and store.
In Linux, we use the zip archive utility to create zip archives. Throughout this tutorial, we will focus on how to go about creating zip archives in Linux using the zip utility.
-
How to Install Splunk on Debian 11 or 10 Linux - Linux Shout
Let’s install Splunk on Debian 11 / 10 Linux operating system analyze data collected from various resources…
Splunk is security, information, and event management software (SIEM for short). It is a cross-platform solution that receives information from various sources and combines and visualizes the correlated information on a dashboard. The data processed by Splunk can also be enriched with the conventional data from relational databases.
Splunk understands machine data as well as the texts that people have created. Machine data is the information (unstructured data) that is generated during the operation of various systems (computers, mobile devices, network components, security appliances, measuring devices, etc.). When you talk about the machine data, you mostly talk about the logs.
Thus, SIEM means that you load all the log files of your devices into a large database and unify them. The SIEM warns you when something unusual occurs. You can analyze this data with Splunk to figure out what is going on.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 226 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Community Member Monday: Jackson Cavalcanti Junior
I am Brazilian, from the city of Olinda, Pernambuco. I am 62 years old, and work as a public servant in the municipality of Olinda. I am one of the creators of the Municipal Public Archive of Olinda. I am also a human rights activist, especially for LGBT people. I am a proofreader and I also write for my blog. In my work, in the city of Olinda, since 2001 I have been working with free office software, having started with OpenOffice.org, then with BrOffice and LibreOffice Writer, with which I created several models of documents to be used by the agencies that are part of the administrative structure of the Municipality of Olinda. These models remained on the City Hall’s intranet until 2016, when in that year’s elections another political party was elected, and that project was discontinued. As a citizen, I am an activist in the LGBT movement, in which I have worked since 1980, when I helped found the Homosexual Action Group (GATHO), which was the first group in Pernambuco to fight in defense of citizenship for homosexual people. This group no longer exists, but I am a member of the LGBT Forum of Pernambuco, where I work as an independent activist, to which I was invited by my history as an activist for the LGBT cause in the state where I reside. I also advertise LibreOffice among my friends, in the institutions where I work, and also in the WhatsApp and Telegram groups. I like to photograph my city, my animals and nature.
Andreas Schneider: Improved cmdline UX in upcoming Samba 4.15
The initial quote is from the SambaXP talk What should we do with our user interface? in 2019. Douglas wrote that nobody can fix it as experts are locked-in, newbies are baffled and old options canâ€™t be dropped. Since then things have changed. I’ve succeeded to do the impossible, rewrite the command line user interface. This is part of an effort to support FIPS mode with Samba. For this the client needs to be able have certain defaults set when the machine is set to FIPS mode. But lets first look at what the issues where and how I addressed them.
Programming Leftovers
Leap Gains Maintenance Update Improvements
The recent release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 has gained some maintenance improvements from a new repository setup. Maintenance efforts for Leap related to Closing the Leap Gap expands to having three separate repository groups instead of one. The openSUSE specific package repositories called oss and non-oss repositories changed. While these two repositories contained all the content of Leap 15.2 and older, they now contain only the branding and related setup packages. The shared PackageHub and openSUSE packages known as the backports repository contains all the packages not in SUSE Linux Enterprise nor in the openSUSE specific packages. Previously, PackageHub was specific to SLE, which duplicated packages between openSUSE and PackageHub; now this single project is shared between both PackageHub and openSUSE Leap 15.3. This single repository will improve the quality of delivering updates and avoid package conflicts like zypper patch for openSUSE Leap 15.3.
Recent comments
1 min 6 sec ago
1 hour 17 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago