IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 released
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 is generally available. It comes with one-click VPNs for Apple iOS and Mac OS devices as well as with various fixes across the board including security fixes.
Before we talk about what is new, I would like to as you for your support for our project. IPFire is a small team of people from a range of backgrounds sharing one goal: make the Internet a safer place for everyone. Like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask for your continued support.
Also: Kodachi 8.7
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 517 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OpenMandriva and Mageia Updates
today's howtos
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi History and Arduino Projects
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 released
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 is generally available. It comes with one-click VPNs for Apple iOS and Mac OS devices as well as with various fixes across the board including security fixes. Before we talk about what is new, I would like to as you for your support for our project. IPFire is a small team of people from a range of backgrounds sharing one goal: make the Internet a safer place for everyone. Like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask for your continued support. Also: Kodachi 8.7
Recent comments
1 hour 24 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
7 hours 29 min ago
7 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 19 min ago