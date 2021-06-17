It is no secret that email is the preferred method of communication for businesses - a trend that has only been magnified with the increase in remote workers brought on by the pandemic. That being said, email is effectively a plaintext communication sent from email clients to receiving email servers or from one server to another, leaving the content of messages in transit vulnerable to compromise without additional protection via encryption technology such as the Transport Layer Security (TLS) standard. Learn how TLS works to help secure email communications, and how to securely implement TLS in the Postfix mail transfer agent (MTA), Microsoft 365 Exchange Online and Google Workspace to help fortify email against spoofing and data theft.

The cron program automates the execution of other programs on Linux. Cron is a daemon that runs continuously and starts other programs according to a given schedule. Several different files define this schedule. They are individually known as crontabs. Cron can schedule any Unix command or task. Sometimes, you’ll want to work with a simple command. Other times, you’ll need to write a script to carry out the full task. Cron works fine with either approach. It also supports complicated scheduling rules and flexible ways of dealing with the script output. Whether you’re carrying out simple user tasks or full-blown system administration, understanding how cron works using practical examples is a must.

Certificate Auto Enrollment allows devices to enroll for certificates from Active Directory Certificate Services. As of Samba 4.16, Linux clients can now auto enroll for certificates just like a Windows client. Samba’s Certificate Auto Enrollment uses the certmonger service to keep track of certificates. It also uses the cepces plugin to certmonger. The sscep command is also used to download the trust chain.

In my recent blog post I shared that GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 is going to be online due Covid19-pandemic. Nevertheless, I am pleased to let you know that my workshop about Mageia GNOME has been accepted! This workshop will give an introduction to Mageia GNOME and you will learn about the distribution itself on the 23rd of July at 18h30 UTC (at 19:30 British Summer Time (BST), 20h30 central europe time (CEST, Paris, Berlin, Rome…)) for about an hour.

OpenMandriva is no longer using Freenode IRC. There are Matrix channels for OpenMandriva (user channel) and OpenMandriva Cooker (developer channel). These are also channels at Libera Chat. #openmandriva @ libera.chat and #openmandriva-cooker @ libera.chat. The Matrix and Libera Chat channels are bridged (interconnected). They are also bridged with Telegram.

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi History and Arduino Projects Raspberry Pi History From building a single board computer for educational purposes and personal entertainment to selling more than 40 million boards around the globe, Raspberry Pi has come a long way. Raspberry Pi devices are developed by a UK-based charity that aims to deliver the power of digital computing to people across all sections of the world. Raspberry Pi foundations empower low-cost and high-power single-board PCs and software. Most of the schools and colleges prefer Raspberry Pi units for general purposes. However, Raspberry Pi was not intended as a charity program earlier. It was a small team of the computer laboratory at the University of Cambridge that discovered a declining interest in computers due to increasing costs and tough maintenance of typical computer systems. This is where they decided to get a solution to this problem and thus, Raspberry Pi was born. Let’s discuss the journey of Raspberry Pi from 2012 until now.

This light painting machine puts a new spin on the old geometric chuck | Arduino Blog Light painting is a fun way to create digital images by using just a few points of light to “draw” across a camera with a long exposure time. This gives the illusion of a virtual streamer being dragged on the canvas and can produce amazing photos. Ted Kinsman wanted to build a light painting machine, which mimics the geometric chucks from the 1860s that used several spinning platters on a lathe that rotated at different speeds to carve ornate patterns into wood. His version has a series of three platters all stacked on top of each other and are driven by three stepper motors.

VoiceTurn is a voice-controlled turn signal system for safer bike rides | Arduino Blog Whether commuting to work or simply having fun around town, riding a bike can be a great way to get exercise while also enjoying the scenery. However, riding around on the road presents a danger as cars or other cyclists / pedestrians might not be paying attention while you try to turn. That is why Alvaro Gonzalez-Vila created VoiceTurn, a set of turn signals that are activated by simply saying which direction you are heading towards. VoiceTurn works by using the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense at its heart to both listen for the “left” or “right” keywords and then activate the appropriate turn signal. Gonzalez-Vila took advantage of edge machine learning through the Edge Impulse Studio. First, he collected audio samples consisting of the words “left,” “right,” and then random noise via the Google Speech Commands Dataset. Next, he sent them through an MFCC block that does some processing to extract human speech features. And finally, the Keras neural network was trained on these features to produce a model.