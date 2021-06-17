Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi History and Arduino Projects
Raspberry Pi History
From building a single board computer for educational purposes and personal entertainment to selling more than 40 million boards around the globe, Raspberry Pi has come a long way. Raspberry Pi devices are developed by a UK-based charity that aims to deliver the power of digital computing to people across all sections of the world. Raspberry Pi foundations empower low-cost and high-power single-board PCs and software.
Most of the schools and colleges prefer Raspberry Pi units for general purposes. However, Raspberry Pi was not intended as a charity program earlier. It was a small team of the computer laboratory at the University of Cambridge that discovered a declining interest in computers due to increasing costs and tough maintenance of typical computer systems. This is where they decided to get a solution to this problem and thus, Raspberry Pi was born. Let’s discuss the journey of Raspberry Pi from 2012 until now.
This light painting machine puts a new spin on the old geometric chuck | Arduino Blog
Light painting is a fun way to create digital images by using just a few points of light to “draw” across a camera with a long exposure time. This gives the illusion of a virtual streamer being dragged on the canvas and can produce amazing photos. Ted Kinsman wanted to build a light painting machine, which mimics the geometric chucks from the 1860s that used several spinning platters on a lathe that rotated at different speeds to carve ornate patterns into wood. His version has a series of three platters all stacked on top of each other and are driven by three stepper motors.
VoiceTurn is a voice-controlled turn signal system for safer bike rides | Arduino Blog
Whether commuting to work or simply having fun around town, riding a bike can be a great way to get exercise while also enjoying the scenery. However, riding around on the road presents a danger as cars or other cyclists / pedestrians might not be paying attention while you try to turn. That is why Alvaro Gonzalez-Vila created VoiceTurn, a set of turn signals that are activated by simply saying which direction you are heading towards.
VoiceTurn works by using the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense at its heart to both listen for the “left” or “right” keywords and then activate the appropriate turn signal. Gonzalez-Vila took advantage of edge machine learning through the Edge Impulse Studio. First, he collected audio samples consisting of the words “left,” “right,” and then random noise via the Google Speech Commands Dataset. Next, he sent them through an MFCC block that does some processing to extract human speech features. And finally, the Keras neural network was trained on these features to produce a model.
OpenMandriva and Mageia Updates
today's howtos
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 released
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 is generally available. It comes with one-click VPNs for Apple iOS and Mac OS devices as well as with various fixes across the board including security fixes. Before we talk about what is new, I would like to as you for your support for our project. IPFire is a small team of people from a range of backgrounds sharing one goal: make the Internet a safer place for everyone. Like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask for your continued support. Also: Kodachi 8.7
