today's howtos
Certificate Auto Enrollment from Samba – David Mulder
Certificate Auto Enrollment allows devices to enroll for certificates from Active Directory Certificate Services. As of Samba 4.16, Linux clients can now auto enroll for certificates just like a Windows client.
Samba’s Certificate Auto Enrollment uses the certmonger service to keep track of certificates. It also uses the cepces plugin to certmonger. The sscep command is also used to download the trust chain.
5 Crontab Examples to Help You Automate Linux Tasks
The cron program automates the execution of other programs on Linux. Cron is a daemon that runs continuously and starts other programs according to a given schedule. Several different files define this schedule. They are individually known as crontabs.
Cron can schedule any Unix command or task. Sometimes, you’ll want to work with a simple command. Other times, you’ll need to write a script to carry out the full task. Cron works fine with either approach. It also supports complicated scheduling rules and flexible ways of dealing with the script output.
Whether you’re carrying out simple user tasks or full-blown system administration, understanding how cron works using practical examples is a must.
TLS Email Encryption Explained - How To Encrypt Email with TLS.
It is no secret that email is the preferred method of communication for businesses - a trend that has only been magnified with the increase in remote workers brought on by the pandemic. That being said, email is effectively a plaintext communication sent from email clients to receiving email servers or from one server to another, leaving the content of messages in transit vulnerable to compromise without additional protection via encryption technology such as the Transport Layer Security (TLS) standard.
Learn how TLS works to help secure email communications, and how to securely implement TLS in the Postfix mail transfer agent (MTA), Microsoft 365 Exchange Online and Google Workspace to help fortify email against spoofing and data theft.
OpenMandriva and Mageia Updates
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi History and Arduino Projects
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 released
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 is generally available. It comes with one-click VPNs for Apple iOS and Mac OS devices as well as with various fixes across the board including security fixes. Before we talk about what is new, I would like to as you for your support for our project. IPFire is a small team of people from a range of backgrounds sharing one goal: make the Internet a safer place for everyone. Like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask for your continued support. Also: Kodachi 8.7
