The 4 Best RHEL-Based Alternatives to CentOS and More Red Hat News
Red Hat's announcement that CentOS would "shift direction" from a simple drop-in replacement for Red Hat Enterprise Linux to CentOS Stream left quite a few users scrambling for a replacement. Fortunately, there are several RHEL-based distros available already.
Contrary to what some may have feared, the exec's departure wasn't a sign that IBM was trying to make Red Hat more like IBM, reneging on its promise earlier.
As Red Hat remains focused on our vision for open hybrid cloud, Red Hat customers, partners and associates are delivering the products and services needed to revolutionize the cloud. We are proud to have a strong open source ecosystem and team of innovators standing by us through it all. Together, we have received more than 30 accolades from industry publications and organizations in the last five months.
today's howtos
Sometimes a command is either too long to always be typing out or you simply cannot always remember it. Or maybe you have a collection of commands that you frequently run, and constantly typing them isn't the best use of your time. When that's the case, what do you do? You create aliases.
Dealing with PDF files can be quite a hassle at times since they are not very modifiable. Often one needs to extract a handful of specific pages from a huge document, and the whole errand can feel very laborious. This is exactly why we will be devoting this tutorial to show you the best methods and the finest tools you need to extract pages from PDF files in Linux.
Paths are a concept that many individuals who wanted to understand how to utilize the command prompt in Linux are confused about. We will illustrate how pathways are and how the distinction between relative as well as absolute pathways in this article. Let’s have a clear understanding of both first.
The top is a Linux command-line utility that allows you to monitor running processes and resource usage in your system. Understanding what is going on in your Linux system in real-time can help you locate resource-intensive processes and take necessary actions.
This guide will discuss using the top command in Linux to find specific information about running processes in your system.
This article will cover a guide on installing and using a custom dock application in the Xfce desktop environment. Acting as a window / task manager, you can use it to improve the look and feel of your Xfce desktop as well as improve productivity by enhancing window management and switching experience.
Linux is a multi-user and multi-task operating system. It supports more than one user and can run multiple processes simultaneously. Technically, that is not the case; the Linux kernel uses scheduling and other process management methods to assign a specific time to each process, making them appear to run simultaneously.
However, Linux allows us to perform tasks to the running processes, including background and foreground jobs.
This tutorial will discuss how to work with background processes and terminate them using various commands.
Top is a Linux process and resource usage monitoring utility. It allows users to view real-time information about the running processes and threads managed by the system’s kernel. Because of its interactivity, top enables users to perform tasks, such as filtering for specific processes, filter processes by users, PID, and kill processes.
This guide will walk you through the basics of using the ps command to locate specific information about the system.
There is a comprehensive collection of open-source tools for playing, editing, converting, saving, optimizing, and managing multimedia files. However, many tools, such as VLC and Handbrake, all share one engine: FFmpeg.
FFmpeg is an open-source collection of tools for handling multimedia files. FFmpeg contains a set of shared multimedia libraries such as libavcodec, libavutil, and libavformat. Moreover, it works behind the scenes with many multimedia tools. Thus, allowing you to convert video and audio files, perform streams, and resize video files.
The sort command available in Linux allows users to perform sorting operations on a file or an input. The sort command is handy when we want to get an ordered output of a file ascending, descending, or custom-defined sort order. By default, the sort command does not alter the original file unless the output is redirected back to the file.
This article covers how to use the sort command to perform sorting operations on specific columns in a file.
This tutorial will discuss a quick way to use Bash to rename files from a specific extension to another. We will use a bash loop, find, rename, and the mv command for this one.
Today we are looking at how to install EtternaOnline on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Inkscape on Linux Lite 5.4.
We all know that by default every command output is displayed on the terminal after execution.
The output of a command can be used as a variable or input to another command or then redirected to a file for later reference.
This is not always been the situation. also, the saved output of the command can shared with somebody for further analysis.
When installing or updating packages on Linux distributions, a pesky common error “Unable to lock the administration directory….. locks /var/lib/dpkg” appears frequently. This error has been discussed on various help portals and forums. Yet, many users run into this problem again and again, despite applying for these potential methods as following:
1. Detecting the process that holds a lock to the file and killing the process.
2. Deleting the locked file to kick off the installation again.
Though these solutions work fine, they may lead to system failure or cause some unwanted problems. In the end, you should find out the “the whys and wherefores” as there may be several reasons, among which the following can be one of the reasons.
“It generally happens when the system uses a particular file throughout the time of pre-programmed periodic OS update, security update, or package update triggered by apt-daily.service.” So in this guide, you will get to know what is systemd daily and how it works in Linux.
During the last year or so, many people from around the world have switched to remote work arrangements, often using a mix of personal and work devices to get things done.
This widescale disruption of established work routines has cast new light on an old issue: how to control multiple computers using one keyboard, one mouse, and one monitor?
As you can probably already guess, the answer is the humble KVM switch, and this article explains what it is and how it works, equipping you with all the knowledge you need to take advantage of it.
GPIOs are obviously widely used in embedded systems, and many of them are typically driven directly by Linux kernel drivers for interrupt lines, reset lines, or other control lines used to connect with various peripherals. However, a number of GPIOs are sometimes directly driven by user-space applications. Historically, the Linux kernel has provided a sysfs interface, in /sys/class/gpio to allow such direct control. But in recent years, this sysfs interface has been superseded by a new user-space interface based on /dev/gpiochip* character devices.
This new interface has numerous advantages over the previous /sys/class/gpio interface. However, one drawback is that it creates one device file per GPIO chip, which means that access rights are defined per GPIO chip, and not per GPIOs.
XAMPP is a cross-platform used as a local host, providing them a suitable environment for developers to test web applications before transferring data to remote servers.
XAMPP is an open-source Apache distribution of a PHP development environment. It consists of the cross-platform software Apache, Maria DB, PHP, and Perl.
Wireshark allows you to analyze the traffic inside your network with various tools. If you want to see what’s going on inside your network or have issues with network traffic or page loading, you can use Wireshark. It allows you to capture the traffic, so you can understand what the problem is or send it to support for further assistance. Keep reading this article, and you’ll learn how to capture http traffic in Wireshark.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hastebin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Hastebin is a free and open-source Pastebin software tool written in Node.js. Hastebin web interface is simplicity itself, and it gives you commands to create a new text snippet, save the current snippet, and open existing snippets for editing.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Hastebin open-source alternative to Pastebin on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Max Payne is a neo-noir third-person shooter video game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Rockstar Games. In the game, you play as renegade DEA agent Max Payne as he hunts down those who murdered his family. Here’s how to get it working on Linux.
LaTeX is a powerful tool for creating scientific and technical documents. One element about working with such documents is the use of various types of arrows.
In this quick guide, we shall discuss various types of arrows and how you can use them in your LaTeX documents.
When working with LaTeX documents, you need a way to modify how the text is displayed. You can achieve this by changing font families, font styles, or size.
You can also modify how the information is displayed by changing the text color. Changing text color allows you to add information such as warnings, hyperlinks, and more.
This tutorial will discuss how to use LaTeX xcolor package to change text colors in LaTeX documents.
LaTeX allows us to determine and control text alignment in our documents. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to align blocks of text or an entire document.
A LAMP is a group of software that provides a fully functional environment to host websites or PHP applications on the internet. It is open-source and one of the most popular stacks to host any kind of website. A LAMP is an acronym of the four software, Linux Operating System, Apache HTTP Server, MySQL or MariaDB database management system, and PHP programming language.
In this post, we will show you how to install the LAMP stack on AlmaLinux 8.
In Linux, we constantly work with files. As a result, we may encounter instances where we need to append multiple lines to a file.
This quick guide will discuss various approaches you can use to append multiple lines in a file.
Linux is an open-source operating system. Unlike Windows and macOS, it is not limited to desktops; it is used on servers, mobile phones, gaming consoles, smart appliances, and embedded systems. Linux was developed and released in 1991 by Linus Torvalds, who started this project as a hobby. Upon release, Linux got unprecedented support from the open-source community. Soon after, the Linux kernel release community started the development on it. Software systems, window systems, and desktop environments were integrated into the newly created Linux kernel.
Linux is also known as a Unix-like operating system because it was developed by keeping Unix standards in mind. Many Linux features are similar to Unix, like a directory system, multitasking, and multi-user operations. Still, the characteristic that distinguishes both operating systems is that Unix is a proprietary operating system while Linux is free. Apart from being open-source,
Vim is an excellent command-line text editor, especially if you are comfortable with its shortcuts, modes, and bindings. However, when working with it, we can encounter instances where we need to comment on code blocks while editing code and configuration files.
This article describes quick and easy ways to comment and uncomment out multiple lines of code in Vim editor. Learning how to do this will remove the need to go down each line and comment out each line.
The “cron” daemon is a built-in Linux application that Linux users utilize for scheduling the execution of processes. Cron searches the “cron tables” or “crontab” for the particular files and scripts. The crontab file provides a set of commands which you can execute regularly. It also provides the names of the commands that are utilized for managing the command list. Crontab also makes use of the cronjob scheduler to carry out operations. According to a set of instructions, Cron is a system function that will do or execute processes for you. Crontab is the name of the schedule, as well as the utility that is used for these modifications.
Zip is a lossless data compression utility supported by all Linux distributions.
Zip archives refer to container archives that contain one or more compressed files and directories. Zip files are cross-platform, allowing you to create zip archives in Windows, Linux, and macOS using various utilities. In addition, zip archive files take less space, making them easier to transfer and store.
In Linux, we use the zip archive utility to create zip archives. Throughout this tutorial, we will focus on how to go about creating zip archives in Linux using the zip utility.
Let’s install Splunk on Debian 11 / 10 Linux operating system analyze data collected from various resources…
Splunk is security, information, and event management software (SIEM for short). It is a cross-platform solution that receives information from various sources and combines and visualizes the correlated information on a dashboard. The data processed by Splunk can also be enriched with the conventional data from relational databases.
Splunk understands machine data as well as the texts that people have created. Machine data is the information (unstructured data) that is generated during the operation of various systems (computers, mobile devices, network components, security appliances, measuring devices, etc.). When you talk about the machine data, you mostly talk about the logs.
Thus, SIEM means that you load all the log files of your devices into a large database and unify them. The SIEM warns you when something unusual occurs. You can analyze this data with Splunk to figure out what is going on.
GNOME 40.3 Released with Improvements to GNOME Software, Many Bug Fixes
Coming about five weeks after the GNOME 40.2 release, GNOME 40.3 is here with an updated GNOME Software app that now automatically installs application updates depending on the type of application and user configuration, includes apps from disabled repositories in the search results of the Activities Overview, an improved Updates tab, as well as better support for PackageKit apps.
The Evince document viewer has been updated as well to display “None” when the creation or modification date is missing from a document, as well as to enable the Odd Pages Left option only when the dual page feature is active. Also, the GNOME Boxes app received improvements to the run-in-background functionaly for non-Flatpak builds.
