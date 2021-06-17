When installing or updating packages on Linux distributions, a pesky common error “Unable to lock the administration directory….. locks /var/lib/dpkg” appears frequently. This error has been discussed on various help portals and forums. Yet, many users run into this problem again and again, despite applying for these potential methods as following: 1. Detecting the process that holds a lock to the file and killing the process. 2. Deleting the locked file to kick off the installation again. Though these solutions work fine, they may lead to system failure or cause some unwanted problems. In the end, you should find out the “the whys and wherefores” as there may be several reasons, among which the following can be one of the reasons. “It generally happens when the system uses a particular file throughout the time of pre-programmed periodic OS update, security update, or package update triggered by apt-daily.service.” So in this guide, you will get to know what is systemd daily and how it works in Linux.