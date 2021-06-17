today's howtos
Linux 101: What are aliases and how do you use them? - TechRepublic
Sometimes a command is either too long to always be typing out or you simply cannot always remember it. Or maybe you have a collection of commands that you frequently run, and constantly typing them isn't the best use of your time. When that's the case, what do you do? You create aliases.
Extract pages from PDF in Linux – Linux Hint
Dealing with PDF files can be quite a hassle at times since they are not very modifiable. Often one needs to extract a handful of specific pages from a huge document, and the whole errand can feel very laborious. This is exactly why we will be devoting this tutorial to show you the best methods and the finest tools you need to extract pages from PDF files in Linux.
Absolute and Relative Paths in Linux & How to Reference Them – Linux Hint
Paths are a concept that many individuals who wanted to understand how to utilize the command prompt in Linux are confused about. We will illustrate how pathways are and how the distinction between relative as well as absolute pathways in this article. Let’s have a clear understanding of both first.
How to Filter Top Output to Specific Processes – Linux Hint
The top is a Linux command-line utility that allows you to monitor running processes and resource usage in your system. Understanding what is going on in your Linux system in real-time can help you locate resource-intensive processes and take necessary actions.
This guide will discuss using the top command in Linux to find specific information about running processes in your system.
How to Install and Use a Custom Dock in Xfce – Linux Hint
This article will cover a guide on installing and using a custom dock application in the Xfce desktop environment. Acting as a window / task manager, you can use it to improve the look and feel of your Xfce desktop as well as improve productivity by enhancing window management and switching experience.
How to Kill a Background Process in Linux – Linux Hint
Linux is a multi-user and multi-task operating system. It supports more than one user and can run multiple processes simultaneously. Technically, that is not the case; the Linux kernel uses scheduling and other process management methods to assign a specific time to each process, making them appear to run simultaneously.
However, Linux allows us to perform tasks to the running processes, including background and foreground jobs.
This tutorial will discuss how to work with background processes and terminate them using various commands.
How to Make Top Command Sort by Memory Usage – Linux Hint
Top is a Linux process and resource usage monitoring utility. It allows users to view real-time information about the running processes and threads managed by the system’s kernel. Because of its interactivity, top enables users to perform tasks, such as filtering for specific processes, filter processes by users, PID, and kill processes.
This guide will walk you through the basics of using the ps command to locate specific information about the system.
How to Reduce Video Size With FFmpeg – Linux Hint
There is a comprehensive collection of open-source tools for playing, editing, converting, saving, optimizing, and managing multimedia files. However, many tools, such as VLC and Handbrake, all share one engine: FFmpeg.
FFmpeg is an open-source collection of tools for handling multimedia files. FFmpeg contains a set of shared multimedia libraries such as libavcodec, libavutil, and libavformat. Moreover, it works behind the scenes with many multimedia tools. Thus, allowing you to convert video and audio files, perform streams, and resize video files.
How to Sort in Linux Bash by Column – Linux Hint
The sort command available in Linux allows users to perform sorting operations on a file or an input. The sort command is handy when we want to get an ordered output of a file ascending, descending, or custom-defined sort order. By default, the sort command does not alter the original file unless the output is redirected back to the file.
This article covers how to use the sort command to perform sorting operations on specific columns in a file.
How to Use Bash to Change the File Extension of Multiple Files in a Folder – Linux Hint
This tutorial will discuss a quick way to use Bash to rename files from a specific extension to another. We will use a bash loop, find, rename, and the mv command for this one.
How to install EtternaOnline on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install EtternaOnline on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
How to install Inkscape on Linux Lite 5.4
In this video, we are looking at how to install Inkscape on Linux Lite 5.4.
How to save a command output to a file in Linux
We all know that by default every command output is displayed on the terminal after execution.
The output of a command can be used as a variable or input to another command or then redirected to a file for later reference.
This is not always been the situation. also, the saved output of the command can shared with somebody for further analysis.
What is Apt Systemd Daily? – Linux Hint
When installing or updating packages on Linux distributions, a pesky common error “Unable to lock the administration directory….. locks /var/lib/dpkg” appears frequently. This error has been discussed on various help portals and forums. Yet, many users run into this problem again and again, despite applying for these potential methods as following:
1. Detecting the process that holds a lock to the file and killing the process.
2. Deleting the locked file to kick off the installation again.
Though these solutions work fine, they may lead to system failure or cause some unwanted problems. In the end, you should find out the “the whys and wherefores” as there may be several reasons, among which the following can be one of the reasons.
“It generally happens when the system uses a particular file throughout the time of pre-programmed periodic OS update, security update, or package update triggered by apt-daily.service.” So in this guide, you will get to know what is systemd daily and how it works in Linux.
What is KVM Switch Used for and How Does It Work? – Linux Hint
During the last year or so, many people from around the world have switched to remote work arrangements, often using a mix of personal and work devices to get things done.
This widescale disruption of established work routines has cast new light on an old issue: how to control multiple computers using one keyboard, one mouse, and one monitor?
As you can probably already guess, the answer is the humble KVM switch, and this article explains what it is and how it works, equipping you with all the knowledge you need to take advantage of it.
The 4 Best RHEL-Based Alternatives to CentOS and More Red Hat News
today's howtos
today's howtos
GNOME 40.3 Released with Improvements to GNOME Software, Many Bug Fixes
Coming about five weeks after the GNOME 40.2 release, GNOME 40.3 is here with an updated GNOME Software app that now automatically installs application updates depending on the type of application and user configuration, includes apps from disabled repositories in the search results of the Activities Overview, an improved Updates tab, as well as better support for PackageKit apps. The Evince document viewer has been updated as well to display “None” when the creation or modification date is missing from a document, as well as to enable the Odd Pages Left option only when the dual page feature is active. Also, the GNOME Boxes app received improvements to the run-in-background functionaly for non-Flatpak builds.
